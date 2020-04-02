Get easy and reactive access to the width and height of your screen.
# npm
npm i vue-screen-size
# yarn
yarn add vue-screen-size
Or you can include it through the browser at the bottom of your page:
<script src="https://unpkg.com/vue-screen-size/dist/vue-screen-size.min.js"></script>
Sometimes when building an app you need to have access to the screen's dimensions. Usually that's going to be done in the css using
@media - but sometimes you need to access that info right in your JavaScript.
The issue with this is you have to worry about adding event listeners and then removing them later. We wanted to just be able to import something quickly and then be able to forget about it later. So this
mixin does just that - just use
Vue.use() or
mixins: [], and you're off.
There is something to consider - where and how you include this library. There are two ways, make sure to be aware of the differences:
In this usage - your whole app - and every child component - has access to the
$vssWidth,
$vssHeight, and
$vssEvent variables. This is sorta pollutive though, as multiple instances of the mixin are initialized and it's kinda wasteful. The is due to the way Vue mixins are passed down to child components. You can read more about this here. The second example is recommended.
import VueScreenSize from 'vue-screen-size'
Vue.use(VueScreenSize)
// Access `this.$vssWidth`, `this.$vssHeight`, and `this.$vssEvent` anywhere in your app.
In this usage - the component you install it on will have access to the
$vssWidth,
$vssHeight, and
$vssEvent variables. This may be a bit more restrictive, but it's less wasteful and should give you better performance.
import VueScreenSize from 'vue-screen-size'
export default {
...
mixins: [VueScreenSize.VueScreenSizeMixin],
...
}
// Access `this.$vssWidth`, `this.$vssHeight`, and `this.$vssEvent` in your component.
|name
|type
|description
|$vssWidth
|Number
|The width of your screen
|$vssHeight
|Number
|The height of your screen
|$vssEvent
|Object
|The event object data from the resizing event.
|method
|parameters
|description
|$vssDestroyListener
|none
|Force the removal of the attached event listener
# install dependencies
npm install
# serve with hot reload
npm run watch
# run the tests
npm run test
# build demo page
npm run build:example
# build
npm run build
# publish to npm
npm publish
Go ahead and fork the project! Submit an issue if needed. Have fun!
Packaged with a mixture of vue-lib-template and vue-sfc-rollup.