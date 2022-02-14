Vue plugin for Segment.io Analytics

Requirements

Vue ^2.0.0

npm install --save-dev vue-segment-analytics

import Vue from 'vue' import VueSegmentAnalytics from 'vue-segment-analytics' Vue.use(VueSegmentAnalytics, { id : 'XXXXX' , router })

🚀 Segment Vue Quickstart

Interested in writing analytics code once? With Segment, you can collect customer data from any source (web, mobile, server, CRM, etc.) and send it to over 250+ destinations (Google Analytics, Amplitude, Mixpanel, etc.) via the Segment dashboard. Follow the tailored guide for Vue to get setup.