A Vue.js search select component with NO dependencies.

CSS borrowed from https://github.com/Semantic-Org

Version 2.x

Support Vue.js 2.x

Five Select Component ModelSelect (from v2.3.8) value set through v-model value can be string, number, boolean and object If you v-model type is string, onInput set by string. (Not option object) ModelListSelect (from v2.3.8) value set through v-model Can pass custom list and customize display text to Component Wrap ModelSelect component MultiSelect search select for multiple select MultiListSelect ListSelect for MultiSelect BasicSelect value set through @select event ListSelect value set through @select event Can pass custom list and customize display text to Component Wrap BasicSelect component



Version 2.9.1

From v2.9.1 library css extracted standalone file.

There are three file.

VueSearchSelect.common.js common js bundle for consuming via bundlers(webpack)

VueSearchSelect.umd.js umd bundle for browser

VueSearchSelect.css extracted css



From v2.9.1 vue-search-select no more need semantic-ui-css. (Demo page wrote without semantic-ui) But Need css import somewhere in your app.(for example main.js)

import 'vue-search-select/dist/VueSearchSelect.css'

And still semantic-ui-css compatible html and css classes used.

If you already use semantic-ui(or formantic-ui) VueSearchSelect.css import is unnecessary. If you want use vue-search-select without semantic-ui-css, import VueSearchSelect.css.

ModelSelect

ModelSelect component's v-model value can be string, number, boolean and object.

If you v-model type is string, onInput set by string. (Not option object)

This very useful when you want create form. (You don't need additional processing for form value)

Release Notes

https://github.com/moreta/vue-search-select/releases

Demo

https://vue-search-select.netlify.com

Usage

Install

npm

npm install --save vue-search-select

yarn

yarn add vue-search-select

Install alpha version

npm install --save vue-search- select @alpha npm install --save vue-search- select @ 2 . 9 . 1 -alpha. 9

Setup

Add this on main.js or somewhere your plugin file. (from v2.9.1)

import 'vue-search-select/dist/VueSearchSelect.css'

If you already use semantic-ui-css, css import not necessary.

Sample code

See All Samples : src/components/sample

ModelSelect Component Example

more ModelSelect sample code see this

< template > < model-select :options = "options" v-model = "item" placeholder = "select item" > </ model-select > < model-select :options = "options2" v-model = "item2" placeholder = "select item2" > </ model-select > </ template > < script > import { ModelSelect } from 'vue-search-select' export default { data () { return { options : [ { value : '1' , text : 'aa' + ' - ' + '1' }, { value : '2' , text : 'ab' + ' - ' + '2' }, { value : '3' , text : 'bc' + ' - ' + '3' }, { value : '4' , text : 'cd' + ' - ' + '4' }, { value : '5' , text : 'de' + ' - ' + '5' } ], item : { value : '' , text : '' }, options2 : [ { value : '1' , text : 'aa' + ' - ' + '1' }, { value : '2' , text : 'ab' + ' - ' + '2' }, { value : '3' , text : 'bc' + ' - ' + '3' }, { value : '4' , text : 'cd' + ' - ' + '4' }, { value : '5' , text : 'de' + ' - ' + '5' } ], item2 : '' } }, methods : { reset () { this .item = {} }, selectFromParentComponent1 () { this .item = this .options[ 0 ] }, reset2 () { this .item2 = '' }, selectFromParentComponent2 () { this .item2 = this .options2[ 0 ].value } }, components : { ModelSelect } } </ script >

