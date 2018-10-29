Vue.js single file component parser for static analysis.
Vue SFC Parser is similar to vue-template-compiler's
parseComponent but has some useful helpers for code analysis.
const { parseComponent } = require('vue-sfc-parser')
const code = `
<template>
<p>Hi</p>
</template>
<script lang="ts">
export default {}
</script>
`
const res = parseComponent(code)
console.log(res.template.calcGlobalOffset(7))
console.log(res.script.calcGlobalOffset(5))
parseComponent(code: string): SFCDescriptor
This is almost same as
vue-template-compiler's
parseComponent.
SFCDescriptor is looks like following:
interface SFCDescriptor {
template: SFCBlock | null
script: SFCBlock | null
styles: SFCBlock[]
customBlocks: SFCBlock[]
}
The
SFCBlock is similar to
vue-template-compiler one too, but having additional helper methods.
calcGlobalOffset(offset: number): number
calcGlobalRange(range: [number, number]): [number, number]
These methods are for calcurating global position from block position. For example:
<docs>Test Docs</docs>
<template>
<p>Hi</p>
</template>
On the above SFC, if you provide
5 to
template.calcGlobalOffset which indicates the position from the beggining of template block, it will return
38 which is the position from the beggining of the file.
createDiffWatcher(): SFCDiffWatcher
Create a watcher object which will detect each SFC block's diff.
SFCDiffWatcher has following methods:
add(filename: string, content: string): SFCDescriptor
remove(filename: string): void
diff(filename: string, content: string): SFCDiff
You can add/remove SFC file to the watcher by using
add/
remove methods. Then you obtain each SFC block's diff by using
diff method. It returns an object having some methods which you can register callbacks that will called when the corresponding blocks are changed.
Example:
const { createDiffWatcher } = require('vue-sfc-parser')
const fs = require('fs')
const chokidar = require('chokidar')
const watcher = createDiffWatcher()
chokidar
.watch('**/*.vue')
.on('add', filename => {
watcher.add(filename, fs.readFileSync(filename, 'utf8'))
})
.on('unlink', filename => {
watcher.add(filename)
})
.on('change', filename => {
watcher
.diff(filename, fs.readFileSync(filename, 'utf8'))
.template(template => {
console.log(template.content)
})
.script(script => {
console.log(script.content)
})
.styles(styles => {
styles.forEach(s => {
console.log(s.content)
})
})
.customBlocks('block-name', blocks => {
blocks.forEach(b => {
console.log(b.content)
})
})
})
MIT