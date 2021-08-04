openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
vsl

vue-scroll-loader

by John Wu
2.2.0 (see all)

A scroll loading component for vue.js.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.7K

GitHub Stars

62

Maintenance

Last Commit

7mos ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

vue-scroll-loader

简体中文

A scroll loading component for vue.js.

View demo

Browsers

Already use IntersectionObserver polyfill compatible with mainstream browsers.

铬火狐浏览器苹果浏览器 6+边缘IE浏览器 7+歌剧安卓系统 4.4+

Install

NPM

npm install vue-scroll-loader

CDN

<script src="https://unpkg.com/vue-scroll-loader"></script>

Usage

Put <scroll-loader/> below the list, and use loader-* props to define its options.

When the scroll-loader reaches the bottom of the viewport, the method specified by loader-method is executed.

<scroll-loader :loader-method="getImageList" :loader-disable="disable">
</scroll-loader>

<!-- Replace the default loading animation with slot -->
<scroll-loader :loader-method="getImageList" :loader-disable="disable">
   <div>Loading...</div>
</scroll-loader>

import Vue from 'vue'
import ScrollLoader from 'vue-scroll-loader'

Vue.use(ScrollLoader)

new Vue({
    el: '#app',
    data() {
      return {
        disable: false,
        page: 1,
        pageSize: 30,
        images: [],
      }
    },
    methods: {
      getImageList() {
        axios.get('https://api.example.com/', {
            params: {
              page: this.page++,
              pageSize: this.pageSize,
            }
          })
          .then(res => {
               this.images = [...this.images, ...res.data]

            // Stop scroll loading...
            this.disable = res.data.length < this.pageSize
          })
          .catch(error => {
            console.log(error);
          })
      }
    }
  })

Options

PropsDescriptionRequiredTypeDefault
loader-methodScrolling to the bottom to execute the method.trueFunction--
loader-disablescroll-loader will be disabled if the value of this props is true.falseBooleanfalse
loader-distanceThe minimum distance between the scroll-loader and the bottom of the viewport before the loader-method method is executed.falseNumber0
loader-colorscroll-loader the color of the animation.falseString#CCCCCC
loader-sizescroll-loader the size of the animation.falseNumber50
loader-viewportrelative viewport element,default top-level document viewport.falseElementviewport

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE file for details

Acknowledgments

The default loading animation is from CSSFX

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial