vue-session

by Victor Ferreira
1.0.0 (see all)

A simplistic session plugin for VueJS backed by SessionStorage and LocalStorage

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Readme

To install the plugin, do the following:

import VueSession from 'vue-session'
Vue.use(VueSession)

Now you can use it in your components with the $session property.

Options

VueSession can be started with some options that will change its behavior.

  • persist A Boolean value to determine whether the data stored in the session may persist between tabs and browser instances. Defaults to false.

Pass the options in the use method:

var options = {
    persist: true
}

Vue.use(VueSession, options)

Reference

  • this.$session.getAll(), returns all data stored in the Session.
  • this.$session.set(key,value), sets a single value to the Session.
  • this.$session.get(key), returns the value attributed to the given key.
  • this.$session.start(), initializes a session with a 'session-id'. If you attempt to save a value without having started a new session, the plugin will automatically start a new session.
  • this.$session.exists(), checks whether a session has been initialized or not.
  • this.$session.has(key), checks whether the key exists in the Session
  • this.$session.remove(key), removes the given key from the Session
  • this.$session.clear(), clear all keys in the Session, except for 'session-id', keeping the Session alive
  • this.$session.destroy(), destroys the Session
  • this.$session.id(), returns the 'session-id'
  • this.$session.renew(session_id), allows a user to renew a previous session by manually inputting the session_id

Flash

Flash allows you to save data until you read them without having to start a regular Session.

  • this.$session.flash.set(key, value), sets a flash value
  • this.$session.flash.get(key), reads and removes a flash value
  • this.$session.flash.remove(key), removes a flash value

Example

Your login method could look like this:

export default {
    name: 'login',
    methods: {
        login: function () {
          this.$http.post('http://somehost/user/login', {
            password: this.password,
            email: this.email
          }).then(function (response) {
            if (response.status === 200 && 'token' in response.body) {
              this.$session.start()
              this.$session.set('jwt', response.body.token)
              Vue.http.headers.common['Authorization'] = 'Bearer ' + response.body.token
              this.$router.push('/panel/search')
            }
          }, function (err) {
            console.log('err', err)
          })
        }
    }
}

In your logged-in area, you can check whether or not a session is started and destroy it when the user wants to logout:

export default {
  name: 'panel',
  data () {
    return { }
  },
  beforeCreate: function () {
    if (!this.$session.exists()) {
      this.$router.push('/')
    }
  },
  methods: {
    logout: function () {
      this.$session.destroy()
      this.$router.push('/')
    }
  }
}

