openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

vue-segment-analytics

by Kapiche
0.5.1 (see all)

Vue plugin for Segment.io analytics.js

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.9K

GitHub Stars

16

Maintenance

Last Commit

7d ago

Contributors

12

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

downloads npm CI CII Best Practices

vue-segment-analytics

Vue plugin for Segment.io Analytics

Requirements

Vue ^2.0.0

TL;DR

npm install --save-dev vue-segment-analytics

import Vue from 'vue'
import VueSegmentAnalytics from 'vue-segment-analytics'

Vue.use(VueSegmentAnalytics, {
  id: 'XXXXX',
  router // Optional
})

🚀 Segment Vue Quickstart

Interested in writing analytics code once? With Segment, you can collect customer data from any source (web, mobile, server, CRM, etc.) and send it to over 250+ destinations (Google Analytics, Amplitude, Mixpanel, etc.) via the Segment dashboard. Follow the tailored guide for Vue to get setup.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial