Vue Scrollbar

The Simplest Scroll Area Component with custom scrollbar for Vue Js. All animation, Height and Width are pure CSS, So it's TOTALLY CUSTOMIZABLE and RESPONSIVE! YEAH!.

Install

You can import vue-scrollbar.vue to your vue component file like this and process it with your preprocessor.;

You can install it via NPM

npm install vue-scrollbar

Usage

< template > < vue-scrollbar classes = "my-scrollbar" v-bind:speed = 100 > < div class = "should-have-a-children scroll-me" > < p > And Now </ p > < p > You Can Put </ p > < p > A Long Content Here </ p > </ div > </ vue-scrollbar > </ template > < script > import vueScrollbar from 'vue-scrollbar' ; export default { components : { vueScrollbar } }; </ script >

Props

clasess (String)

Just the ordinary class name for styling the wrapper. It's TOTALLY CUSTOMIZABLE!

.my-scrollbar { width : 35% ; min-width : 300px ; max-height : 450px ; } .scroll-me { min-width : 750px ; }

speed (Number)

The wheel step in pixel. The default is 53 pixel per wheel.

License

MIT Copyright (c) 2016 - forever Naufal Rabbani