To install the plugin, do the following:

import VueSession from 'vue-session' Vue.use(VueSession)

Now you can use it in your components with the $session property.

Options

VueSession can be started with some options that will change its behavior.

persist A Boolean value to determine whether the data stored in the session may persist between tabs and browser instances. Defaults to false .

Pass the options in the use method:

var options = { persist : true } Vue.use(VueSession, options)

Reference

this.$session.getAll() , returns all data stored in the Session.

, returns all data stored in the Session. this.$session.set(key,value) , sets a single value to the Session.

, sets a single value to the Session. this.$session.get(key) , returns the value attributed to the given key.

, returns the value attributed to the given key. this.$session.start() , initializes a session with a 'session-id'. If you attempt to save a value without having started a new session, the plugin will automatically start a new session.

, initializes a session with a 'session-id'. If you attempt to save a value without having started a new session, the plugin will automatically start a new session. this.$session.exists() , checks whether a session has been initialized or not.

, checks whether a session has been initialized or not. this.$session.has(key) , checks whether the key exists in the Session

, checks whether the key exists in the Session this.$session.remove(key) , removes the given key from the Session

, removes the given key from the Session this.$session.clear() , clear all keys in the Session, except for 'session-id', keeping the Session alive

, clear all keys in the Session, except for 'session-id', keeping the Session alive this.$session.destroy() , destroys the Session

, destroys the Session this.$session.id() , returns the 'session-id'

, returns the 'session-id' this.$session.renew(session_id) , allows a user to renew a previous session by manually inputting the session_id

Flash

Flash allows you to save data until you read them without having to start a regular Session.

this.$session.flash.set(key, value) , sets a flash value

, sets a flash value this.$session.flash.get(key) , reads and removes a flash value

, reads and removes a flash value this.$session.flash.remove(key) , removes a flash value

Example

Your login method could look like this:

export default { name : 'login' , methods : { login : function ( ) { this .$http.post( 'http://somehost/user/login' , { password : this .password, email : this .email }).then( function ( response ) { if (response.status === 200 && 'token' in response.body) { this .$session.start() this .$session.set( 'jwt' , response.body.token) Vue.http.headers.common[ 'Authorization' ] = 'Bearer ' + response.body.token this .$router.push( '/panel/search' ) } }, function ( err ) { console .log( 'err' , err) }) } } }

In your logged-in area, you can check whether or not a session is started and destroy it when the user wants to logout: