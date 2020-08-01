Customize the scrolling position on route navigation
IE / Edge
Firefox
Chrome
Safari
Opera
iOS
Android
|IE9+, Edge
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
You can check vue-scroll-behavior demos at:
Douban: https://jeneser.github.io/douban
Simple: https://jeneser.github.io/vue-scroll-behavior
npm install vue-scroll-behavior --save
import vueScrollBehavior from 'vue-scroll-behavior'
Vue.use(vueScrollBehavior, { router: router })
If you are using Vue globally, just include
vue-scroll-behavior.js and it will automatically install it. Then, you need call
Vue.$vueScrollBehavior(router) pass the router instance
router.
<script src="path/to/vue-scroll-behavior.js"></script>
<script>
Vue.$vueScrollBehavior(router)
</script>
CDN
<script src="https://unpkg.com/vue-scroll-behavior@0.2.0/dist/vue-scroll-behavior.js"></script>
When using client-side routing, we may want to scroll to top when navigating to a new route, or preserve the scrolling position of history entries just like real page reload does. vue-router allows you to achieve these and even better. But, vue-router scroll behavior feature only works in HTML5 history mode...
vue-scroll-behavior allows you to customize the scrolling position on route navigation. Especially hash mode. You just need to tell it which routes need to be processed, and it will do that automatically
By default, It will scroll to the saved position. If you ignore some routes, they will directly scroll to the top
Of course, If you have some special scenes, we also provide some options, and you can manually use them to save or restore the scroll position
If you use transitions on all of your route changes, use the delay option to delay the scroll until the appropriate point (e.g. the middle of the changeover).
Vue.vueScrollBehavior(router)
When used with a module system, you can install it via
Vue.use(), then pass some opts:
import Vue from 'vue'
import router from './router'
import vueScrollBehavior from 'vue-scroll-behavior'
// Using vueScrollBehavior
Vue.use(vueScrollBehavior, {
router: router, // The router instance
el: '#app', // Custom element
maxLength: 100, // Saved history List max length
ignore: [/\/boo/, /\/zoo/], // ignore some routes, they will directly scroll to the top
delay: 0 // Delay by a number of milliseconds
})
For additional examples and detailed description check the demo. https://jeneser.github.io/douban
You can clone this repository. Check the silmp demo.
# install dependencies
npm install
# serve with hot reload at localhost:8080
npm run dev
List of available Options:
|Prop
|Data Type
|Default
|Description
router
|Object
|The router instance:
const router = new VueRouter({})
el
|String
|null
|CSS selector:
#app
ignore
|Array
[ ]
|RegExp list to ignore some routes, they will directly scroll to the top
maxLength
|Number
50
|Saved history List max length
delay
|Number
0
|Delay scroll by a number of milliseconds
This project uses semantic versioning. Learn more
Please make sure to read the Contributing Guide before making a pull request.
# install dependencies
npm install
# serve with hot reload at localhost:8080
npm run dev
# build library and demo for production
npm run build
MIT Copyright (c) 2017 Jeneser