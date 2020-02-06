vue-shepherd is built and maintained by Ship Shape. Contact us for web app consulting, development, and training for your project.
This is a Vue wrapper for the Shepherd, site tour, library.
npm install vue-shepherd --save
When using with a module system, you must explicitly install vue-shepherd via Vue.use():
import Vue from 'vue';
import VueShepherd from 'vue-shepherd';
Vue.use(VueShepherd);
You will need to import the styles first:
@import '~shepherd.js/dist/css/shepherd.css';
The plugin extends Vue with a set of directives and $shepherd() constructor function.
<template>
<div>
Testing
</div>
</template>
<script>
export default {
name: 'ShepherdExample',
mounted() {
this.$nextTick(() => {
const tour = this.$shepherd({
useModalOverlay: true
});
tour.addStep({
attachTo: { element: this.$el, on: 'top' },
text: 'Test'
});
tour.start();
});
}
};
</script>
