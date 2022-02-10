Vue component wrap for signature pad
Note: If you are still using Vue 2, please install 2.0.5 version, for Vue 3 you can install the latest publish version.
Demo
$ yarn add vue-signature-pad
import Vue from 'vue';
import VueSignaturePad from 'vue-signature-pad';
Vue.use(VueSignaturePad);
<template>
<div id="app">
<VueSignaturePad width="500px" height="500px" ref="signaturePad" />
<div>
<button @click="save">Save</button>
<button @click="undo">Undo</button>
</div>
</div>
</template>
<script>
export default {
name: 'MySignaturePad',
methods: {
undo() {
this.$refs.signaturePad.undoSignature();
},
save() {
const { isEmpty, data } = this.$refs.signaturePad.saveSignature();
console.log(isEmpty);
console.log(data);
}
}
};
</script>
vue-signature-pad use szimek/signature_pad default setting as
options, feel free custom you wanted options. In v1.1 add
onBegin and
onEnd event callback:
<template>
<div id="app">
<VueSignaturePad
width="500px"
height="500px"
ref="signaturePad"
:options="{ onBegin, onEnd }"
/>
</div>
</template>
<script>
export default {
methods: {
onBegin() {
console.log('=== Begin ===');
},
onEnd() {
console.log('=== End ===');
}
}
};
</script>
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
|Example
|width
|String
100%
|Set the
div width.
|-
|height
|String
100%
|Set the
div height.
|-
|options
|Object
|Reference
|Set the signature pad options.
|Reference
|images
|Array
[]
|Merge signature with the provide images.
['A.png', 'B.png', 'C.png'] or
[{ src: 'A.png', x: 0, y: 0 }, { src: 'B.png', x: 0, y: 10 }, { src: 'C.png', x: 0, y: 20 }]
|customStyle
|Object
{}
|Custom
div style.
{ border: black 3px solid }
|scaleToDevicePixelRatio
|Boolean
true
|Scale the canvas up to match the device pixel ratio.
|-
|Name
|Argument Type
|Description
saveSignature(type, encoderOptions)
(String, Number)
|Will return target canvas status and data.
undoSignature()
|-
|Undo
clearSignature()
|-
|Clear
mergeImageAndSignature(signature)
Object or
String
|Provide
images as props and will merge with signature.
addImages(images)
Array
|Provide the images merge with signature. Reference above
images property.
lockSignaturePad()
|-
|Lock target signature pad.
openSignaturePad()
|-
|Open target signature pad.
getPropImagesAndCacheImages()
|-
|Get all the images information.
clearCacheImages()
|-
|Clear cache images.
fromDataURL(data, options, callback)
(String, Object, Callback)
|Draw image from data URL.
fromData(data)
String
|Returns signature image as an array of point groups.
toData()
|-
|Draws signature image from an array of point groups.
isEmpty()
|-
|Return signature canvas have data.
szimek/signature_pad - HTML5 canvas based smooth signature drawing
MIT © Peng Jie