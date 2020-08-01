Customize the scrolling position on route navigation



IE / Edge

Firefox

Chrome

Safari

Opera

iOS

Android IE9+, Edge ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓

Demo

You can check vue-scroll-behavior demos at:

Douban: https://jeneser.github.io/douban

Simple: https://jeneser.github.io/vue-scroll-behavior

Installation

NPM

npm install vue-scroll-behavior --save

import vueScrollBehavior from 'vue-scroll-behavior' Vue.use(vueScrollBehavior, { router : router })

Direct include

If you are using Vue globally, just include vue-scroll-behavior.js and it will automatically install it. Then, you need call Vue.$vueScrollBehavior(router) pass the router instance router .

< script src = "path/to/vue-scroll-behavior.js" > </ script > < script > Vue.$vueScrollBehavior(router) </ script >

CDN

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/vue-scroll-behavior@0.2.0/dist/vue-scroll-behavior.js" > </ script >

Description

When using client-side routing, we may want to scroll to top when navigating to a new route, or preserve the scrolling position of history entries just like real page reload does. vue-router allows you to achieve these and even better. But, vue-router scroll behavior feature only works in HTML5 history mode...

vue-scroll-behavior allows you to customize the scrolling position on route navigation. Especially hash mode. You just need to tell it which routes need to be processed, and it will do that automatically

By default, It will scroll to the saved position. If you ignore some routes, they will directly scroll to the top

Of course, If you have some special scenes, we also provide some options, and you can manually use them to save or restore the scroll position

If you use transitions on all of your route changes, use the delay option to delay the scroll until the appropriate point (e.g. the middle of the changeover).

Features

Simplicity - only need to call Vue.vueScrollBehavior(router)

- only need to call Compatibility - Working in HTML5 history mode and hash mode

- Working in HTML5 history mode and hash mode Automatically - Automatically saves or restores the scroll position

- Automatically saves or restores the scroll position Customizable - Can manually save or restore the scroll position

Example

When used with a module system, you can install it via Vue.use() , then pass some opts:

import Vue from 'vue' import router from './router' import vueScrollBehavior from 'vue-scroll-behavior' Vue.use(vueScrollBehavior, { router : router, el : '#app' , maxLength : 100 , ignore : [ /\/boo/ , /\/zoo/], delay : 0 })

For additional examples and detailed description check the demo. https://jeneser.github.io/douban

You can clone this repository. Check the silmp demo.

npm install npm run dev

Options

List of available Options:

Prop Data Type Default Description router Object The router instance: const router = new VueRouter({}) el String null CSS selector: #app ignore Array [ ] RegExp list to ignore some routes, they will directly scroll to the top maxLength Number 50 Saved history List max length delay Number 0 Delay scroll by a number of milliseconds

ChangeLog

This project uses semantic versioning. Learn more

October 27, 2017: Publish @0.2.0 Merged PR#9, Add delay

June 24, 2017: Publish @0.1.6 Fix issue#2

June 7, 2017: Publish @0.1.5 Add some opts

June 5, 2017: Publish @0.1.3 Publish @0.1.4

June 4, 2017: Fix some bug, Perform browser testing Publish @0.1.2



Contribute

Please make sure to read the Contributing Guide before making a pull request.

npm install npm run dev npm run build

License

MIT Copyright (c) 2017 Jeneser