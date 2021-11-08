openbase logo
vue-signature

by Shayne Wang
2.5.4 (see all)

Electronic signature

Readme

vue-signature

A electronic signature component by Vue.js

For Vue 3

vue3-signature

Reference and Thanks

signature_pad

API

Props

w,h need units,like 100px or 100%

nametypedefaultdescription
sigOptionObject{penColor:"rgb(0, 0, 0)", backgroundColor:"rgb(255,255,255)"}penColor, backgroundColor
wString"100%"parent container width
hString"100%"parent container height
clearOnResizeBooleanfalseCanvas is cleared on window resize
waterMarkObject{}check Usage addWaterMark
disabledBooleanfalsedisabled
defaultUrlString""you want show image by default

Methods

nameparamsdescription
save()/("image/jpeg")/("image/svg+xml")save image as PNG/JPEG/SVG
clearclear canvas
isEmptyReturns true if canvas is empty, otherwise returns false
undoremove the last dot or line
addWaterMark{} // check Usage addWaterMarkaddWaterMark
fromDataURL(url)Draws signature image from data URL.

Usage

npm install vue-signature

A.vue

<template>
    <div id="app">
        <vueSignature ref="signature" :sigOption="option" :w="'800px'" :h="'400px'" :disabled="disabled" :defaultUrl="dataUrl"></vueSignature> 
        <vueSignature ref="signature1" :sigOption="option"></vueSignature> 
        <button @click="save">Save</button>
        <button @click="clear">Clear</button>
        <button @click="undo">Undo</button>
        <button @click="addWaterMark">addWaterMark</button>
        <button @click="handleDisabled">disabled</button>
    </div>
</template>

<script>
import vueSignature from "vue-signature"
export default {
    name: "app",
    components:{
        vueSignature
    },
    data() {
        return {
            option:{
                penColor:"rgb(0, 0, 0)",
                backgroundColor:"rgb(255,255,255)"
            },
            disabled:false,
            dataUrl:"https://avatars2.githubusercontent.com/u/17644818?s=460&v=4"
        };
    },
    methods:{
        save(){
            var _this = this;
            var png = _this.$refs.signature.save()
            var jpeg = _this.$refs.signature.save('image/jpeg')
            var svg = _this.$refs.signature.save('image/svg+xml');
            console.log(png);
            console.log(jpeg)
            console.log(svg)
        },
        clear(){
            var _this = this;
            _this.$refs.signature.clear();
        },
        undo(){
            var _this = this;
            _this.$refs.signature.undo();
        },
        addWaterMark(){
            var _this = this;
            _this.$refs.signature.addWaterMark({
                text:"mark text",          // watermark text, > default ''
                font:"20px Arial",         // mark font, > default '20px sans-serif'
                style:'all',               // fillText and strokeText,  'all'/'stroke'/'fill', > default 'fill      
                fillStyle:"red",           // fillcolor, > default '#333' 
                strokeStyle:"blue",    // strokecolor, > default '#333' 
                x:100,                     // fill positionX, > default 20
                y:200,                     // fill positionY, > default 20              
                sx:100,                    // stroke positionX, > default 40
                sy:200                     // stroke positionY, > default 40
            });
        },
        fromDataURL(url){
            var _this = this;
            _this.$refs.signature.fromDataURL("...");
        },
        handleDisabled(){
            var _this = this;
            _this.disabled  = !_this.disabled
        }
    }
};
</script>

License

Released under the MIT License.

