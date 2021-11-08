A electronic signature component by Vue.js

For Vue 3

vue3-signature

Reference and Thanks

signature_pad

API

Props

w,h need units,like 100px or 100%

name type default description sigOption Object {penColor:"rgb(0, 0, 0)", backgroundColor:"rgb(255,255,255)"} penColor, backgroundColor w String "100%" parent container width h String "100%" parent container height clearOnResize Boolean false Canvas is cleared on window resize waterMark Object {} check Usage addWaterMark disabled Boolean false disabled defaultUrl String "" you want show image by default

Methods

name params description save ()/("image/jpeg")/("image/svg+xml") save image as PNG/JPEG/SVG clear clear canvas isEmpty Returns true if canvas is empty, otherwise returns false undo remove the last dot or line addWaterMark {} // check Usage addWaterMark addWaterMark fromDataURL (url) Draws signature image from data URL.

Usage

npm install vue-signature

A.vue

<template> <div id="app"> <vueSignature ref="signature" :sigOption="option" :w="'800px'" :h="'400px'" :disabled="disabled" :defaultUrl="dataUrl"></vueSignature> <vueSignature ref="signature1" :sigOption="option"></vueSignature> <button @click="save">Save</button> <button @click="clear">Clear</button> <button @click="undo">Undo</button> <button @click="addWaterMark">addWaterMark</button> <button @click="handleDisabled">disabled</button> </div> </template> <script> import vueSignature from "vue-signature" export default { name: "app", components:{ vueSignature }, data() { return { option:{ penColor:"rgb(0, 0, 0)", backgroundColor:"rgb(255,255,255)" }, disabled:false, dataUrl:"https://avatars2.githubusercontent.com/u/17644818?s=460&v=4" }; }, methods:{ save(){ var _this = this; var png = _this.$refs.signature.save() var jpeg = _this.$refs.signature.save('image/jpeg') var svg = _this.$refs.signature.save('image/svg+xml'); console.log(png); console.log(jpeg) console.log(svg) }, clear(){ var _this = this; _this.$refs.signature.clear(); }, undo(){ var _this = this; _this.$refs.signature.undo(); }, addWaterMark(){ var _this = this; _this.$refs.signature.addWaterMark({ text:"mark text", // watermark text, > default '' font:"20px Arial", // mark font, > default '20px sans-serif' style:'all', // fillText and strokeText, 'all'/'stroke'/'fill', > default 'fill fillStyle:"red", // fillcolor, > default '#333' strokeStyle:"blue", // strokecolor, > default '#333' x:100, // fill positionX, > default 20 y:200, // fill positionY, > default 20 sx:100, // stroke positionX, > default 40 sy:200 // stroke positionY, > default 40 }); }, fromDataURL(url){ var _this = this; _this.$refs.signature.fromDataURL("..."); }, handleDisabled(){ var _this = this; _this.disabled = !_this.disabled } } }; </script>

License

Released under the MIT License.