A Vue.js search select component with NO dependencies.
From v2.9.1 library css extracted standalone file.
There are three file.
From v2.9.1 vue-search-select no more need semantic-ui-css. (Demo page wrote without semantic-ui) But Need css import somewhere in your app.(for example main.js)
import 'vue-search-select/dist/VueSearchSelect.css'
And still semantic-ui-css compatible html and css classes used.
If you already use semantic-ui(or formantic-ui) VueSearchSelect.css import is unnecessary. If you want use vue-search-select without semantic-ui-css, import VueSearchSelect.css.
https://github.com/moreta/vue-search-select/releases
https://vue-search-select.netlify.com
npm
npm install --save vue-search-select
yarn
yarn add vue-search-select
npm install --save vue-search-select@alpha
# or
npm install --save vue-search-select@2.9.1-alpha.9
Add this on main.js or somewhere your plugin file. (from v2.9.1)
import 'vue-search-select/dist/VueSearchSelect.css'
If you already use semantic-ui-css, css import not necessary.
See All Samples : src/components/sample
more ModelSelect sample code see this
<template>
<!-- object value -->
<model-select :options="options"
v-model="item"
placeholder="select item">
</model-select>
<!-- string value -->
<model-select :options="options2"
v-model="item2"
placeholder="select item2">
</model-select>
</template>
<script>
import { ModelSelect } from 'vue-search-select'
export default {
data () {
return {
options: [
{ value: '1', text: 'aa' + ' - ' + '1' },
{ value: '2', text: 'ab' + ' - ' + '2' },
{ value: '3', text: 'bc' + ' - ' + '3' },
{ value: '4', text: 'cd' + ' - ' + '4' },
{ value: '5', text: 'de' + ' - ' + '5' }
],
item: {
value: '',
text: ''
},
options2: [
{ value: '1', text: 'aa' + ' - ' + '1' },
{ value: '2', text: 'ab' + ' - ' + '2' },
{ value: '3', text: 'bc' + ' - ' + '3' },
{ value: '4', text: 'cd' + ' - ' + '4' },
{ value: '5', text: 'de' + ' - ' + '5' }
],
item2: ''
}
},
methods: {
reset () {
this.item = {}
},
selectFromParentComponent1 () {
// select option from parent component
this.item = this.options[0]
},
reset2 () {
this.item2 = ''
},
selectFromParentComponent2 () {
// select option from parent component
this.item2 = this.options2[0].value
}
},
components: {
ModelSelect
}
}
</script>
more ModelListSelect sample code see this
<template>
<model-list-select :list="options1"
v-model="objectItem"
option-value="code"
option-text="name"
placeholder="select item">
</model-list-select>
<model-list-select :list="options2"
v-model="stringItem"
option-value="code"
:custom-text="codeAndNameAndDesc"
placeholder="select item">
</model-list-select>
</template>
<script>
import { ModelListSelect } from 'vue-search-select'
export default {
data () {
return {
options1: [
{ code: '01', name: 'aa', desc: 'desc01' },
{ code: '02', name: 'ab', desc: 'desc02' },
{ code: '03', name: 'bc', desc: 'desc03' },
{ code: '04', name: 'cd', desc: 'desc04' },
{ code: '05', name: 'de', desc: 'desc05' },
{ code: '06', name: 'ef', desc: 'desc06' }
],
objectItem: {},
options2: [
{ code: '01', name: 'aa', desc: 'desc01' },
{ code: '02', name: 'ab', desc: 'desc02' },
{ code: '03', name: 'bc', desc: 'desc03' },
{ code: '04', name: 'cd', desc: 'desc04' },
{ code: '05', name: 'de', desc: 'desc05' },
{ code: '06', name: 'ef', desc: 'desc06' }
],
stringItem: ''
}
},
methods: {
codeAndNameAndDesc (item) {
return `${item.code} - ${item.name} - ${item.desc}`
},
reset1 () {
this.objectItem = {}
},
selectFromParentComponent1 () {
// select option from parent component
this.objectItem = this.options[0]
},
reset2 () {
this.stringItem = ''
},
selectFromParentComponent2 () {
// select option from parent component
this.stringItem = this.options[0].code
}
},
components: {
ModelListSelect
}
}
</script>
<template>
<multi-select :options="options"
:selected-options="items"
placeholder="select item"
@select="onSelect">
</multi-select>
</template>
<script>
import _ from 'lodash'
import { MultiSelect } from 'vue-search-select'
export default {
data () {
return {
options: [
{ value: '1', text: 'aa' + ' - ' + '1' },
{ value: '2', text: 'ab' + ' - ' + '2' },
{ value: '3', text: 'bc' + ' - ' + '3' },
{ value: '4', text: 'cd' + ' - ' + '4' },
{ value: '5', text: 'de' + ' - ' + '5' }
],
searchText: '', // If value is falsy, reset searchText & searchItem
items: [],
lastSelectItem: {}
}
},
methods: {
onSelect (items, lastSelectItem) {
this.items = items
this.lastSelectItem = lastSelectItem
},
// deselect option
reset () {
this.items = [] // reset
},
// select option from parent component
selectFromParentComponent () {
this.items = _.unionWith(this.items, [this.options[0]], _.isEqual)
}
},
components: {
MultiSelect
}
}
</script>
|Component
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
|ModelSelect
|options
|Array
|option list
|isError
|Boolean
|false
|error style
|isDisabled
|Boolean
|false
|disable component
|placeholder
|String
|''
|filterPredicate
|String
|new RegExp(inputText, 'i')
|customAttr
|Function
|() => ''
|Add custom html attribute
|name
|String
|input form name attribute
|id
|String
|id attribute
|ModelListSelect
|list
|Array
|option list
|optionValue
|String
|value key
|optionText
|String
|text key
|customText
|Function
|custom text function
|isError
|Boolean
|false
|error style
|isDisabled
|Boolean
|false
|disable component
|placeholder
|String
|''
|filterPredicate
|String
|new RegExp(inputText, 'i')
|name
|String
|input form name attribute
|id
|String
|id attribute
|BasicSelect
|options
|Array
|option list
|selectedOption
|Object
|{ value: '', text: '' }
|default option
|isError
|Boolean
|false
|error style
|isDisabled
|Boolean
|false
|disable component
|placeholder
|String
|''
|customAttr
|Function
|() => ''
|Add custom html attribute
|filterPredicate
|String
|new RegExp(inputText, 'i')
|name
|String
|input form name attribute
|id
|String
|id attribute
|ListSelect
|list
|Array
|option list
|optionValue
|String
|value key
|optionText
|String
|text key
|customText
|Function
|custom text function
|selectedItem
|Object
|default option(raw object)
|isError
|Boolean
|false
|error style
|isDisabled
|Boolean
|false
|disable component
|placeholder
|String
|''
|filterPredicate
|String
|new RegExp(inputText, 'i')
|name
|String
|input form name attribute
|id
|String
|id attribute
|MultiSelect
|options
|Array
|option list
|selectedOptions
|Array
|default option list
|isError
|Boolean
|false
|error style
|isDisabled
|Boolean
|false
|disable component
|placeholder
|String
|''
|filterPredicate
|String
|new RegExp(inputText, 'i')
|customAttr
|Function
|() => ''
|Add custom html attribute
|hideSelectedOptions
|Boolean
|false
|Hide Option list that item selected
|name
|String
|input form name attribute
|id
|String
|id attribute
|MultiListSelect
|list
|Array
|option list
|optionValue
|String
|value key
|optionText
|String
|text key
|customText
|Function
|custom text function
|selectedItems
|Array
|default option(raw object)
|isError
|String
|false
|error style
|isDisabled
|Boolean
|false
|disable component
|placeholder
|String
|''
|filterPredicate
|String
|new RegExp(inputText, 'i')
|name
|String
|input form name attribute
|id
|String
|id attribute
npm install
npm run serve