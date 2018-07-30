Vue.js server-side version
This is not an offical Vue.js version and it has no straight relation to it and its author.
The module is developed for specific needs of its authors and has some restrictions compared to Vue.js.
var vueServer = require('vue-server');
var Vue = new vueServer.renderer();
// For $root instance you should pass 'template' option instead of 'el'.
var vm = new Vue({
template: '<common-module></common-module>',
components: {
commonModule: {
template: '<div>Hello world!</div>'
}
}
});
vm.$on('vueServer.htmlReady', function(html) {
console.log(html); // '<div>Hello world!</div>'
});
|VueServer.js
|Vue.js
|0.4.x-0.6.x
|1.0.0-migration
VueServer.js is designed for static HTML rendering. It has no real reactivity.
Also, the module is not running original Vue.js on server. It has its own implementation.
It means VueServer.js is just trying to perfectly reproduce the same result as Vue.js does.
Because of the reasons listed above some of Vue.js functionality is not available.
VueServer.js does not share hooks with Vue.js. It has its own ones, partially equal to Vue.js'
Note:
readyBe is a bit experimental and its behaviour may be not correct.
|VueServer.js
|Vue.js
createdBe
created
|--
beforeCompile
compiledBe
compiled
activateBe
activate
readyBe
ready
|--
attached
|--
detached
|--
beforeDestroy
|--
destroyed
vm.$watch
vm.$delete
vm.$eval
vm.$interpolate
vm.$appendTo
vm.$before
vm.$after
vm.$remove
vm.$mount
vm.$destroy
vm.$addChild
v-on
v-el
Because of using an extra light DOM version it's not possible to use custom directives too.
Well, actually, everything else is (maybe I forgot something).
It means you can use
v-if,
filters,
partials,
async components,
wait-for (or activate hook),
events etc.
Overall, it is possible to use the beloved complex component building system like in orignal Vue.js
It is recommended to precompile templates for faster rendering
var vueServer = require('vue-server');
var VueCompile = new vueServer.compiler();
var serverTemplate = VueCompile('<div>Hello world!</div>');
We've got a gulp.js plugin for that purpose. Soon it will be published too.
var vueServer = require('vue-server');
var Vue = new vueServer.renderer();
// Original Vue.js options. Can be used with VueServer.js too:
Vue.config.replace = false;
Vue.config.debug = true;
Vue.config.silent = false;
Vue.config.strict = false;
// VueServer.js options.
// On warnings and errors you can pass additional information about your VM;
Vue.config.onLogMessage = function (vm) {
if (vm.name) {
return vm.name;
} else {
return '';
}
};
renderServer - accepts compiled template (a function from
require('vue-server').compiler();)