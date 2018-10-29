Vue SFC Parser

Vue.js single file component parser for static analysis.

Usage

Vue SFC Parser is similar to vue-template-compiler's parseComponent but has some useful helpers for code analysis.

const { parseComponent } = require ( 'vue-sfc-parser' ) const code = ` <template> <p>Hi</p> </template> <script lang="ts"> export default {} </script> ` const res = parseComponent(code) console .log(res.template.calcGlobalOffset( 7 )) console .log(res.script.calcGlobalOffset( 5 ))

References

parseComponent(code: string): SFCDescriptor

This is almost same as vue-template-compiler 's parseComponent . SFCDescriptor is looks like following:

interface SFCDescriptor { template: SFCBlock | null script: SFCBlock | null styles: SFCBlock[] customBlocks: SFCBlock[] }

The SFCBlock is similar to vue-template-compiler one too, but having additional helper methods.

Additional Helpers of SFCBlock

calcGlobalOffset(offset: number): number

calcGlobalRange(range: [number, number]): [number, number] These methods are for calcurating global position from block position. For example: <docs>Test Docs</docs> <template> <p>Hi</p> </template> On the above SFC, if you provide 5 to template.calcGlobalOffset which indicates the position from the beggining of template block, it will return 38 which is the position from the beggining of the file.

createDiffWatcher(): SFCDiffWatcher

Create a watcher object which will detect each SFC block's diff. SFCDiffWatcher has following methods:

add(filename: string, content: string): SFCDescriptor

remove(filename: string): void

diff(filename: string, content: string): SFCDiff

You can add/remove SFC file to the watcher by using add / remove methods. Then you obtain each SFC block's diff by using diff method. It returns an object having some methods which you can register callbacks that will called when the corresponding blocks are changed.

Example:

const { createDiffWatcher } = require ( 'vue-sfc-parser' ) const fs = require ( 'fs' ) const chokidar = require ( 'chokidar' ) const watcher = createDiffWatcher() chokidar .watch( '**/*.vue' ) .on( 'add' , filename => { watcher.add(filename, fs.readFileSync(filename, 'utf8' )) }) .on( 'unlink' , filename => { watcher.add(filename) }) .on( 'change' , filename => { watcher .diff(filename, fs.readFileSync(filename, 'utf8' )) .template( template => { console .log(template.content) }) .script( script => { console .log(script.content) }) .styles( styles => { styles.forEach( s => { console .log(s.content) }) }) .customBlocks( 'block-name' , blocks => { blocks.forEach( b => { console .log(b.content) }) }) })

License

MIT