A simple, Seamless scrolling for Vue.js

Features

Initial configuration support

Compatible with multiple platforms

Multi-technology stack version support

Documentation

To check out live examples and docs, visit vue-seamless-scroll-doc.

Cares

If you want js to scroll seamlessly (without dependencies) you can switch to here.seamscroll.

Contribution

Welcome to give some Suggestions and optimizations, and look forward to your Pull Request .

License

vue-seamless-scroll is open source and released under the MIT License.