ModelListSelect Component Example

more ModelListSelect sample code see this

< template > < model-list-select :list = "options1" v-model = "objectItem" option-value = "code" option-text = "name" placeholder = "select item" > </ model-list-select > < model-list-select :list = "options2" v-model = "stringItem" option-value = "code" :custom-text = "codeAndNameAndDesc" placeholder = "select item" > </ model-list-select > </ template > < script > import { ModelListSelect } from 'vue-search-select' export default { data () { return { options1 : [ { code : '01' , name : 'aa' , desc : 'desc01' }, { code : '02' , name : 'ab' , desc : 'desc02' }, { code : '03' , name : 'bc' , desc : 'desc03' }, { code : '04' , name : 'cd' , desc : 'desc04' }, { code : '05' , name : 'de' , desc : 'desc05' }, { code : '06' , name : 'ef' , desc : 'desc06' } ], objectItem : {}, options2 : [ { code : '01' , name : 'aa' , desc : 'desc01' }, { code : '02' , name : 'ab' , desc : 'desc02' }, { code : '03' , name : 'bc' , desc : 'desc03' }, { code : '04' , name : 'cd' , desc : 'desc04' }, { code : '05' , name : 'de' , desc : 'desc05' }, { code : '06' , name : 'ef' , desc : 'desc06' } ], stringItem : '' } }, methods : { codeAndNameAndDesc (item) { return ` ${item.code} - ${item.name} - ${item.desc} ` }, reset1 () { this .objectItem = {} }, selectFromParentComponent1 () { this .objectItem = this .options[ 0 ] }, reset2 () { this .stringItem = '' }, selectFromParentComponent2 () { this .stringItem = this .options[ 0 ].code } }, components : { ModelListSelect } } </ script >

MultiSelect Component Example

< template > < multi-select :options = "options" :selected-options = "items" placeholder = "select item" @ select = "onSelect" > </ multi-select > </ template > < script > import _ from 'lodash' import { MultiSelect } from 'vue-search-select' export default { data () { return { options : [ { value : '1' , text : 'aa' + ' - ' + '1' }, { value : '2' , text : 'ab' + ' - ' + '2' }, { value : '3' , text : 'bc' + ' - ' + '3' }, { value : '4' , text : 'cd' + ' - ' + '4' }, { value : '5' , text : 'de' + ' - ' + '5' } ], searchText : '' , items : [], lastSelectItem : {} } }, methods : { onSelect (items, lastSelectItem) { this .items = items this .lastSelectItem = lastSelectItem }, reset () { this .items = [] }, selectFromParentComponent () { this .items = _.unionWith( this .items, [ this .options[ 0 ]], _.isEqual) } }, components : { MultiSelect } } </ script >

Props

Component Name Type Default Description ModelSelect options Array option list isError Boolean false error style isDisabled Boolean false disable component placeholder String '' filterPredicate String new RegExp(inputText, 'i') customAttr Function () => '' Add custom html attribute name String input form name attribute id String id attribute ModelListSelect list Array option list optionValue String value key optionText String text key customText Function custom text function isError Boolean false error style isDisabled Boolean false disable component placeholder String '' filterPredicate String new RegExp(inputText, 'i') name String input form name attribute id String id attribute BasicSelect options Array option list selectedOption Object { value: '', text: '' } default option isError Boolean false error style isDisabled Boolean false disable component placeholder String '' customAttr Function () => '' Add custom html attribute filterPredicate String new RegExp(inputText, 'i') name String input form name attribute id String id attribute ListSelect list Array option list optionValue String value key optionText String text key customText Function custom text function selectedItem Object default option(raw object) isError Boolean false error style isDisabled Boolean false disable component placeholder String '' filterPredicate String new RegExp(inputText, 'i') name String input form name attribute id String id attribute MultiSelect options Array option list selectedOptions Array default option list isError Boolean false error style isDisabled Boolean false disable component placeholder String '' filterPredicate String new RegExp(inputText, 'i') customAttr Function () => '' Add custom html attribute hideSelectedOptions Boolean false Hide Option list that item selected name String input form name attribute id String id attribute MultiListSelect list Array option list optionValue String value key optionText String text key customText Function custom text function selectedItems Array default option(raw object) isError String false error style isDisabled Boolean false disable component placeholder String '' filterPredicate String new RegExp(inputText, 'i') name String input form name attribute id String id attribute

