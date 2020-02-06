openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

vue-shepherd

by shipshapecode
0.2.1 (see all)

A Vue wrapper for the site tour library Shepherd

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4.3K

GitHub Stars

127

Maintenance

Last Commit

16d ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Vue Onboarding Tour

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

vue-shepherd

Ship Shape

vue-shepherd is built and maintained by Ship Shape. Contact us for web app consulting, development, and training for your project.

npm version Download count all time npm Build Status Code Climate Test Coverage

This is a Vue wrapper for the Shepherd, site tour, library.

Installation

NPM

npm install vue-shepherd --save

When using with a module system, you must explicitly install vue-shepherd via Vue.use():

import Vue from 'vue';
import VueShepherd from 'vue-shepherd';

Vue.use(VueShepherd);

Usage

You will need to import the styles first:

@import '~shepherd.js/dist/css/shepherd.css';

The plugin extends Vue with a set of directives and $shepherd() constructor function.

Constructor Function

<template>
  <div>
    Testing
  </div>
</template>

<script>
  export default {
    name: 'ShepherdExample',
    mounted() {
      this.$nextTick(() => {
        const tour = this.$shepherd({
          useModalOverlay: true
        });

        tour.addStep({
          attachTo: { element: this.$el, on: 'top' },
          text: 'Test'
        });

        tour.start();
      });
    }
  };
</script>

Directives

WIP

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

vue-tourVue Tour is a lightweight, simple and customizable guided tour plugin for use with Vue.js. It provides a quick and easy way to guide your users through your application.
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
26K
User Rating
4.8/ 5
5
Top Feedback
4Great Documentation
4Performant
3Easy to Use
@salamander.be/vue-tourA VueJs tour component.
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
57
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
vt
v3-tourVue Tour is a lightweight, simple and customizable guided tour plugin for use with Vue.js. It provides a quick and easy way to guide your users through your application.
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
440
vue-tour-ice6Vue Tour is a lightweight, simple and customizable guided tour plugin for use with Vue.js. It provides a quick and easy way to guide your users through your application.
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
15
vtc
vue-tour-componentA vuejs and reactjs tour component.
GitHub Stars
22
Weekly Downloads
21
See 12 Alternatives

Tutorials

vue-shepherd examples - CodeSandbox
codesandbox.iovue-shepherd examples - CodeSandboxLearn how to use vue-shepherd by viewing and forking vue-shepherd example apps on CodeSandbox
Vue-shepherd NPM | npm.io
npm.io2 years agoVue-shepherd NPM | npm.ionpm.io is an NPM packages aggregator and search engine designed to make your node package search fast, smooth and simple.
Vue shepherd
vuejscomponent.com12 days agoVue shepherdA Vue wrapper for the site tour library Shepherd.