iOS Style Scroll Picker Component for Vue 3. Support All Gestures of Mouse(also MouseWheel) and Touch.
If you are using vue 2, please refer to the v0.x branch.
npm i vue-scroll-picker
Global Registration
Vue3 Global Registration Guide
import { createApp } from 'vue'
import VueScrollPicker from 'vue-scroll-picker'
import 'vue-scroll-picker/lib/style.css'
const app = createApp(/* */)
app.use(VueScrollPicker) // export default is plugin
Local Registration
<template>
<VueScrollPicker :options="options" />
</template>
<script>
import { VueScrollPicker } from 'vue-scroll-picker'
export default {
components: {
VueScrollPicker, // export VueScrollPicker is component
},
}
</script>
<style src="vue-scroll-picker/lib/style.css"></style>
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Example
|modelValue
any
null
|placeholder
string
null
|empty
string
'No Items'
|options
string[]
{ name: string, value: any }[]
[]
["10KG", "20KG", "30KG"]
[{value: 10, name: "10KG"}, {value: 20, name: "20KG"}]
|dragSensitivity
number
1.7
|touchSensitivity
number
1.7
|scrollSensitivity
number
1
|Name
|Type
|update:modelValue
any
|Name
|Prop
|Default
|default
{ option: { name: string, value: any } }
{{ option.name }}
|placeholder
{ text: string }
{{ placeholder }}
|empty
{ text: string }
No Items