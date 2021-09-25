Vue Scrollama

A Vue component to easily setup scroll-driven interactions (aka scrollytelling). Uses Scrollama under the hood.

The best way to understand what it can do for you is to check out the examples here and here.

If you're upgrading from v1 to v2 (which you should), do check out the release notes.

Installation

npm install vue-scrollama intersection-observer

Scrollama makes use of IntersectionObserver and you'll want to manually add its polyfill intersection-observer for cross-browser support.

Basic Usage

Any elements placed directly inside a Scrollama component will be considered as steps. As the user scrolls, events will be triggered and emitted which you can handle as required:

step-enter : when the top or bottom edge of a step element enters the offset threshold

: when the top or bottom edge of a step element enters the offset threshold step-exit : when the top or bottom edge of a step element exits the offset threshold

: when the top or bottom edge of a step element exits the offset threshold step-progress : continually fires the progress (0-1) a step has made through the threshold

Here's a simple example with three <div> elements as steps and a step-enter event

<template> <Scrollama @step-enter="stepEnterHandler"> <div class="step-1" data-step="a">...</div> // classes like .step-1 may be used to adjust the style and dimensions of a step <div class="step-2" data-step="b">...</div> // data-* attributes can be helpful to store instructions to be used in handlers <div class="step-3" data-step="c">...</div> </Scrollama> </template> <script> import 'intersection-observer' // for cross-browser support import Scrollama from 'vue-scrollama' // local registration in this example, can also be globally registered export default { components: { Scrollama // local registration in this example, can also be globally registered }, methods: { stepEnterHandler ({element, index, direction}) { // handle the step-event as required here console.log({ element, index, direction }); // use the data attributes if needed console.log(element.dataset.step) // a, b or c } } } </script>

API Reference

Props

Props passed to the Scrollama component will simply be passed on to scrollama's setup method:

// example with offset prop set to 0.8 <template> <Scrollama @step-enter="stepHandler" :offset="0.8"> ... </Scrollama> </template>

Events

step-enter

step-exit

step-progress

