A Vue component to easily setup scroll-driven interactions (aka scrollytelling). Uses Scrollama under the hood.
The best way to understand what it can do for you is to check out the examples here and here.
If you're upgrading from v1 to v2 (which you should), do check out the release notes.
npm install vue-scrollama intersection-observer
Scrollama makes use of IntersectionObserver and you'll want to manually add its polyfill
intersection-observer for cross-browser support.
Any elements placed directly inside a
Scrollama component will be considered as steps. As the user scrolls, events will be triggered and emitted which you can handle as required:
step-enter: when the top or bottom edge of a step element enters the offset threshold
step-exit: when the top or bottom edge of a step element exits the offset threshold
step-progress: continually fires the progress (0-1) a step has made through the threshold
Here's a simple example with three
<div> elements as steps and a
step-enter event
<template>
<Scrollama @step-enter="stepEnterHandler">
<div class="step-1" data-step="a">...</div> // classes like .step-1 may be used to adjust the style and dimensions of a step
<div class="step-2" data-step="b">...</div> // data-* attributes can be helpful to store instructions to be used in handlers
<div class="step-3" data-step="c">...</div>
</Scrollama>
</template>
<script>
import 'intersection-observer' // for cross-browser support
import Scrollama from 'vue-scrollama' // local registration in this example, can also be globally registered
export default {
components: {
Scrollama // local registration in this example, can also be globally registered
},
methods: {
stepEnterHandler ({element, index, direction}) {
// handle the step-event as required here
console.log({ element, index, direction });
// use the data attributes if needed
console.log(element.dataset.step) // a, b or c
}
}
}
</script>
Props passed to the
Scrollama component will simply be passed on to scrollama's setup method:
// example with offset prop set to 0.8
<template>
<Scrollama @step-enter="stepHandler" :offset="0.8">
...
</Scrollama>
</template>
step-enter
step-exit
step-progress
Note: The triggering might not work precisely in the split window browser in CodeSandbox. Open in a new window for more precise triggering.
and more.
Example repo here.
scrollama API
graphic slot, create your graphic outside the
Scrollama component now and style it as per your needs (have a look at the examples above for guidance)
Scrollama has been simplified
div and can be styled by adding classes or styles on the
Scrollama component