openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
vsd

vue-simple-drawer

by Vincent Guo
1.0.6 (see all)

A tiny Drawer component with bounced animation for Vue 🚪🎏🗄🔛

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

400

GitHub Stars

56

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Codacy Badge codecov All Contributors Build Status Greenkeeper badge Known Vulnerabilities License: MIT npm FOSSA Status

vue-simple-drawer

TODO

  • remove shadow for default style
  • add cover layer option
  • rename the scss vars
  • nest drawer?

Install

npm install vue-simple-drawer --save

Quick Start

<template>
  <div id="app">
    <button @click="toggle">toggle</button>
    <Drawer @close="toggle" align="left" :closeable="true">
      <div v-if="open">content here</div>
    </Drawer>
  </div>
</template>

<script>
import Drawer from "vue-simple-drawer"
export default {
  name: "app",
  data() {
    return {
      open: true
    }
  },
  components: {
    Drawer
  },
  methods: {
    toggle() {
      this.open = !this.open
    }
  }
}
</script>

Prop Types

PropertyTypeRequired?Description
alignStringOne of "left", "up", "right", "down", default is 'right'. the location of the drawer.
closeableBooleanshow the x - close button, default true
maskBooleanshow the mask layer - close button, default true
maskClosableBooleanemit 'close' event when click on mask layer, default: false
zIndexNumberz-index value for the drawer, the nest drawer's z-index will be increased automatically, default is 1000

Events

EventParamsRequired?Description
closeNonewill be triggered when user click the x close button

Slot

Slot NameDescription
defaultthe content display in the drawer which can show/hide the draw by v-if

Advance Guide

Nest Drawer

   <button @click="toggle">Open/Close</button>
    <Drawer @close="toggle" :align="align" :closeable="true">
      <div v-if="open">
        <span @click="innerOpen=true">
          content here
          content here
          content here
          content here
          content here
          content here
          content here
        </span>
        <Drawer @close="innerOpen=false" :align="align" :closeable="true">
          <div v-if="innerOpen">
            content here
            content here
            content here
          </div>
        </Drawer>
      </div>
    </Drawer>

    ...

      data() {
        return {
          open: false,
          innerOpen: false,
          align: "left"
        };
      },

Customized Theme

  • In your customized scss file (demo.scss)
$--simple-drawer-close-width: 50px;
@import "~vue-simple-drawer/src/index";
  • import the scss to override the default theme in main.js (entry file) after you import the Draw component
import "./demo.scss";

variables

close button style

  • \$--simple-drawer-softorange
  • \$--simple-drawer-tomatored
  • \$--simple-drawer-mediumblu

close button size

  • \$--simple-drawer-close-width

drawer background

  • \$--simple-drawer-bg-color

drawer text color

  • \$--simple-drawer-fg-color

License

FOSSA Status

Contributors

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):

Vincent Guo
Vincent Guo
💻 📖 🚇

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial