vue-shepherd is built and maintained by Ship Shape. Contact us for web app consulting, development, and training for your project.

This is a Vue wrapper for the Shepherd, site tour, library.

Installation

NPM

npm install vue-shepherd --save

When using with a module system, you must explicitly install vue-shepherd via Vue.use():

import Vue from 'vue' ; import VueShepherd from 'vue-shepherd' ; Vue.use(VueShepherd);

Usage

You will need to import the styles first:

@ import '~shepherd.js/dist/css/shepherd.css' ;

The plugin extends Vue with a set of directives and $shepherd() constructor function.

Constructor Function

<template> <div> Testing </div> </template> <script> export default { name: 'ShepherdExample', mounted() { this.$nextTick(() => { const tour = this.$shepherd({ useModalOverlay: true }); tour.addStep({ attachTo: { element: this.$el, on: 'top' }, text: 'Test' }); tour.start(); }); } }; </script>

Directives

WIP