npm install vue-simple-drawer --save
<template>
<div id="app">
<button @click="toggle">toggle</button>
<Drawer @close="toggle" align="left" :closeable="true">
<div v-if="open">content here</div>
</Drawer>
</div>
</template>
<script>
import Drawer from "vue-simple-drawer"
export default {
name: "app",
data() {
return {
open: true
}
},
components: {
Drawer
},
methods: {
toggle() {
this.open = !this.open
}
}
}
</script>
|Property
|Type
|Required?
|Description
|align
|String
|One of "left", "up", "right", "down", default is 'right'. the location of the drawer.
|closeable
|Boolean
|show the x - close button, default true
|mask
|Boolean
|show the mask layer - close button, default true
|maskClosable
|Boolean
|emit 'close' event when click on mask layer, default: false
|zIndex
|Number
|z-index value for the drawer, the nest drawer's z-index will be increased automatically, default is 1000
|Event
|Params
|Required?
|Description
|close
|None
|will be triggered when user click the x close button
|Slot Name
|Description
|default
|the content display in the drawer which can show/hide the draw by v-if
<button @click="toggle">Open/Close</button>
<Drawer @close="toggle" :align="align" :closeable="true">
<div v-if="open">
<span @click="innerOpen=true">
content here
content here
content here
content here
content here
content here
content here
</span>
<Drawer @close="innerOpen=false" :align="align" :closeable="true">
<div v-if="innerOpen">
content here
content here
content here
</div>
</Drawer>
</div>
</Drawer>
...
data() {
return {
open: false,
innerOpen: false,
align: "left"
};
},
$--simple-drawer-close-width: 50px;
@import "~vue-simple-drawer/src/index";
import "./demo.scss";
variables
close button style
close button size
drawer background
drawer text color
Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):
Vincent Guo
💻 📖 🚇
This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!