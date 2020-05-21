This component makes it simple to highlight a menu item with an 'active' class as you scroll.

Highlights items with a class as you scroll

Scrolls to item's section on click

Configurable easing scroll effect

Emits events for full control

Make sure to check the demo where you can play around with every option.

Installation

Install using yarn

yarn add vue-scrollactive

or npm

npm install --save vue-scrollactive

then install the plugin

import VueScrollactive from 'vue-scrollactive' ; Vue.use(VueScrollactive);

Or if you wish to include it in a script tag, just download the source code from the latest release here and include the vue-scrollactive.min.js file located in the dist folder in your page as a script:

< script src = "dist/vue-scrollactive.min.js" > </ script >

If you're not running any transpiler like babel, you'll most likely need to install a Promise polyfill such as this to support older browsers since this library depends on promises to work.

Usage

The primary way to use the plugin is to wrap your menu in a <scrollactive> tag (which will be your nav) and add a .scrollactive-item class in your <a> tags as I show in the example below:

< scrollactive class = "my-nav" > < a href = "#home" class = "scrollactive-item" > Home </ a > < a href = "#about-us" class = "scrollactive-item" > About Us </ a > < a href = "#portfolio" class = "scrollactive-item" > Portfolio </ a > < a href = "#contact" class = "scrollactive-item" > Contact </ a > </ scrollactive >

You can follow whatever structure you wish, just make sure to set the .scrollactive-item class in the items you want to highlight and set its href with a valid element ID that you would like to track while scrolling.

The secondary way to use it is almost the same as the primary but instead of relying on href to find your sections you'll need to set a data attribute data-section-selector on your elements with the section selector you wish to have.

< scrollactive class = "my-nav" > < span data-section-selector = "#home" class = "scrollactive-item" > Home </ span > < span data-section-selector = ".about-us" class = "scrollactive-item" > About Us </ span > < span data-section-selector = ".portfolio div span" class = "scrollactive-item" > Portfolio </ span > < span data-section-selector = "#contact" class = "scrollactive-item" > Contact </ span > </ scrollactive >

As you can see this gives you more freedom to choose different tags and you can use whatever CSS selector you find necessary, but it's important to notice that data-section-selector takes precedence over href , so if you have a tag <a href="#section-1" data-section-selector="#another-section"> it will completely ignore the #section-1 and use #another-section instead.

Events

Scrollactive will emit an itemchanged(event, currentItem, lastActiveItem) event when an active menu item is changed to another. You can catch that event doing as the example below:

< scrollactive class = "my-nav" v-on:itemchanged = "onItemChanged" > < a href = "#home" class = "scrollactive-item" > Home </ a > < a href = "#about-us" class = "scrollactive-item" > About Us </ a > < a href = "#portfolio" class = "scrollactive-item" > Portfolio </ a > < a href = "#contact" class = "scrollactive-item" > Contact </ a > </ scrollactive >

methods : { onItemChanged(event, currentItem, lastActiveItem) { }, },

Configuration

All options should be passed as a prop in the <scrollactive> component as you can see in the example below:

< scrollactive active-class = "active" :offset = "80" :duration = "800" bezier-easing-value = ".5,0,.35,1" > </ scrollactive >

Remember that all options are optional and you can check the default values below:

Options

activeClass : { type : String , default : 'is-active' , }, offset : { type : Number , default : 20 , }, scrollOffset : { type : Number , default : null , }, scrollContainerSelector : { type : String , default : '' , }, clickToScroll : { type : Boolean , default : true , }, duration : { type : Number , default : 600 , }, alwaysTrack : { type : Boolean , default : false , }, bezierEasingValue : { type : String , default : '.5,0,.35,1' , }, modifyUrl : { type : Boolean , default : true , }, exact : { type : Boolean , default : false , }, highlightFirstItem : { type : Boolean , default : false , }, tag : { type : String , default : 'nav' , }, scrollOnStart : { type : Boolean , default : true , },

Contributing