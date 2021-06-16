openbase logo
vsi

vue-select-image

by Irfan Maulana
1.9.0 (see all)

✅ Vue 2.x component for selecting image from list

Top Feedback

1Performant

Readme

✅ Vue Select Image

Vue 2.x component for selecting image from list

License minified version downloads Travis codecov

Demo

https://mazipan.github.io/vue-select-image/

Installation

# Yarn
yarn add vue-select-image

# NPM
npm i vue-select-image --save

How to use

Import

import VueSelectImage from 'vue-select-image'
// add stylesheet
require('vue-select-image/dist/vue-select-image.css')

Register components

components: { VueSelectImage }

Register as global component

Vue.use(VueSelectImage)

Sample Array Image

[{
  id: '1',
  src: 'https://unsplash.it/200?random',
  alt: 'Alt Image 1'
}, {
  id: '2',
  src: 'https://unsplash.it/200?random',
  alt: 'Alt Image 2'
}, {
  id: '2',
  src: 'https://unsplash.it/200?random',
  alt: 'Alt Image 2',
  disabled: true
}]
FieldDescription
idUnique id for each image, will also set for id attribute on image DOM
srcSrc attribute for image
altAlt attribute for image
disabledImage disabled, can not be select

Template

Single Selection

<vue-select-image
  :dataImages="dataImages"
  @onselectimage="onSelectImage">
</vue-select-image>

onselectimage will return emitted with parameter object image selected

Multiple Selection

<vue-select-image
  :dataImages="dataImages"
  :is-multiple="true"
  :selectedImages="initialSelected"
  @onselectmultipleimage="onSelectMultipleImage">
</vue-select-image>

onselectmultipleimage will return emitted with parameter list of object images selected

Available Props

AttributeTypeDefaultDescription
:dataImagesArray[]Array of images that will be shown
:selectedImagesArray[]Array of initial selected images
:isMultipleBooleanfalseFlag to enable multiple selection
:useLabelBooleanfalseFlag to enable showing alt as label
:rootClassStringvue-select-imageClass for root element of this component
:activeClassString--selectedClass for active state, will concat with :rootClass
:hStringautoHeight of images, ex: '50px'
:wStringautoWidth of images, ex: '50px'
:limitNumber0To set maximum images can be select

Available Events

Events AttrReturn
@onselectimageObject image selected
@onselectmultipleimageArray of object image has been selected
@onreachlimitWhen the length of selected images reach the limit

Useful Methods (from v1.6.0)

Sometimes you need to access our internal methods via $refs, you need to know this methods:

Methods NameUse for
removeFromSingleSelected()Reset selected image in single selection mode
removeFromMultipleSelected()Remove from selected list in multiple selection mode
resetMultipleSelection(id)Reset all selected list in multiple selection mode
isExistInArray(id)Will return object image if exist, undefined if not exist

Example

Example can be found here :

Credit

Thanks for inspiration : https://github.com/rvera/image-picker

Support me

Contributing

If you'd like to contribute, head to the contributing guidelines. Inside you'll find directions for opening issues, coding standards, and notes on development.

Hope will usefull for you all.

Copyright © 2017 Built with ❤️ by Irfan Maulana

January 5, 2021
Performant

