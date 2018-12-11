openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
vse

vue-sequential-entrance

by David Alvarez Garcia
1.1.3 (see all)

Vuejs Plugin for creating epic sequential animation entrances

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.7K

GitHub Stars

81

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vue Animation

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

vue-sequential-entrance

Vuejs Plugin for creating epic sequential animation entrances with a list of elements. Zero effort. Really lightweight

Basic demo - codesandbox

Installation

In order to use into your vue project

npm install vue-sequential-entrance

How to use ( Global Usage )

Add to your main.js file

import SequentialEntrance from 'vue-sequential-entrance'
import 'vue-sequential-entrance/vue-sequential-entrance.css'
Vue.use(SequentialEntrance);

And now, in your component file, wrap a list of elements with sequential-entrance tag

<template>
  <sequential-entrance>
    <div class="box" v-for="app in apps" :key="app">{{ app }}</div>
  </sequential-entrance>
</template>

Sequential Entrance comes with four 'flavors': animation entrance from Top, from right, from left and from bottom. By default, it uses from right, but you can select what you want this way:

  <sequential-entrance fromTop> [...] </sequential-entrance>

  <sequential-entrance fromRight> [...] </sequential-entrance>

  <sequential-entrance fromBottom> [...] </sequential-entrance>

  <sequential-entrance fromLeft> [...] </sequential-entrance>

Customize with the following Props

delay

By default, the sequence animation have an interval of 250 milliseconds. If you need a faster or slower entrance animation, you can specify the time in milliseconds.

  <sequential-entrance delay="1000"> [...] </sequential-entrance>

animation

If you prefer don't use the built in animations (fromTop,fromRight,fromLeft,fromBottom) and use your custom css animation, you can easily using 'animation' props. Simply, put the class name of your animation and that's it. 

  <sequential-entrance animation="myCustomAnimationClassName"> [...] </sequential-entrance>

Even you can use css animation libraries like animate.css ( https://daneden.github.io/animate.css/ ). Import the entire css library or only the ones that you are going to use and type the class name in animation prop.

  <sequential-entrance animation="bounceIn"> [...] </sequential-entrance>

tag

By default, sequential-entrance render a 'span' tag wrapping its children, but you can customize the wrapper tag through 'tag' prop

  <sequential-entrance tag="section"> [...] </sequential-entrance>

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

tsp
tsparticlestsParticles - Easily create highly customizable particles animations and use them as animated backgrounds for your website. Ready to use components available for React.js, Vue.js (2.x and 3.x), Angular, Svelte, jQuery, Preact, Inferno, Solid, Riot and Web Components.
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
40K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
6
Top Feedback
5Great Documentation
5Easy to Use
4Performant
gsapGreenSock's GSAP JavaScript animation library (including Draggable).
GitHub Stars
14K
Weekly Downloads
246K
User Rating
4.8/ 5
34
Top Feedback
10Great Documentation
9Easy to Use
9Performant
vpt
vue-page-transitionA lightweight Vue.js plugin for page / route transitions.
GitHub Stars
384
Weekly Downloads
1K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
va
vue2-animateA port of Animate.css for use with transitions in Vue.js 2.0 / 3.0 and Alpine.js.
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
8K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Responsive Maintainers
1Poor Documentation
@vueuse/motion🤹 Vue Composables putting your components in motion
GitHub Stars
728
Weekly Downloads
3K
vw
v-waveThe material-ripple directive for Vue that actually works
GitHub Stars
85
Weekly Downloads
884
See 34 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial