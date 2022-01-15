openbase logo
vsa

vue-simple-accordion

by Quang Trinh
0.1.0 (see all)

A simple, easily configurable accordion for Vue

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.7K

GitHub Stars

24

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Vue Collapsable/Accordion

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

vue-simple-accordion

A simple, easily configurable accordion for Vue 2.x

Demo

To view a demo online: https://tkhquang.github.io/vue-simple-accordion

Installation

npm install --save vue-simple-accordion

or

yarn add vue-simple-accordion

Import

For single component

import {
  VsaList,
  VsaItem,
  VsaHeading,
  VsaContent,
  VsaIcon
} from 'vue-simple-accordion';
import 'vue-simple-accordion/dist/vue-simple-accordion.css';

export default {
  // ...
  components: {
    VsaList,
    VsaItem,
    VsaHeading,
    VsaContent,
    VsaIcon
  }
  // ...
}

or To use globaly in your main.js

import VueSimpleAccordion from 'vue-simple-accordion';
import 'vue-simple-accordion/dist/vue-simple-accordion.css';

Vue.use(VueSimpleAccordion, {
  // ... Options go here
});

Basic Usage

<vsa-list>
  <!-- Here you can use v-for to loop through items  -->
  <vsa-item>
    <vsa-heading>
      This is the heading
    </vsa-heading>

    <vsa-content>
      This is the content
    </vsa-content>
  </vsa-item>
</vsa-list>

With the default options, the html will be generated as:

HTML structure
<dl
  id="vsa-list-{list_id}"
  class="vsa-list"
  data-vsa-list="{list_id}"
>
  <div
    id="vsa-item-{item_id}"
    class="vsa-item vsa-item--is-active"
    data-vsa-list="{list_id}"
    data-vsa-item="{item_id}",
    data-vsa-active="true"
  >
    <dt
      class="vsa-item__heading"
      {data_attrs}
    >
      <button
        class="vsa-item__trigger"
        type="button"
        aria-expanded="true"
        aria-controls="vsa-panel-{item_id}"
        {data_attrs}
      >
        <span
          class="vsa-item__trigger__content"
          {data_attrs}
        >
          This is the heading
        </span>
        <span
          class="vsa-item__trigger__icon vsa-item__trigger__icon--is-active"
          {data_attrs}
        >
        </span>
      </button>
    </dt>
    <dd
      id="vsa-panel-{item_id}"
      class="vsa-item__content"
      role="region"
      aria-labelledby="vsa-item-{item_id}"
      {data_attrs}
    >
      This is the content
    </dd>
  </div>
</dl>

Available Options

All user options or component props if not set (or are undefined) will automatically fallback to these default values:

Default Options
{
  tags: {
    list: "dl",
    list__item: "div",
    item__heading: "dt",
    heading__content: "span",
    heading__icon: "span",
    item__content: "dd"
  },
  roles: {
    presentation: false,
    heading: false,
    region: true
  },
  transition: "vsa-collapse",
  initActive: false,
  forceActive: undefined,
  autoCollapse: true,
  onHeadingClick: () => {},
  navigation: true
}

Component Props

vsa-list

PropsTypeDescription
tagsObjectDefine the html tags for the current list (check the default options for details)
rolesObjectDefine the html roles for the current list (check the default options for details)
transitionStringName of the entering/leaving transition effects for items
initActiveBooleanExpand the list by default or not
forceActiveBooleanWhen set, this will force the whole list to be expanded or collapsed
autoCollapseBooleanWhen an item is active (expanded), the other items of the list will automatically collapse
navigationBooleanEnable Home End navigation while focusing on a heading

vsa-item

PropsTypeDescription
transitionStringName of the entering/leaving transition effects for the curren item
initActiveBooleanExpand the current item by default or not
forceActiveBooleanWhen set, this will force the current item to be expanded or collapsed
levelString | NumberIdentify aria-level while using heading: true
onHeadingClickFunctionA function will be called automatically when the trigger button is clicked with the arguments contain data of the list and that item

Priotiry: Item > List > Default

Styling

If you import the css, these CSS variables are available in .vsa-list:

--vsa-max-width: 720px;
--vsa-min-width: 300px;
--vsa-text-color: rgba(55, 55, 55, 1);
--vsa-highlight-color: rgba(85, 119, 170, 1);
--vsa-bg-color: rgba(255, 255, 255, 1);
--vsa-border-color: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.2);
--vsa-border-width: 1px;
--vsa-border-style: solid;
--vsa-heading-padding: 1rem 1rem;
--vsa-content-padding: 1rem 1rem;
--vsa-default-icon-size: 1;

In case you don't like the default CSS styling from the library, don't import the css and style your own with the class names as in this structure.

