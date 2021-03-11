openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

vue-sfc-cli

by FEMessage
1.14.0 (see all)

🔨A powerful tool for developing vue single-file component

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

126

GitHub Stars

137

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

13

Package

Dependencies

6

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

vue-sfc-cli

Build Status NPM Download NPM Version NPM License Automated Release Notes by gren

vue-sfc-cli is a powerful tool for developing vue single-file component.

It makes writing docs and demo easily, integrated with an automated github workflow, and is always ready to publish to npm with best practices.

中文文档

Table Of Contents

Notice

Requirement

Node.js 8.x

Prettier and husky

The component template has built-in prettier and husky setup that can format code when you commit.

However, you need to execute commands as following, otherwise the commit hook will not take effect:

npx vue-sfc-cli

# git init must run before yarn
git init

yarn

Stylelint

The component template has built-in stylelint, which perfectly supports less/sass, but not stylus(it cannot have comment)

Windows

It is not recommended to generate components under Windows, cause .sh files may lost execution permissions.

Tutorial

Quick Start

npx vue-sfc-cli

# Next there will be a bunch of tips, please be sure to fill out
# Recommend kebab-case style, lowercase letters, multiple words separated by - (dash), such as my-component

# After filling the prompt
cd my-component

# Use git to initialize, so you can use the commit hook
git init

# Install dependency
yarn

# Develop component
yarn dev

# Build
yarn build

# Ready to publish!
# Or use `npm publish`
yarn publish

Options

-u, --upgrade

According to the template files in the templates directory, new files will be generated and override the files with same name in current component directory. The default override files is defined in update-files.js. This option often used to upgrade the configuration of old components using the latest version of vue-sfc-cli：

This option can also help any node.js project to set up configuration of AUTO npm publishment via travis ci

# cd my-component
npx vue-sfc-cli -u

--files

If you want to update additional files, you can pass this option, multiple files use , to separate

npx vue-sfc-cli -u --files .babelrc.js,.eslintrc.js

--test

Generate a component template for testing, commonly used in CI.

npx vue-sfc-cli --test

-o, --output

Generate a component template in the specific output dir.

npx vue-sfc-cli --output ./outDir

--name, --owner

These two arguments are usually used together to generate component without prompt.

npx vue-sfc-cli --name log-viewer --owner FEMessage

Writing Example

The docs directory hosts your component's examples. You just write markdown files, and they will turn into demo. It is also recommended to name the markdown files in kebab-case style.

Take the docs/draggable.md file of upload-to-ali, the upload component as an example.

draggable example

​```vue
<template>
  <upload-to-ali :preview="false" v-model="url" multiple />
</template>
<script>
export default {
  data() {
    return {
      url: [
        'https://picsum.photos/300/300',
        'https://picsum.photos/400/400',
        'https://picsum.photos/555/555'
      ],
    }
  }
}
</script>
​```

yarn dev can turn this markdown file into live demo, which will show you what the component looks like and it's actual code. You can also modify the code and the demo can hot reload.

image.png

API Documentation

You can simply write comments in vue file to generate API documentation.

Props

Use multiple lines of comments in props

props: {
    /**
     * is upload multiple files
     */
    multiple: {
      type: Boolean,
      default: false
    },
}

Slot

On the slot line, use the comment at the beginning of @ slot

<!--@slot custom loading content -->
<slot name="spinner">
  <div class="upload-loading">
    <svg class="circular" viewBox="25 25 50 50">
      <circle class="path" cx="50" cy="50" r="20" fill="none"></circle>
    </svg>
  </div>
</slot>

Event

Use multi-line comments above the emit event

/**
 * @property {string} name - file name
 */
this.$emit('loading', name)

Methods

Above the method to be show in API doc, use multi-line comments and add @public

/**
 * trigger select files
 * @public
 */
selectFiles() {
  this.$refs.uploadInput.click()
},

preview like this

image.png

image.png

Working with third-party library

To Element-UI As an example

yarn add element-ui

Add a file: styleguide/element.js

import Vue from 'vue'
import Element from 'element-ui'
import 'element-ui/lib/theme-chalk/index.css'
 Vue.use(Element)

Modify configuration files: styleguide.config.js

module.exports = {
  // ...
  require: [
    './styleguide/element.js'
  ]
}

if you need bundle in element components, you may refer the following code

// rollup.config.js
import vue from 'rollup-plugin-vue'
import babel from '@rollup/plugin-babel'
import commonjs from '@rollup/plugin-commonjs'
import {terser} from 'rollup-plugin-terser'
import {nodeResolve} from '@rollup/plugin-node-resolve'
import json from '@rollup/plugin-json'
import css from 'rollup-plugin-css-only'
import copy from 'rollup-plugin-copy'
import minimist from 'minimist'

const argv = minimist(process.argv.slice(2))

const config = {
  input: 'src/index.js',
  output: {
    name: 'MyComponent',
    exports: 'named'
  },
  external: ['vue', 'vuex', 'axios', 'js-cookie', 'vue-clamp'],
  plugins: [
    json(),
    nodeResolve({extensions: ['.js', '.jsx', '.es6', '.es', '.mjs', '.vue']}),
    commonjs(),
    css({
      output: 'index.css',
    }),
    vue({
      css: false,
      compileTemplate: true,
      style: {
        postcssPlugins: [require('autoprefixer')]
      }
    }),
    babel({
      babelHelpers: 'runtime',
      extensions: ['.js', '.jsx', '.es6', '.es', '.mjs', '.vue'],
      exclude: 'node_modules/**'
    }),
    copy({
      targets: [
        {
          src: 'node_modules/element-ui/lib/theme-chalk/fonts/**/*',
          dest: 'dist/dist/fonts'
        }
      ]
    })
  ]
}

// Only minify browser (iife) version
if (argv.format === 'iife') {
  config.plugins.push(terser())
}

export default config

Environment variable

If you need to use environment variables, it is recommended to use dotenv

yarn add dotenv --dev

// styleguide.config.js
const webpack = require('webpack')
const dotenv = require('dotenv')

module.exports = {
  webpackConfig: {
    // ...
    plugins: [
      new webpack.DefinePlugin({
        'process.env': JSON.stringify(dotenv.config().parsed)
      })
    ]
  }
}

Contributors

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):

levy
levy
💻 🖋 🌍 🤔 👀		 EVILLT
EVILLT
💻 🐛 ⚠️ 🚧		 Donald Shen
Donald Shen
💻 ⚠️		 ColMugX
ColMugX
💻

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial