Vue Scroll Picker





iOS Style Scroll Picker Component for Vue 3. Support All Gestures of Mouse(also MouseWheel) and Touch.

If you are using vue 2, please refer to the v0.x branch.

See Example (sources)

Installation

npm i vue-scroll-picker

Usage

Global Registration

Vue3 Global Registration Guide

import { createApp } from 'vue' import VueScrollPicker from 'vue-scroll-picker' import 'vue-scroll-picker/lib/style.css' const app = createApp( ) app.use(VueScrollPicker)

Local Registration

Vue3 Local Registration Guide

<template> <VueScrollPicker :options="options" /> </template> <script> import { VueScrollPicker } from 'vue-scroll-picker' export default { components: { VueScrollPicker, // export VueScrollPicker is component }, } </script> <style src="vue-scroll-picker/lib/style.css"></style>

Options

Props

Name Type Default Example modelValue any null placeholder string null empty string 'No Items' options string[]

{ name: string, value: any }[] [] ["10KG", "20KG", "30KG"]

[{value: 10, name: "10KG"}, {value: 20, name: "20KG"}] dragSensitivity number 1.7 touchSensitivity number 1.7 scrollSensitivity number 1

Events

Name Type update:modelValue any

Slots