vue-scrollactive

by Mauricio Farias Dziedzinski
0.9.3 (see all)

Lightweight and simple to use vue component that highlights menu items as you scroll the page, also scrolling to target section when clicked.

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Popularity

Downloads/wk

13.2K

GitHub Stars

513

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vue Scroll

Readme

vue-scrollactive

This component makes it simple to highlight a menu item with an 'active' class as you scroll.

  • Highlights items with a class as you scroll
  • Scrolls to item's section on click
  • Configurable easing scroll effect
  • Emits events for full control

Make sure to check the demo where you can play around with every option.

Installation

Install using yarn

yarn add vue-scrollactive

or npm

npm install --save vue-scrollactive

then install the plugin

import VueScrollactive from 'vue-scrollactive';

Vue.use(VueScrollactive);

Or if you wish to include it in a script tag, just download the source code from the latest release here and include the vue-scrollactive.min.js file located in the dist folder in your page as a script:

<script src="dist/vue-scrollactive.min.js"></script>

If you're not running any transpiler like babel, you'll most likely need to install a Promise polyfill such as this to support older browsers since this library depends on promises to work.

Usage

The primary way to use the plugin is to wrap your menu in a <scrollactive> tag (which will be your nav) and add a .scrollactive-item class in your <a> tags as I show in the example below:

<scrollactive class="my-nav">
  <a href="#home" class="scrollactive-item">Home</a>
  <a href="#about-us" class="scrollactive-item">About Us</a>
  <a href="#portfolio" class="scrollactive-item">Portfolio</a>
  <a href="#contact" class="scrollactive-item">Contact</a>
</scrollactive>

You can follow whatever structure you wish, just make sure to set the .scrollactive-item class in the items you want to highlight and set its href with a valid element ID that you would like to track while scrolling.

The secondary way to use it is almost the same as the primary but instead of relying on href to find your sections you'll need to set a data attribute data-section-selector on your elements with the section selector you wish to have.

<scrollactive class="my-nav">
  <span data-section-selector="#home" class="scrollactive-item">Home</span>
  <span data-section-selector=".about-us" class="scrollactive-item">About Us</span>
  <span data-section-selector=".portfolio div span" class="scrollactive-item">Portfolio</span>
  <span data-section-selector="#contact" class="scrollactive-item">Contact</span>
</scrollactive>

As you can see this gives you more freedom to choose different tags and you can use whatever CSS selector you find necessary, but it's important to notice that data-section-selector takes precedence over href, so if you have a tag <a href="#section-1" data-section-selector="#another-section"> it will completely ignore the #section-1 and use #another-section instead.

Events

Scrollactive will emit an itemchanged(event, currentItem, lastActiveItem) event when an active menu item is changed to another. You can catch that event doing as the example below:

<scrollactive class="my-nav" v-on:itemchanged="onItemChanged">
  <a href="#home" class="scrollactive-item">Home</a>
  <a href="#about-us" class="scrollactive-item">About Us</a>
  <a href="#portfolio" class="scrollactive-item">Portfolio</a>
  <a href="#contact" class="scrollactive-item">Contact</a>
</scrollactive>

// ...
methods: {
  onItemChanged(event, currentItem, lastActiveItem) {
    // here you have access to everything you need regarding that event
  },
},
// ...

Configuration

All options should be passed as a prop in the <scrollactive> component as you can see in the example below:

<scrollactive active-class="active" :offset="80" :duration="800" bezier-easing-value=".5,0,.35,1">
</scrollactive>

Remember that all options are optional and you can check the default values below:

Options

/**
 * Active class that will be applied to the active item.
 */
activeClass: {
  type: String,
  default: 'is-active',
},

/**
 * Amount of space between top of screen and the section to highlight. (Usually your fixed
 * header's height).
 */
offset: {
  type: Number,
  default: 20,
},

/**
 * Amount of space between the top of the screen and the section to highlight when clicking a
 * scrollactive item to scroll. It will use the value of the `offset` prop if none is provided
 * here. Useful when you want to use the `offset` prop to make an item be active as soon as
 * it shows on the screen but still scroll to the top of the section when clicking the item.
 */
scrollOffset: {
  type: Number,
  default: null,
},

/**
 * The selector string of the scroll container element you'd like to use. It defaults to the
 * window object (most common), but you might want to change in case you're using an element
 * as container with overflow.
 */
scrollContainerSelector: {
  type: String,
  default: '',
},

/**
 * Enables/disables the scrolling when clicking in a menu item.
 * Disable if you'd like to handle the scrolling by your own.
 */
clickToScroll: {
  type: Boolean,
  default: true,
},

/**
 * The duration of the scroll animation when clicking to scroll is activated.
 */
duration: {
  type: Number,
  default: 600,
},

/**
 * Defines if the plugin should track the section change when clicking an item to scroll to
 * its section. If set to true, it will always keep track and change the active class to the
 * current section while scrolling, if false, the active class will be immediately applied to
 * the clicked menu item, ignoring the passed sections until the scrolling is over.
 */
alwaysTrack: {
  type: Boolean,
  default: false,
},

/**
 * Your custom easing value for the click to scroll functionality.
 * It must be a string with 4 values separated by commas in a cubic bezier format.
 */
bezierEasingValue: {
  type: String,
  default: '.5,0,.35,1',
},

/**
 * Decides if the URL should be modified with the section id when clicking a scrollactive
 * item.
 */
modifyUrl: {
  type: Boolean,
  default: true,
},

/**
 * If true the active class will only be applied when a section matches exactly one of the
 * scrollactive items, meaning it will be highlighted when scrolling exactly inside the
 * section. If false (default) it will always highlight the last item which was matched
 * in a section, even if it is already outside that section (and not inside another that's
 * being tracked).
 */
exact: {
  type: Boolean,
  default: false,
},

/**
 * If true the active class will be applied to the first scrollactive-item before you scroll
 * past it (even if you didn't reach it yet).
 */
highlightFirstItem: {
  type: Boolean,
  default: false,
},

/**
 * Changes the scrollactive container component html tag.
 */
tag: {
  type: String,
  default: 'nav',
},

/**
 * If true the screen will scroll down to the element in the URL when the component is mounted.
 */
scrollOnStart: {
  type: Boolean,
  default: true,
},

Contributing

Clone the repository and install the dependencies running yarn. After the dependencies are installed you should be good to run yarn start which will load up a server with the sandbox for you to play around.

