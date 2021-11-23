Selecto.js is a component that allows you to select elements in the drag area using the mouse or touch.

⚙️ Installation

npm

$ npm install selecto

scripts

< script src = "//daybrush.com/selecto/release/latest/dist/selecto.min.js" > </ script >

🚀 How to use

import Selecto from "selecto" ; const selecto = new Selecto({ container : document .body, rootContainer : null , dragContainer : Element, selectableTargets : [ ".target" , document .querySelector( ".target2" )], selectByClick : true , selectFromInside : true , continueSelect : false , toggleContinueSelect : "shift" , keyContainer : window , hitRate : 100 , }); selecto.on( "select" , e => { e.added.forEach( el => { el.classList.add( "selected" ); }); e.removed.forEach( el => { el.classList.remove( "selected" ); }); });

Do you want to select accurately?

Since selecto basically checks using getBoundingClientRect, it is not accurate if the object is rotated or distorted.

If you want to check accurately, use getElementRect option with the following code

import Selecto from "selecto" ; import { getElementInfo } from "moveable" ; const selecto = new Selecto({ ..., getElementRect: getElementInfo, });

📦 Packages

Package Name Version Description react-selecto A React Selecto Component that allows you to select elements in the drag area using the mouse or touch. ngx-selecto An Angular Selecto Component that allows you to select elements in the drag area using the mouse or touch. vue-selecto A Vue Selecto Component that allows you to select elements in the drag area using the mouse or touch. preact-selecto A Preact Selecto Component that allows you to select elements in the drag area using the mouse or touch. svelte-selecto A Svelte Selecto Component that allows you to select elements in the drag area using the mouse or touch. lit-selecto A Lit Selecto Component that allows you to select elements in the drag area using the mouse or touch.

