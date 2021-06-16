✅ Vue Select Image

Vue 2.x component for selecting image from list

Demo

https://mazipan.github.io/vue-select-image/

Installation

yarn add vue-select-image npm i vue-select-image --save

How to use

Import

import VueSelectImage from 'vue-select-image' require ( 'vue-select-image/dist/vue-select-image.css' )

Register components

components: { VueSelectImage }

Register as global component

Vue.use(VueSelectImage)

Sample Array Image

[{ id : '1' , src : 'https://unsplash.it/200?random' , alt : 'Alt Image 1' }, { id : '2' , src : 'https://unsplash.it/200?random' , alt : 'Alt Image 2' }, { id : '2' , src : 'https://unsplash.it/200?random' , alt : 'Alt Image 2' , disabled : true }]

Field Description id Unique id for each image, will also set for id attribute on image DOM src Src attribute for image alt Alt attribute for image disabled Image disabled, can not be select

Template

Single Selection

< vue-select-image :dataImages = "dataImages" @ onselectimage = "onSelectImage" > </ vue-select-image >

onselectimage will return emitted with parameter object image selected

Multiple Selection

< vue-select-image :dataImages = "dataImages" :is-multiple = "true" :selectedImages = "initialSelected" @ onselectmultipleimage = "onSelectMultipleImage" > </ vue-select-image >

onselectmultipleimage will return emitted with parameter list of object images selected

Available Props

Attribute Type Default Description :dataImages Array [] Array of images that will be shown :selectedImages Array [] Array of initial selected images :isMultiple Boolean false Flag to enable multiple selection :useLabel Boolean false Flag to enable showing alt as label :rootClass String vue-select-image Class for root element of this component :activeClass String --selected Class for active state, will concat with :rootClass :h String auto Height of images, ex: '50px' :w String auto Width of images, ex: '50px' :limit Number 0 To set maximum images can be select

Available Events

Events Attr Return @onselectimage Object image selected @onselectmultipleimage Array of object image has been selected @onreachlimit When the length of selected images reach the limit

Useful Methods (from v1.6.0)

Sometimes you need to access our internal methods via $refs , you need to know this methods:

Methods Name Use for removeFromSingleSelected() Reset selected image in single selection mode removeFromMultipleSelected() Remove from selected list in multiple selection mode resetMultipleSelection(id) Reset all selected list in multiple selection mode isExistInArray(id) Will return object image if exist, undefined if not exist

Example

Example can be found here :

Credit

Thanks for inspiration : https://github.com/rvera/image-picker

Support me

Contributing

If you'd like to contribute, head to the contributing guidelines. Inside you'll find directions for opening issues, coding standards, and notes on development.

Hope will usefull for you all.

Copyright © 2017 Built with ❤️ by Irfan Maulana