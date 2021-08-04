简体中文

A scroll loading component for vue.js.

Browsers

Already use IntersectionObserver polyfill compatible with mainstream browsers.

Install

NPM

npm install vue-scroll-loader

CDN

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/vue-scroll-loader" > </ script >

Usage

Put <scroll-loader/> below the list, and use loader-* props to define its options.

When the scroll-loader reaches the bottom of the viewport, the method specified by loader-method is executed.

< scroll-loader :loader-method = "getImageList" :loader-disable = "disable" > </ scroll-loader > < scroll-loader :loader-method = "getImageList" :loader-disable = "disable" > < div > Loading... </ div > </ scroll-loader >

import Vue from 'vue' import ScrollLoader from 'vue-scroll-loader' Vue.use(ScrollLoader) new Vue({ el : '#app' , data() { return { disable : false , page : 1 , pageSize : 30 , images : [], } }, methods : { getImageList() { axios.get( 'https://api.example.com/' , { params : { page : this .page++, pageSize : this .pageSize, } }) .then( res => { this .images = [...this.images, ...res.data] this .disable = res.data.length < this .pageSize }) .catch( error => { console .log(error); }) } } })

Options

Props Description Required Type Default loader-method Scrolling to the bottom to execute the method. true Function -- loader-disable scroll-loader will be disabled if the value of this props is true. false Boolean false loader-distance The minimum distance between the scroll-loader and the bottom of the viewport before the loader-method method is executed. false Number 0 loader-color scroll-loader the color of the animation. false String #CCCCCC loader-size scroll-loader the size of the animation. false Number 50 loader-viewport relative viewport element,default top-level document viewport. false Element viewport

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE file for details

Acknowledgments

The default loading animation is from CSSFX