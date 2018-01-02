openbase logo
vue-select

by Jeff Sagal
3.16.0

Everything you wish the HTML <select> element could do, wrapped up into a lightweight, extensible Vue component.

Documentation
Downloads/wk

192K

GitHub Stars

4.2K

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

98

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

vue-select Current Release Release Date Bundle Size Monthly Downloads Coverage Status MIT License

Everything you wish the HTML <select> element could do, wrapped up into a lightweight, zero dependency, extensible Vue component.

Vue Select is a feature rich select/dropdown/typeahead component. It provides a default template that fits most use cases for a filterable select dropdown. The component is designed to be as lightweight as possible, while maintaining high standards for accessibility, developer experience, and customization.

  • Tagging
  • Filtering / Searching
  • Vuex Support
  • AJAX Support
  • SSR Support
  • Accessible
  • ~20kb Total / ~5kb CSS / ~15kb JS
  • Select Single/Multiple Options
  • Customizable with slots and SCSS variables
  • Zero dependencies

Documentation

Complete documentation and examples available at https://vue-select.org.

Sponsors 🎉

It takes a lot of effort to maintain this project. If it has saved you development time, please consider sponsoring the project with GitHub sponsors!

Huge thanks to the sponsors and contributors that make Vue Select possible!

Install

yarn add vue-select

# or use npm

npm install vue-select

Then, import and register the component:

import Vue from "vue";
import vSelect from "vue-select";

Vue.component("v-select", vSelect);

The component itself does not include any CSS. You'll need to include it separately:

import "vue-select/dist/vue-select.css";

Alternatively, you can import the scss for complete control of the component styles:

@import "vue-select/src/scss/vue-select.scss";

You can also include vue-select directly in the browser. Check out the documentation for loading from CDN..

License

MIT

