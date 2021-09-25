openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
vs

vue-scrollama

by Vignesh Shenoy
2.0.6 (see all)

Vue component to setup scroll-driven interactions (aka scrollytelling)

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

420

GitHub Stars

383

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Vue Scroll

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Vue Scrollama

Vue logo scrollama.js

A Vue component to easily setup scroll-driven interactions (aka scrollytelling). Uses Scrollama under the hood.

The best way to understand what it can do for you is to check out the examples here and here.

If you're upgrading from v1 to v2 (which you should), do check out the release notes.

Installation

npm install vue-scrollama intersection-observer

Scrollama makes use of IntersectionObserver and you'll want to manually add its polyfill intersection-observer for cross-browser support.

Basic Usage

Any elements placed directly inside a Scrollama component will be considered as steps. As the user scrolls, events will be triggered and emitted which you can handle as required:

  • step-enter: when the top or bottom edge of a step element enters the offset threshold
  • step-exit: when the top or bottom edge of a step element exits the offset threshold
  • step-progress: continually fires the progress (0-1) a step has made through the threshold

Here's a simple example with three <div> elements as steps and a step-enter event

<template>
  <Scrollama @step-enter="stepEnterHandler">
    <div class="step-1" data-step="a">...</div> // classes like .step-1 may be used to adjust the style and dimensions of a step
    <div class="step-2" data-step="b">...</div> // data-* attributes can be helpful to store instructions to be used in handlers
    <div class="step-3" data-step="c">...</div>
  </Scrollama>
</template>

<script>
import 'intersection-observer' // for cross-browser support
import Scrollama from 'vue-scrollama' // local registration in this example, can also be globally registered

export default {
  components: {
    Scrollama // local registration in this example, can also be globally registered 
  },
  methods: {
    stepEnterHandler ({element, index, direction}) {
      // handle the step-event as required here
      console.log({ element, index, direction });
      // use the data attributes if needed
      console.log(element.dataset.step) // a, b or c 
    }
  }
}
</script>

API Reference

Props

Props passed to the Scrollama component will simply be passed on to scrollama's setup method:

// example with offset prop set to 0.8
<template>
  <Scrollama @step-enter="stepHandler" :offset="0.8">
      ...
  </Scrollama>
</template>

Events

  • step-enter
  • step-exit
  • step-progress

Examples

Codesandbox

Note: The triggering might not work precisely in the split window browser in CodeSandbox. Open in a new window for more precise triggering.

and more.

Nuxt

Example repo here.

Release Notes

v2.0

  • Fixes buggy behaviour and improves performance on mobile devices
  • Updated in accordance with the latest scrollama API
  • Breaking: No more graphic slot, create your graphic outside the Scrollama component now and style it as per your needs (have a look at the examples above for guidance)
  • DOM scaffolding generated by Scrollama has been simplified
  • No need to import CSS any more, the DOM scaffolding is just one div and can be styled by adding classes or styles on the Scrollama component

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

vs
vue-scrolltoAdds a directive that listens for click events and scrolls to elements.
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
133K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
1Great Documentation
1Highly Customizable
bsl
body-scroll-lockBody scroll locking that just works with everything 😏
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
623K
User Rating
4.3/ 5
4
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
tua-body-scroll-lock🔐 Body scroll locking that just works with everything
GitHub Stars
290
Weekly Downloads
5K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
vd
vue-dragscrollA vue directive to make a scrollable element scroll by draging to the scroll direction
GitHub Stars
209
Weekly Downloads
17K
vss
vue2-smooth-scroll:surfer:Simple vue smooth scroll
GitHub Stars
110
Weekly Downloads
4K
See 45 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial