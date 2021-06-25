Scrolling to elements was never this easy!
This is for
vue 2.x and
vue 3.x (since
v2.19.0)
For
vue 1.x use
vue-scrollTo@1.0.1 (note the capital T) but keep in mind that the old version depends on
jquery.
vue-scrollto uses
window.requestAnimationFrame to perform the animations, thus giving the best performance.
Easing is done using bezier-easing - A well tested easing micro-library.
It even knows when the user interrupts, and doesn't force scrolling that would result in bad UX.
This package is available on npm.
If you used this package before, please ensure you are using the right one, since it has been renamed from `vue-scrollTo` to `vue-scrollto`
Using npm:
npm install --save vue-scrollto
Using yarn:
yarn add vue-scrollto
Directly include it in html:
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/vue"></script>
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/vue-scrollto"></script>
When including it in html, it will automatically call `Vue.use` and also set a `VueScrollTo` variable that you can use!
Add
vue-scrollto/nuxt to modules section of
nuxt.config.js
{
modules: [
'vue-scrollto/nuxt',
// Or if you have custom options...
['vue-scrollto/nuxt', { duration: 300 }],
]
}
vue-scrollto can be used either as a vue directive, or programatically from your javascript.
var Vue = require('vue');
var VueScrollTo = require('vue-scrollto');
Vue.use(VueScrollTo)
// You can also pass in the default options
Vue.use(VueScrollTo, {
container: "body",
duration: 500,
easing: "ease",
offset: 0,
force: true,
cancelable: true,
onStart: false,
onDone: false,
onCancel: false,
x: false,
y: true
})
In case you are using the browser version (directly including the script on your page), you can set the defaults with
VueScrollTo.setDefaults({
container: "body",
duration: 500,
lazy: false,
easing: "ease",
offset: 0,
force: true,
cancelable: true,
onStart: false,
onDone: false,
onCancel: false,
x: false,
y: true
})
<a href="#" v-scroll-to="'#element'">Scroll to #element</a>
<div id="element">
Hi. I'm #element.
</div>
If you need to customize the scrolling options, you can pass in an object literal to the directive:
<a href="#" v-scroll-to="{
el: '#element',
container: '#container',
duration: 500,
lazy: false
easing: 'linear',
offset: -200,
force: true,
cancelable: true,
onStart: onStart,
onDone: onDone,
onCancel: onCancel,
x: false,
y: true
}">
Scroll to #element
</a>
Check out the Options section for more details about the available options.
var VueScrollTo = require('vue-scrollto');
var options = {
container: '#container',
easing: 'ease-in',
lazy: false,
offset: -60,
force: true,
cancelable: true,
onStart: function(element) {
// scrolling started
},
onDone: function(element) {
// scrolling is done
},
onCancel: function() {
// scrolling has been interrupted
},
x: false,
y: true
}
var cancelScroll = VueScrollTo.scrollTo(element, duration, options)
// or alternatively inside your components you can use
cancelScroll = this.$scrollTo(element, duration, options)
// to cancel scrolling you can call the returned function
cancelScroll()
The element you want to scroll to.
The container that has to be scrolled.
Default:
body
The duration (in milliseconds) of the scrolling animation.
Default:
500
The easing to be used when animating. Read more in the Easing section.
Default:
ease
By default targetX/targetY are calculated once at the start of a scroll, however if the target may shift around during the scroll - setting
lazy to
false will force recalculation of targetX/targetY at each scroll step.
Default:
true
The offset that should be applied when scrolling. This option accepts a callback function since
v2.8.0.
Default:
0
Indicates if scrolling should be performed, even if the scroll target is already in view.
Default:
true
Indicates if user can cancel the scroll or not.
Default:
true
A callback function that should be called when scrolling has started. Receives the target element as a parameter.
Default:
noop
A callback function that should be called when scrolling has ended. Receives the target element as a parameter.
Default:
noop
A callback function that should be called when scrolling has been aborted by the user (user scrolled, clicked etc.). Receives the abort event and the target element as parameters.
Default:
noop
Whether or not we want scrolling on the
x axis
Default:
false
Whether or not we want scrolling on the
y axis
Default:
true
Easing is calculated using bezier-easing so you can pass your own values into
options.easing in the form of an array with 4 values, or you can use any of the default easings by referencing their names as strings (
ease,
linear,
ease-in,
ease-out,
ease-in-out).
vue-scrollto uses the following values for the default easings:
let easings = {
'ease': [0.25, 0.1, 0.25, 1.0],
'linear': [0.00, 0.0, 1.00, 1.0],
'ease-in': [0.42, 0.0, 1.00, 1.0],
'ease-out': [0.00, 0.0, 0.58, 1.0],
'ease-in-out': [0.42, 0.0, 0.58, 1.0]
}
If you need to scroll multiple containers simultaneously, you can import the scroller factory directly and create multiple instances. (Using the default
scrollTo methods allows for only one scroll action at a time for performance reasons.)
import {scroller} from 'vue-scrollto/src/scrollTo'
const firstScrollTo = scroller()
const secondScrollTo = scroller()
firstScrollTo('#el1')
secondScrollTo('#el2')
MIT
Very easy to use and just does what it says. I use it in one of my side projects, and it reliably scrolls to the item I want. Pixel-perfect, every time.