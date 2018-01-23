A tiny Vue directive that stop propagation scroll when edge reached. Works with desktop mousewheel and mobile touchmove events

Installation

npm i --save vue-scroll-stop

Import

In main.js:

import Vue from 'vue' import VueScrollStop from 'vue-scroll-stop' import App from './App.vue' Vue.use(VueScrollStop) new Vue({ el : '#app' , render : h => h(App) })

Browser

Include the script file, then install the component with Vue.use(VueScrollStop); e.g.:

< script type = "text/javascript" src = "node_modules/vuejs/dist/vue.min.js" > </ script > < script type = "text/javascript" src = "node_modules/vue-scroll-stop/dist/vue-scroll-stop.min.js" > </ script > < script type = "text/javascript" > Vue.use(VueScrollStop); </ script >

Usage

Once installed, it can be used in a template as simply:

< div v-scroll-stop > </ div >

By default directive works on both direction but you can strict it by using modifier v (vertical) or h (horizontal)

< div v-scroll-stop.h > </ div >

You can pass false as value to disable directive reactive