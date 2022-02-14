Vue plugin for Segment.io Analytics
Vue ^2.0.0
npm install --save-dev vue-segment-analytics
import Vue from 'vue'
import VueSegmentAnalytics from 'vue-segment-analytics'
Vue.use(VueSegmentAnalytics, {
id: 'XXXXX',
router // Optional
})
