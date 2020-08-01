openbase logo
vue-scroll-behavior

by Yazhe Wang
0.3.0 (see all)

Customize the scrolling position on route navigation. Especially hash mode.

Overview

Downloads/wk

481

GitHub Stars

140

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vue Scroll

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

vue-scroll-behavior

Customize the scrolling position on route navigation

npm version Build Status David Percentage of issues still open PR license

IE / Edge
IE / Edge		Firefox
Firefox		Chrome
Chrome		Safari
Safari		Opera
Opera		iOS Safari
iOS		Chrome for Android
Android
IE9+, Edge

Table of content

Demo

You can check vue-scroll-behavior demos at:

Douban: https://jeneser.github.io/douban

Simple: https://jeneser.github.io/vue-scroll-behavior

Installation

NPM

npm install vue-scroll-behavior --save

import vueScrollBehavior from 'vue-scroll-behavior'

Vue.use(vueScrollBehavior, { router: router })

Direct include

If you are using Vue globally, just include vue-scroll-behavior.js and it will automatically install it. Then, you need call Vue.$vueScrollBehavior(router) pass the router instance router.

<script src="path/to/vue-scroll-behavior.js"></script>

<script>
  Vue.$vueScrollBehavior(router)
</script>

CDN

<script src="https://unpkg.com/vue-scroll-behavior@0.2.0/dist/vue-scroll-behavior.js"></script>

Description

When using client-side routing, we may want to scroll to top when navigating to a new route, or preserve the scrolling position of history entries just like real page reload does. vue-router allows you to achieve these and even better. But, vue-router scroll behavior feature only works in HTML5 history mode...

vue-scroll-behavior allows you to customize the scrolling position on route navigation. Especially hash mode. You just need to tell it which routes need to be processed, and it will do that automatically

By default, It will scroll to the saved position. If you ignore some routes, they will directly scroll to the top

Of course, If you have some special scenes, we also provide some options, and you can manually use them to save or restore the scroll position

If you use transitions on all of your route changes, use the delay option to delay the scroll until the appropriate point (e.g. the middle of the changeover).

Features

  • Simplicity - only need to call Vue.vueScrollBehavior(router)
  • Compatibility - Working in HTML5 history mode and hash mode
  • Automatically - Automatically saves or restores the scroll position
  • Customizable - Can manually save or restore the scroll position

Example

When used with a module system, you can install it via Vue.use(), then pass some opts:

import Vue from 'vue'
import router from './router'
import vueScrollBehavior from 'vue-scroll-behavior'

// Using vueScrollBehavior
Vue.use(vueScrollBehavior, {
  router: router,    // The router instance
  el: '#app',        // Custom element
  maxLength: 100,    // Saved history List max length
  ignore: [/\/boo/, /\/zoo/],    // ignore some routes, they will directly scroll to the top
  delay: 0          // Delay by a number of milliseconds
})

For additional examples and detailed description check the demo. https://jeneser.github.io/douban

You can clone this repository. Check the silmp demo.

# install dependencies
npm install

# serve with hot reload at localhost:8080
npm run dev

Options

List of available Options:

PropData TypeDefaultDescription
routerObjectThe router instance: const router = new VueRouter({})
elStringnullCSS selector: #app
ignoreArray[ ]RegExp list to ignore some routes, they will directly scroll to the top
maxLengthNumber50Saved history List max length
delayNumber0Delay scroll by a number of milliseconds

ChangeLog

This project uses semantic versioning. Learn more

  • October 27, 2017:
    • Publish @0.2.0 Merged PR#9, Add delay
  • June 24, 2017:
    • Publish @0.1.6 Fix issue#2
  • June 7, 2017:
    • Publish @0.1.5 Add some opts
  • June 5, 2017:
    • Publish @0.1.3
    • Publish @0.1.4
  • June 4, 2017:
    • Fix some bug, Perform browser testing
    • Publish @0.1.2

Contribute

Please make sure to read the Contributing Guide before making a pull request.

# install dependencies
npm install

# serve with hot reload at localhost:8080
npm run dev

# build library and demo for production
npm run build

License

MIT Copyright (c) 2017 Jeneser

