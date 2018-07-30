openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

vue-server

by ngsru
0.8.1 (see all)

Vue.js server-side version

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

8

GitHub Stars

435

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

4

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

bitHound Score

VueServer.js

Vue.js server-side version

Disclaimer

This is not an offical Vue.js version and it has no straight relation to it and its author.

The module is developed for specific needs of its authors and has some restrictions compared to Vue.js.

Getting started

var vueServer = require('vue-server');
var Vue = new vueServer.renderer();

// For $root instance you should pass 'template' option instead of 'el'.
var vm = new Vue({
    template: '<common-module></common-module>',
    components: {
        commonModule: {
            template: '<div>Hello world!</div>'
        }
    }
});

vm.$on('vueServer.htmlReady', function(html) {
    console.log(html); // '<div>Hello world!</div>'
});

Compatibility table

VueServer.jsVue.js
0.4.x-0.6.x1.0.0-migration

Restrictions

VueServer.js is designed for static HTML rendering. It has no real reactivity.

Also, the module is not running original Vue.js on server. It has its own implementation.

It means VueServer.js is just trying to perfectly reproduce the same result as Vue.js does.

Because of the reasons listed above some of Vue.js functionality is not available.

Hooks difference

VueServer.js does not share hooks with Vue.js. It has its own ones, partially equal to Vue.js'

Note: readyBe is a bit experimental and its behaviour may be not correct.

VueServer.jsVue.js
createdBecreated
--beforeCompile
compiledBecompiled
activateBeactivate
readyBeready
--attached
--detached
--beforeDestroy
--destroyed

List of unsupported methods:

  • vm.$watch
  • vm.$delete
  • vm.$eval
  • vm.$interpolate
  • vm.$appendTo
  • vm.$before
  • vm.$after
  • vm.$remove
  • vm.$mount
  • vm.$destroy
  • vm.$addChild

List of unsupported directives:

  • v-on
  • v-el

Because of using an extra light DOM version it's not possible to use custom directives too.

What is supported, then?

Well, actually, everything else is (maybe I forgot something).

It means you can use v-if, filters, partials, async components, wait-for (or activate hook), events etc.

Overall, it is possible to use the beloved complex component building system like in orignal Vue.js

Templates precompilation

It is recommended to precompile templates for faster rendering

var vueServer = require('vue-server');
var VueCompile = new vueServer.compiler();

var serverTemplate = VueCompile('<div>Hello world!</div>');

We've got a gulp.js plugin for that purpose. Soon it will be published too.

Configuration

var vueServer = require('vue-server');
var Vue = new vueServer.renderer();

// Original Vue.js options. Can be used with VueServer.js too:
Vue.config.replace = false;
Vue.config.debug = true;
Vue.config.silent = false;
Vue.config.strict = false;

// VueServer.js options.
// On warnings and errors you can pass additional information about your VM;
Vue.config.onLogMessage = function (vm) {
    if (vm.name) {
        return vm.name;
    } else {
        return '';
    }
};

Custom options

  • renderServer - accepts compiled template (a function from require('vue-server').compiler();)

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial