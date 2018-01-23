A tiny Vue directive that stop propagation scroll when edge reached.
Works with desktop
mousewheel and mobile
touchmove events
|✅ On
|❌ Off
Want to try? Here's a link.
npm i --save vue-scroll-stop
In main.js:
import Vue from 'vue'
import VueScrollStop from 'vue-scroll-stop'
import App from './App.vue'
Vue.use(VueScrollStop)
new Vue({
el: '#app',
render: h => h(App)
})
Include the script file, then install the component with
Vue.use(VueScrollStop); e.g.:
<script type="text/javascript" src="node_modules/vuejs/dist/vue.min.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript" src="node_modules/vue-scroll-stop/dist/vue-scroll-stop.min.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript">
Vue.use(VueScrollStop);
</script>
Once installed, it can be used in a template as simply:
<div v-scroll-stop></div>
By default directive works on both direction but you can strict it by using modifier v (vertical) or h (horizontal)
<div v-scroll-stop.h></div> <!-- Works only for horizontal scroll -->
You can pass
false as value to disable directive reactive
<div v-scroll-stop.h="false"></div> <!-- Directive disabled -->