vss

vue-search-select

by JungJoo Seo
2.9.5 (see all)

A Vue.js search select component

Overview

Readme

vue-search-select

A Vue.js search select component with NO dependencies.

Version 2.x

  • Support Vue.js 2.x
  • Five Select Component
    • ModelSelect (from v2.3.8)
      • value set through v-model
      • value can be string, number, boolean and object
        • If you v-model type is string, onInput set by string. (Not option object)
    • ModelListSelect (from v2.3.8)
      • value set through v-model
      • Can pass custom list and customize display text to Component
      • Wrap ModelSelect component
    • MultiSelect
      • search select for multiple select
    • MultiListSelect
      • ListSelect for MultiSelect
    • BasicSelect
      • value set through @select event
    • ListSelect
      • value set through @select event
      • Can pass custom list and customize display text to Component
      • Wrap BasicSelect component

Version 2.9.1

From v2.9.1 library css extracted standalone file.

There are three file.

  • VueSearchSelect.common.js
    • common js bundle for consuming via bundlers(webpack)
  • VueSearchSelect.umd.js
    • umd bundle for browser
  • VueSearchSelect.css
    • extracted css

From v2.9.1 vue-search-select no more need semantic-ui-css. (Demo page wrote without semantic-ui) But Need css import somewhere in your app.(for example main.js)

import 'vue-search-select/dist/VueSearchSelect.css'

And still semantic-ui-css compatible html and css classes used.

If you already use semantic-ui(or formantic-ui) VueSearchSelect.css import is unnecessary. If you want use vue-search-select without semantic-ui-css, import VueSearchSelect.css.

ModelSelect

  • ModelSelect component's v-model value can be string, number, boolean and object.
  • If you v-model type is string, onInput set by string. (Not option object)
  • This very useful when you want create form. (You don't need additional processing for form value)

Release Notes

https://github.com/moreta/vue-search-select/releases

Demo

https://vue-search-select.netlify.com

Usage

Install

npm

npm install --save vue-search-select

yarn

yarn add vue-search-select

Install alpha version

npm install --save vue-search-select@alpha
# or
npm install --save vue-search-select@2.9.1-alpha.9

Setup

Add this on main.js or somewhere your plugin file. (from v2.9.1)

import 'vue-search-select/dist/VueSearchSelect.css'

If you already use semantic-ui-css, css import not necessary.

Sample code

See All Samples : src/components/sample

ModelSelect Component Example

more ModelSelect sample code see this

<template>
        <!-- object value -->
        <model-select :options="options"
                                v-model="item"
                                placeholder="select item">
         </model-select>

         <!-- string value -->
         <model-select :options="options2"
                                 v-model="item2"
                                 placeholder="select item2">
         </model-select>
</template>

<script>
  import { ModelSelect } from 'vue-search-select'

  export default {
    data () {
      return {
        options: [
          { value: '1', text: 'aa' + ' - ' + '1' },
          { value: '2', text: 'ab' + ' - ' + '2' },
          { value: '3', text: 'bc' + ' - ' + '3' },
          { value: '4', text: 'cd' + ' - ' + '4' },
          { value: '5', text: 'de' + ' - ' + '5' }
        ],
        item: {
          value: '',
          text: ''
        },
        options2: [
          { value: '1', text: 'aa' + ' - ' + '1' },
          { value: '2', text: 'ab' + ' - ' + '2' },
          { value: '3', text: 'bc' + ' - ' + '3' },
          { value: '4', text: 'cd' + ' - ' + '4' },
          { value: '5', text: 'de' + ' - ' + '5' }
        ],
        item2: ''
      }
    },
    methods: {
      reset () {
        this.item = {}
      },
      selectFromParentComponent1 () {
        // select option from parent component
        this.item = this.options[0]
      },
      reset2 () {
        this.item2 = ''
      },
      selectFromParentComponent2 () {
        // select option from parent component
        this.item2 = this.options2[0].value
      }
    },
    components: {
      ModelSelect
    }
  }
</script>

ModelListSelect Component Example

more ModelListSelect sample code see this

<template>
  <model-list-select :list="options1"
                     v-model="objectItem"
                     option-value="code"
                     option-text="name"
                     placeholder="select item">
  </model-list-select>
  <model-list-select :list="options2"
                     v-model="stringItem"
                     option-value="code"
                     :custom-text="codeAndNameAndDesc"
                     placeholder="select item">
  </model-list-select>
</template>

