A simple, easily configurable accordion for Vue 2.x

Demo

To view a demo online: https://tkhquang.github.io/vue-simple-accordion

Installation

npm install --save vue-simple-accordion

or

yarn add vue-simple-accordion

Import

For single component

import { VsaList, VsaItem, VsaHeading, VsaContent, VsaIcon } from 'vue-simple-accordion' ; import 'vue-simple-accordion/dist/vue-simple-accordion.css' ; export default { components : { VsaList, VsaItem, VsaHeading, VsaContent, VsaIcon } }

or To use globaly in your main.js

import VueSimpleAccordion from 'vue-simple-accordion' ; import 'vue-simple-accordion/dist/vue-simple-accordion.css' ; Vue.use(VueSimpleAccordion, { });

Basic Usage

< vsa-list > < vsa-item > < vsa-heading > This is the heading </ vsa-heading > < vsa-content > This is the content </ vsa-content > </ vsa-item > </ vsa-list >

With the default options, the html will be generated as:

HTML structure

< dl id = "vsa-list-{list_id}" class = "vsa-list" data-vsa-list = "{list_id}" > < div id = "vsa-item-{item_id}" class = "vsa-item vsa-item--is-active" data-vsa-list = "{list_id}" data-vsa-item = "{item_id}" , data-vsa-active = "true" > < dt class = "vsa-item__heading" { data_attrs } > < button class = "vsa-item__trigger" type = "button" aria-expanded = "true" aria-controls = "vsa-panel-{item_id}" { data_attrs } > < span class = "vsa-item__trigger__content" { data_attrs } > This is the heading </ span > < span class = "vsa-item__trigger__icon vsa-item__trigger__icon--is-active" { data_attrs } > </ span > </ button > </ dt > < dd id = "vsa-panel-{item_id}" class = "vsa-item__content" role = "region" aria-labelledby = "vsa-item-{item_id}" { data_attrs } > This is the content </ dd > </ div > </ dl >

Available Options

All user options or component props if not set (or are undefined ) will automatically fallback to these default values:

Default Options

{ tags : { list : "dl" , list__item : "div" , item__heading : "dt" , heading__content : "span" , heading__icon : "span" , item__content : "dd" }, roles : { presentation : false , heading : false , region : true }, transition : "vsa-collapse" , initActive : false , forceActive : undefined , autoCollapse : true , onHeadingClick : () => {}, navigation : true }

Component Props

Props Type Description tags Object Define the html tags for the current list (check the default options for details) roles Object Define the html roles for the current list (check the default options for details) transition String Name of the entering/leaving transition effects for items initActive Boolean Expand the list by default or not forceActive Boolean When set, this will force the whole list to be expanded or collapsed autoCollapse Boolean When an item is active (expanded), the other items of the list will automatically collapse navigation Boolean Enable ↑ ↓ Home End navigation while focusing on a heading

Props Type Description transition String Name of the entering/leaving transition effects for the curren item initActive Boolean Expand the current item by default or not forceActive Boolean When set, this will force the current item to be expanded or collapsed level String | Number Identify aria-level while using heading: true onHeadingClick Function A function will be called automatically when the trigger button is clicked with the arguments contain data of the list and that item

Priotiry: Item > List > Default

Styling

If you import the css, these CSS variables are available in .vsa-list :

--vsa-max-width : 720 px ; --vsa-min-width : 300 px ; --vsa-text-color : rgba (55, 55, 55, 1); --vsa-highlight-color : rgba (85, 119, 170, 1); --vsa-bg-color : rgba (255, 255, 255, 1); --vsa-border-color : rgba (0, 0, 0, 0 .2 ); --vsa-border-width : 1 px ; --vsa-border-style : solid ; --vsa-heading-padding : 1 rem 1 rem ; --vsa-content-padding : 1 rem 1 rem ; --vsa-default-icon-size : 1;

In case you don't like the default CSS styling from the library, don't import the css and style your own with the class names as in this structure.