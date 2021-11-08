A electronic signature component by Vue.js
w,h need units,like 100px or 100%
|name
|type
|default
|description
|sigOption
Object
|{penColor:"rgb(0, 0, 0)", backgroundColor:"rgb(255,255,255)"}
|penColor, backgroundColor
|w
String
|"100%"
|parent container width
|h
String
|"100%"
|parent container height
|clearOnResize
Boolean
|false
|Canvas is cleared on window resize
|waterMark
Object
|{}
|check Usage addWaterMark
|disabled
Boolean
|false
|disabled
|defaultUrl
String
|""
|you want show image by default
|name
|params
|description
|save
|()/("image/jpeg")/("image/svg+xml")
|save image as PNG/JPEG/SVG
|clear
|clear canvas
|isEmpty
|Returns true if canvas is empty, otherwise returns false
|undo
|remove the last dot or line
|addWaterMark
|{} // check Usage addWaterMark
|addWaterMark
|fromDataURL
|(url)
|Draws signature image from data URL.
npm install vue-signature
A.vue
<template>
<div id="app">
<vueSignature ref="signature" :sigOption="option" :w="'800px'" :h="'400px'" :disabled="disabled" :defaultUrl="dataUrl"></vueSignature>
<vueSignature ref="signature1" :sigOption="option"></vueSignature>
<button @click="save">Save</button>
<button @click="clear">Clear</button>
<button @click="undo">Undo</button>
<button @click="addWaterMark">addWaterMark</button>
<button @click="handleDisabled">disabled</button>
</div>
</template>
<script>
import vueSignature from "vue-signature"
export default {
name: "app",
components:{
vueSignature
},
data() {
return {
option:{
penColor:"rgb(0, 0, 0)",
backgroundColor:"rgb(255,255,255)"
},
disabled:false,
dataUrl:"https://avatars2.githubusercontent.com/u/17644818?s=460&v=4"
};
},
methods:{
save(){
var _this = this;
var png = _this.$refs.signature.save()
var jpeg = _this.$refs.signature.save('image/jpeg')
var svg = _this.$refs.signature.save('image/svg+xml');
console.log(png);
console.log(jpeg)
console.log(svg)
},
clear(){
var _this = this;
_this.$refs.signature.clear();
},
undo(){
var _this = this;
_this.$refs.signature.undo();
},
addWaterMark(){
var _this = this;
_this.$refs.signature.addWaterMark({
text:"mark text", // watermark text, > default ''
font:"20px Arial", // mark font, > default '20px sans-serif'
style:'all', // fillText and strokeText, 'all'/'stroke'/'fill', > default 'fill
fillStyle:"red", // fillcolor, > default '#333'
strokeStyle:"blue", // strokecolor, > default '#333'
x:100, // fill positionX, > default 20
y:200, // fill positionY, > default 20
sx:100, // stroke positionX, > default 40
sy:200 // stroke positionY, > default 40
});
},
fromDataURL(url){
var _this = this;
_this.$refs.signature.fromDataURL("...");
},
handleDisabled(){
var _this = this;
_this.disabled = !_this.disabled
}
}
};
</script>
Released under the MIT License.