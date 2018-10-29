openbase logo
vsp

vue-sfc-parser

by Katashin
0.1.2 (see all)

Vue.js single file component parser for static analysis

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

7.1K

GitHub Stars

40

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Vue SFC Parser

Vue.js single file component parser for static analysis.

Usage

Vue SFC Parser is similar to vue-template-compiler's parseComponent but has some useful helpers for code analysis.

const { parseComponent } = require('vue-sfc-parser')

const code = `
<template>
  <p>Hi</p>
</template>

<script lang="ts">
export default {}
</script>
`

const res = parseComponent(code)
console.log(res.template.calcGlobalOffset(7))
console.log(res.script.calcGlobalOffset(5))

References

parseComponent(code: string): SFCDescriptor

This is almost same as vue-template-compiler's parseComponent. SFCDescriptor is looks like following:

interface SFCDescriptor {
  template: SFCBlock | null
  script: SFCBlock | null
  styles: SFCBlock[]
  customBlocks: SFCBlock[]
}

The SFCBlock is similar to vue-template-compiler one too, but having additional helper methods.

Additional Helpers of SFCBlock

  • calcGlobalOffset(offset: number): number

  • calcGlobalRange(range: [number, number]): [number, number]

    These methods are for calcurating global position from block position. For example:

    <docs>Test Docs</docs>
<template>
  <p>Hi</p>
</template>

    On the above SFC, if you provide 5 to template.calcGlobalOffset which indicates the position from the beggining of template block, it will return 38 which is the position from the beggining of the file.

createDiffWatcher(): SFCDiffWatcher

Create a watcher object which will detect each SFC block's diff. SFCDiffWatcher has following methods:

  • add(filename: string, content: string): SFCDescriptor
  • remove(filename: string): void
  • diff(filename: string, content: string): SFCDiff

You can add/remove SFC file to the watcher by using add/remove methods. Then you obtain each SFC block's diff by using diff method. It returns an object having some methods which you can register callbacks that will called when the corresponding blocks are changed.

Example:

const { createDiffWatcher } = require('vue-sfc-parser')
const fs = require('fs')
const chokidar = require('chokidar')

const watcher = createDiffWatcher()

chokidar
  .watch('**/*.vue')
  .on('add', filename => {
    watcher.add(filename, fs.readFileSync(filename, 'utf8'))
  })
  .on('unlink', filename => {
    watcher.add(filename)
  })
  .on('change', filename => {
    watcher
      .diff(filename, fs.readFileSync(filename, 'utf8'))
      .template(template => {
        console.log(template.content)
      })
      .script(script => {
        console.log(script.content)
      })
      .styles(styles => {
        styles.forEach(s => {
          console.log(s.content)
        })
      })
      .customBlocks('block-name', blocks => {
        blocks.forEach(b => {
          console.log(b.content)
        })
      })
  })

License

MIT

