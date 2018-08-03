openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
vss

vue-scroll-sync

by Metawin Metaveevinij
1.0.5 (see all)

A Vue component that syncronize containers scroll positions

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.6K

GitHub Stars

23

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vue Scroll

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

vue-scroll-sync

A Vue component that syncronize containers scroll positions

Installation

npm i --save vue-scroll-sync

Browser

Include the script file, then install the component with Vue.use(ScrollSync); e.g.:

<script type="text/javascript" src="node_modules/vue/dist/vue.min.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript" src="node_modules/vue-scroll-sync/dist/scroll-sync.min.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript">
  Vue.use(ScrollSync);
</script>

Module

import ScrollSync from 'vue-scroll-sync';

Usage

Once installed, it can be used in a template as simply as:

<scroll-sync>
    Content
</scroll-sync>

Demo and Code Example

SSR

Create the plugins/vue-scroll-sync.js :

import Vue from 'vue'
import ScrollSync from 'vue-scroll-sync'

Vue.component('scroll-sync', ScrollSync)

Include plugin in your nuxt.config.js file:

module.exports = {
  plugins: ['~plugins/vue-scroll-sync']
}

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE file for details

Acknowledgments

  • react-scroll-sync for the scrolling position calculation and the method to prevent the event echo

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

vs
vue-scrolltoAdds a directive that listens for click events and scrolls to elements.
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
133K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
1Great Documentation
1Highly Customizable
bsl
body-scroll-lockBody scroll locking that just works with everything 😏
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
623K
User Rating
4.3/ 5
4
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
tua-body-scroll-lock🔐 Body scroll locking that just works with everything
GitHub Stars
290
Weekly Downloads
5K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
vd
vue-dragscrollA vue directive to make a scrollable element scroll by draging to the scroll direction
GitHub Stars
209
Weekly Downloads
17K
vss
vue2-smooth-scroll:surfer:Simple vue smooth scroll
GitHub Stars
110
Weekly Downloads
4K
vs
vue-scrollamaVue component to setup scroll-driven interactions (aka scrollytelling)
GitHub Stars
383
Weekly Downloads
420
See 45 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial