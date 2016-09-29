The Simplest Scroll Area Component with custom scrollbar for Vue Js. All animation, Height and Width are pure CSS, So it's TOTALLY CUSTOMIZABLE and RESPONSIVE! YEAH!.
You can import vue-scrollbar.vue to your vue component file like this and process it with your preprocessor.;
You can install it via NPM
npm install vue-scrollbar
<template>
<vue-scrollbar classes="my-scrollbar" v-bind:speed=100 >
<div class="should-have-a-children scroll-me">
<p>And Now</p>
<p>You Can Put</p>
<p>A Long Content Here</p>
</div>
</vue-scrollbar>
</template>
<script>
import vueScrollbar from 'vue-scrollbar';
export default {
components: { vueScrollbar }
};
</script>
Just the ordinary class name for styling the wrapper. It's TOTALLY CUSTOMIZABLE!
/*The Wrapper*/
.my-scrollbar{
width: 35%;
min-width: 300px;
max-height: 450px;
}
/*The Content*/
.scroll-me{
min-width: 750px;
}
The wheel step in pixel. The default is 53 pixel per wheel.
MIT Copyright (c) 2016 - forever Naufal Rabbani