To install the plugin, do the following:
import VueSession from 'vue-session'
Vue.use(VueSession)
Now you can use it in your components with the
$session property.
VueSession can be started with some options that will change its behavior.
persist A Boolean value to determine whether the data stored in the session may persist between tabs and browser instances. Defaults to
false.
Pass the options in the
use method:
var options = {
persist: true
}
Vue.use(VueSession, options)
this.$session.getAll(), returns all data stored in the Session.
this.$session.set(key,value), sets a single value to the Session.
this.$session.get(key), returns the value attributed to the given key.
this.$session.start(), initializes a session with a 'session-id'. If you attempt to save a value without having started a new session, the plugin will automatically start a new session.
this.$session.exists(), checks whether a session has been initialized or not.
this.$session.has(key), checks whether the key exists in the Session
this.$session.remove(key), removes the given key from the Session
this.$session.clear(), clear all keys in the Session, except for 'session-id', keeping the Session alive
this.$session.destroy(), destroys the Session
this.$session.id(), returns the 'session-id'
this.$session.renew(session_id), allows a user to renew a previous session by manually inputting the session_id
Flash allows you to save data until you read them without having to start a regular Session.
this.$session.flash.set(key, value), sets a flash value
this.$session.flash.get(key), reads and removes a flash value
this.$session.flash.remove(key), removes a flash value
Your login method could look like this:
export default {
name: 'login',
methods: {
login: function () {
this.$http.post('http://somehost/user/login', {
password: this.password,
email: this.email
}).then(function (response) {
if (response.status === 200 && 'token' in response.body) {
this.$session.start()
this.$session.set('jwt', response.body.token)
Vue.http.headers.common['Authorization'] = 'Bearer ' + response.body.token
this.$router.push('/panel/search')
}
}, function (err) {
console.log('err', err)
})
}
}
}
In your logged-in area, you can check whether or not a session is started and destroy it when the user wants to logout:
export default {
name: 'panel',
data () {
return { }
},
beforeCreate: function () {
if (!this.$session.exists()) {
this.$router.push('/')
}
},
methods: {
logout: function () {
this.$session.destroy()
this.$router.push('/')
}
}
}