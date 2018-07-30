





Vue.js server-side version

Disclaimer

This is not an offical Vue.js version and it has no straight relation to it and its author.

The module is developed for specific needs of its authors and has some restrictions compared to Vue.js.

Getting started

var vueServer = require ( 'vue-server' ); var Vue = new vueServer.renderer(); var vm = new Vue({ template : '<common-module></common-module>' , components : { commonModule : { template : '<div>Hello world!</div>' } } }); vm.$on( 'vueServer.htmlReady' , function ( html ) { console .log(html); });

Compatibility table

VueServer.js Vue.js 0.4.x-0.6.x 1.0.0-migration

Restrictions

VueServer.js is designed for static HTML rendering. It has no real reactivity.

Also, the module is not running original Vue.js on server. It has its own implementation.

It means VueServer.js is just trying to perfectly reproduce the same result as Vue.js does.

Because of the reasons listed above some of Vue.js functionality is not available.

Hooks difference

VueServer.js does not share hooks with Vue.js. It has its own ones, partially equal to Vue.js'

Note: readyBe is a bit experimental and its behaviour may be not correct.

VueServer.js Vue.js createdBe created -- beforeCompile compiledBe compiled activateBe activate readyBe ready -- attached -- detached -- beforeDestroy -- destroyed

List of unsupported methods:

vm.$watch

vm.$delete

vm.$eval

vm.$interpolate

vm.$appendTo

vm.$before

vm.$after

vm.$remove

vm.$mount

vm.$destroy

vm.$addChild

List of unsupported directives:

v-on

v-el

Because of using an extra light DOM version it's not possible to use custom directives too.

What is supported, then?

Well, actually, everything else is (maybe I forgot something).

It means you can use v-if , filters , partials , async components , wait-for (or activate hook), events etc.

Overall, it is possible to use the beloved complex component building system like in orignal Vue.js

Templates precompilation

It is recommended to precompile templates for faster rendering

var vueServer = require ( 'vue-server' ); var VueCompile = new vueServer.compiler(); var serverTemplate = VueCompile( '<div>Hello world!</div>' );

We've got a gulp.js plugin for that purpose. Soon it will be published too.

Configuration

var vueServer = require ( 'vue-server' ); var Vue = new vueServer.renderer(); Vue.config.replace = false ; Vue.config.debug = true ; Vue.config.silent = false ; Vue.config.strict = false ; Vue.config.onLogMessage = function ( vm ) { if (vm.name) { return vm.name; } else { return '' ; } };

Custom options