<script>
  import { ModelListSelect } from 'vue-search-select'

  export default {
    data () {
      return {
        options1: [
          { code: '01', name: 'aa', desc: 'desc01' },
          { code: '02', name: 'ab', desc: 'desc02' },
          { code: '03', name: 'bc', desc: 'desc03' },
          { code: '04', name: 'cd', desc: 'desc04' },
          { code: '05', name: 'de', desc: 'desc05' },
          { code: '06', name: 'ef', desc: 'desc06' }
        ],
        objectItem: {},
        options2: [
          { code: '01', name: 'aa', desc: 'desc01' },
          { code: '02', name: 'ab', desc: 'desc02' },
          { code: '03', name: 'bc', desc: 'desc03' },
          { code: '04', name: 'cd', desc: 'desc04' },
          { code: '05', name: 'de', desc: 'desc05' },
          { code: '06', name: 'ef', desc: 'desc06' }
        ],
        stringItem: ''
      }
    },
    methods: {
      codeAndNameAndDesc (item) {
        return `${item.code} - ${item.name} - ${item.desc}`
      },
      reset1 () {
        this.objectItem = {}
      },
      selectFromParentComponent1 () {
        // select option from parent component
        this.objectItem = this.options[0]
      },
      reset2 () {
        this.stringItem = ''
      },
      selectFromParentComponent2 () {
        // select option from parent component
        this.stringItem = this.options[0].code
      }
    },
    components: {
      ModelListSelect
    }
  }
</script>

MultiSelect Component Example

<template>
        <multi-select :options="options"
                       :selected-options="items"
                       placeholder="select item"
                       @select="onSelect">
        </multi-select>
</template>

<script>
  import _ from 'lodash'
  import { MultiSelect } from 'vue-search-select'

  export default {
    data () {
      return {
        options: [
          { value: '1', text: 'aa' + ' - ' + '1' },
          { value: '2', text: 'ab' + ' - ' + '2' },
          { value: '3', text: 'bc' + ' - ' + '3' },
          { value: '4', text: 'cd' + ' - ' + '4' },
          { value: '5', text: 'de' + ' - ' + '5' }
        ],
        searchText: '', // If value is falsy, reset searchText & searchItem
        items: [],
        lastSelectItem: {}
      }
    },
    methods: {
      onSelect (items, lastSelectItem) {
        this.items = items
        this.lastSelectItem = lastSelectItem
      },
      // deselect option
      reset () {
        this.items = [] // reset
      },
      // select option from parent component
      selectFromParentComponent () {
        this.items = _.unionWith(this.items, [this.options[0]], _.isEqual)
      }
    },
    components: {
      MultiSelect
    }
  }
</script>

Props

ComponentNameTypeDefaultDescription
ModelSelectoptionsArrayoption list
isErrorBooleanfalseerror style
isDisabledBooleanfalsedisable component
placeholderString''
filterPredicateStringnew RegExp(inputText, 'i')
customAttrFunction() => ''Add custom html attribute
nameStringinput form name attribute
idStringid attribute
ModelListSelectlistArrayoption list
optionValueStringvalue key
optionTextStringtext key
customTextFunctioncustom text function
isErrorBooleanfalseerror style
isDisabledBooleanfalsedisable component
placeholderString''
filterPredicateStringnew RegExp(inputText, 'i')
nameStringinput form name attribute
idStringid attribute
BasicSelectoptionsArrayoption list
selectedOptionObject{ value: '', text: '' }default option
isErrorBooleanfalseerror style
isDisabledBooleanfalsedisable component
placeholderString''
customAttrFunction() => ''Add custom html attribute
filterPredicateStringnew RegExp(inputText, 'i')
nameStringinput form name attribute
idStringid attribute
ListSelectlistArrayoption list
optionValueStringvalue key
optionTextStringtext key
customTextFunctioncustom text function
selectedItemObjectdefault option(raw object)
isErrorBooleanfalseerror style
isDisabledBooleanfalsedisable component
placeholderString''
filterPredicateStringnew RegExp(inputText, 'i')
nameStringinput form name attribute
idStringid attribute
MultiSelectoptionsArrayoption list
selectedOptionsArraydefault option list
isErrorBooleanfalseerror style
isDisabledBooleanfalsedisable component
placeholderString''
filterPredicateStringnew RegExp(inputText, 'i')
customAttrFunction() => ''Add custom html attribute
hideSelectedOptionsBooleanfalseHide Option list that item selected
nameStringinput form name attribute
idStringid attribute
MultiListSelectlistArrayoption list
optionValueStringvalue key
optionTextStringtext key
customTextFunctioncustom text function
selectedItemsArraydefault option(raw object)
isErrorStringfalseerror style
isDisabledBooleanfalsedisable component
placeholderString''
filterPredicateStringnew RegExp(inputText, 'i')
nameStringinput form name attribute
idStringid attribute

Run examples

npm install
npm run serve

