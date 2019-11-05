Vue Simple Alert

Simple alert(), confirm(), prompt() for Vue.js, using sweetalert2.

Demo

Check out live demo

Features

Provides simple alert(), confirm(), prompt() like DOM Window methods.

Based on sweetalert2.

Installed as a Vue.js plugin.

Promise based API.

Support typescript.

Install

npm i vue-simple-alert

Basic Usage

install plugin

import Vue from "vue" ; import VueSimpleAlert from "vue-simple-alert" ; Vue.use(VueSimpleAlert);

Alert

this .$alert( "Hello Vue Simple Alert." );

Confirm

this .$confirm( "Are you sure?" ).then( () => { });

Prompt

this .$prompt( "Input your name" ).then( text => { });

Advanced Usage

Global options

Global options can be set when initialize plugin. Refer to sweetalert2 documentation

import Vue from "vue" ; import VueSimpleAlert from "vue-simple-alert" ; Vue.use(VueSimpleAlert, { reverseButtons : true });

More advanced usage

You can use sweetalert2's fire() method through \$fire(). For detailed usage, refer to sweetalert2 documentation.

this .$fire({ title : "Title" , text : "text" , type : "success" , timer : 3000 }).then( r => { console .log(r.value); });

API

The alert() method displays an alert box with a specified message and an OK button.

message: string

Optional. Specifies the text to display in the alert box

title: string

Optional. Specifies title of the alert box

type: 'success' | 'error' | 'warning' | 'info' | 'question'

Optional. Specifies icon type.

options: SweetAlertOptions

Optional. Advanced options. Refer to sweetalert2 documentation.

returns: Promise\<boolean>

Will be resolved with true when alert box closed.

The confirm() method displays a dialog box with a specified message, along with an OK and a Cancel button.

message: string

Optional. Specifies the text to display in the confirm box

title: string

Optional. Specifies title of the confirm box

type: 'success' | 'error' | 'warning' | 'info' | 'question'

Optional. Specifies icon type.

options: SweetAlertOptions

Optional. Advanced options. Refer to sweetalert2 documentation.

returns: Promise\<boolean>

Will be resolved when OK button clicked. If confirm box closed by any other reason, this promise will be rejected.

The prompt() method displays a dialog box that prompts the user for input.

message: string

Required. Specifies the text to display in the dialog box

defaultText: string

Optional. The default input text

title: string

Optional. Specifies title of the confirm box

type: 'success' | 'error' | 'warning' | 'info' | 'question'

Optional. Specifies icon type.

options: SweetAlertOptions

Optional. Advanced options. Refer to sweetalert2 documentation.

returns: Promise\<string>

Will be resolved with input text when OK button clicked. If the user clicks OK without entering any text, promise will be resolved with an empty string. If dialog box closed by any other reason, this promise will be rejected.

Versioning

We use SemVer for versioning. For the versions available, see the tags on this repository.

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE file for details