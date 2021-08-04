A scroll loading component for vue.js.
Already use IntersectionObserver polyfill compatible with mainstream browsers.
|✔
|✔
|6+
|✔
|7+
|✔
|4.4+
NPM
npm install vue-scroll-loader
CDN
<script src="https://unpkg.com/vue-scroll-loader"></script>
Put
<scroll-loader/> below the list, and use
loader-* props to define its options.
When the scroll-loader reaches the bottom of the viewport, the method specified by loader-method is executed.
<scroll-loader :loader-method="getImageList" :loader-disable="disable">
</scroll-loader>
<!-- Replace the default loading animation with slot -->
<scroll-loader :loader-method="getImageList" :loader-disable="disable">
<div>Loading...</div>
</scroll-loader>
import Vue from 'vue'
import ScrollLoader from 'vue-scroll-loader'
Vue.use(ScrollLoader)
new Vue({
el: '#app',
data() {
return {
disable: false,
page: 1,
pageSize: 30,
images: [],
}
},
methods: {
getImageList() {
axios.get('https://api.example.com/', {
params: {
page: this.page++,
pageSize: this.pageSize,
}
})
.then(res => {
this.images = [...this.images, ...res.data]
// Stop scroll loading...
this.disable = res.data.length < this.pageSize
})
.catch(error => {
console.log(error);
})
}
}
})
|Props
|Description
|Required
|Type
|Default
|loader-method
|Scrolling to the bottom to execute the method.
|true
|Function
|--
|loader-disable
|scroll-loader will be disabled if the value of this props is true.
|false
|Boolean
|false
|loader-distance
|The minimum distance between the scroll-loader and the bottom of the viewport before the loader-method method is executed.
|false
|Number
|0
|loader-color
|scroll-loader the color of the animation.
|false
|String
|#CCCCCC
|loader-size
|scroll-loader the size of the animation.
|false
|Number
|50
|loader-viewport
|relative viewport element,default top-level document viewport.
|false
|Element
|viewport
This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE file for details
The default loading animation is from CSSFX