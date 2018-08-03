A Vue component that syncronize containers scroll positions

Installation

npm i --save vue-scroll-sync

Browser

Include the script file, then install the component with Vue.use(ScrollSync); e.g.:

< script type = "text/javascript" src = "node_modules/vue/dist/vue.min.js" > </ script > < script type = "text/javascript" src = "node_modules/vue-scroll-sync/dist/scroll-sync.min.js" > </ script > < script type = "text/javascript" > Vue.use(ScrollSync); </ script >

Module

import ScrollSync from 'vue-scroll-sync' ;

Usage

Once installed, it can be used in a template as simply as:

< scroll-sync > Content </ scroll-sync >

Demo and Code Example

SSR

Create the plugins/vue-scroll-sync.js :

import Vue from 'vue' import ScrollSync from 'vue-scroll-sync' Vue.component( 'scroll-sync' , ScrollSync)

Include plugin in your nuxt.config.js file:

module .exports = { plugins : [ '~plugins/vue-scroll-sync' ] }

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE file for details

Acknowledgments