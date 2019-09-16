Vue Scrollmagic

ScrollMagic plugin for Vue.js

Install

NPM

npm i vue-scrollmagic --save

Usage

mount with global

import VueScrollmagic from 'vue-scrollmagic' Vue.use(VueScrollmagic)

mount with nuxt.js/ssr

import VueScrollmagic from 'vue-scrollmagic' Vue.use(VueScrollmagic) { ... plugins: [{ src : '~plugins/vue-scrollmagic.js' , ssr : false }] ... }

Once installed, the plugin add $scrollmagic to Vue.prototype and create global controller, to make him easily accessibles in every components.

Documentation

See ScrollMagic API and Example

Configure controller

Vue.use(VueScrollmagic, { vertical : true , globalSceneOptions : {}, loglevel : 2 , refreshInterval : 100 })

NOTE: Container is always a window.

Set custom scollTo handle

... this.$scrollmagic.handleScrollTo = function ( target ) { } ...

Set custom scrollTo handle with GSAP animation

import { TweenMax } from 'gsap' import 'ScrollToPlugin' ... this.$scrollmagic.handleScrollTo = function ( target ) { TweenMax.to( window , 1.5 , { scrollTo : { y : target, autoKill : false } }) } ...

Methods

Name Description attachTo Create scrollmagic controller to custom element. After creating the controller, you have access to your own Scrollmagic.Controller methods. scene A Scene defines where the controller should react and how. addScene Add one ore more scene(s) to the controller. destroy Destroy the controller, all scenes and everything. removeScene Remove one ore more scene(s) from the controller. scrollTo Scroll to a numeric scroll offset, a DOM element, the start of a scene or provide an alternate method for update Updates the controller params and calls updateScene on every scene, that is attached to the controller. updateScene Update one ore more scene(s) according to the scroll position of the container. enabled Get or Set the current enabled state of the controller. loglevel Get or Set the current loglevel option value. scrollPos Get the current scrollPosition or Set a new method to calculate it. When used as a setter this method prodes a info Get all infos or one in particular

NOTE: In package adds plugins 'gsap.animation' and 'debug.addIndicators'

Example

mounted() { const scene2 = this .$scrollmagic.scene({ triggerElement : '#trigger2' , triggerHook : 0.5 , duration : 300 }) .setTween( '#animate2' , { css : { borderTop : '30px solid white' , backgroundColor : 'blue' , scale : 0.7 } }) .addIndicators({ name : '2 (duration: 300)' }) this .$scrollmagic.addScene(scene2) const scene3 = this .$scrollmagic.scene({ triggerElement : '#box-inner' , triggerHook : 0 , duration : '100%' }) .setTween( ) .addIndicators() this .$scrollmagic.attachTo( this .$refs.scrollBox) this .$refs.scrollBox.$scrollmagic.addScene(scene3) }

Development

Compiles and hot-reloads

npm run serve

Compiles and minifies demo

npm run build :demo

Compiles and minifies library

npm run build :lib

Lints and fixes files

npm run lint

Author

magr0s

License

MIT