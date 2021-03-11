vue-sfc-cli is a powerful tool for developing vue single-file component.

It makes writing docs and demo easily, integrated with an automated github workflow, and is always ready to publish to npm with best practices.

Notice

Requirement

Node.js 8.x

Prettier and husky

The component template has built-in prettier and husky setup that can format code when you commit.

However, you need to execute commands as following, otherwise the commit hook will not take effect:

npx vue-sfc-cli git init yarn

Stylelint

The component template has built-in stylelint, which perfectly supports less/sass, but not stylus(it cannot have comment)

Windows

It is not recommended to generate components under Windows, cause .sh files may lost execution permissions.

Tutorial

Quick Start

npx vue-sfc-cli cd my-component git init yarn yarn dev yarn build yarn publish

Options

-u , --upgrade

According to the template files in the templates directory, new files will be generated and override the files with same name in current component directory. The default override files is defined in update-files.js. This option often used to upgrade the configuration of old components using the latest version of vue-sfc-cli：

This option can also help any node.js project to set up configuration of AUTO npm publishment via travis ci

npx vue-sfc-cli -u

--files

If you want to update additional files, you can pass this option, multiple files use , to separate

npx vue-sfc-cli -u --files .babelrc .js , .eslintrc .js

--test

Generate a component template for testing, commonly used in CI.

npx vue-sfc-cli -- test

-o , --output

Generate a component template in the specific output dir.

npx vue-sfc-cli --output ./outDir

--name , --owner

These two arguments are usually used together to generate component without prompt.

npx vue-sfc-cli --name log -viewer --owner FEMessage

Writing Example

The docs directory hosts your component's examples. You just write markdown files, and they will turn into demo. It is also recommended to name the markdown files in kebab-case style.

Take the docs/draggable.md file of upload-to-ali, the upload component as an example.

draggable example ​```vue < template > < upload-to-ali :preview = "false" v-model = "url" multiple /> </ template > < script > export default { data() { return { url : [ 'https://picsum.photos/300/300' , 'https://picsum.photos/400/400' , 'https://picsum.photos/555/555' ], } } } </ script > ​```

yarn dev can turn this markdown file into live demo, which will show you what the component looks like and it's actual code. You can also modify the code and the demo can hot reload.

API Documentation

You can simply write comments in vue file to generate API documentation.

Props

Use multiple lines of comments in props

props: { /** * is upload multiple files */ multiple: { type: Boolean, default: false }, }

Slot

On the slot line, use the comment at the beginning of @ slot

< slot name = "spinner" > < div class = "upload-loading" > < svg class = "circular" viewBox = "25 25 50 50" > < circle class = "path" cx = "50" cy = "50" r = "20" fill = "none" > </ circle > </ svg > </ div > </ slot >

Event

Use multi-line comments above the emit event

this.$emit( 'loading' , name)

Methods

Above the method to be show in API doc, use multi-line comments and add @public

selectFiles () { this. $refs .uploadInput .click() },

preview like this

Working with third-party library

To Element-UI As an example

yarn add element-ui

Add a file: styleguide/element.js

import Vue from 'vue' import Element from 'element-ui' import 'element-ui/lib/theme-chalk/index.css' Vue.use(Element)

Modify configuration files: styleguide.config.js

module . exports = { require: [ './styleguide/element.js' ] }

if you need bundle in element components, you may refer the following code

import vue from 'rollup-plugin-vue' import babel from '@rollup/plugin-babel' import commonjs from '@rollup/plugin-commonjs' import {terser} from 'rollup-plugin-terser' import {nodeResolve} from '@rollup/plugin-node-resolve' import json from '@rollup/plugin-json' import css from 'rollup-plugin-css-only' import copy from 'rollup-plugin-copy' import minimist from 'minimist' const argv = minimist(process.argv.slice( 2 )) const config = { input : 'src/index.js' , output : { name : 'MyComponent' , exports : 'named' }, external : [ 'vue' , 'vuex' , 'axios' , 'js-cookie' , 'vue-clamp' ], plugins : [ json(), nodeResolve({ extensions : [ '.js' , '.jsx' , '.es6' , '.es' , '.mjs' , '.vue' ]}), commonjs(), css({ output : 'index.css' , }), vue({ css : false , compileTemplate : true , style : { postcssPlugins : [ require ( 'autoprefixer' )] } }), babel({ babelHelpers : 'runtime' , extensions : [ '.js' , '.jsx' , '.es6' , '.es' , '.mjs' , '.vue' ], exclude : 'node_modules/**' }), copy({ targets : [ { src : 'node_modules/element-ui/lib/theme-chalk/fonts/**/*' , dest : 'dist/dist/fonts' } ] }) ] } if (argv.format === 'iife' ) { config.plugins.push(terser()) } export default config

Environment variable

If you need to use environment variables, it is recommended to use dotenv

yarn add dotenv

const webpack = require ( 'webpack' ) const dotenv = require ( 'dotenv' ) module .exports = { webpackConfig : { plugins : [ new webpack.DefinePlugin({ 'process.env' : JSON .stringify(dotenv.config().parsed) }) ] } }

