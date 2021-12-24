Warning: Version 2.x only supports Vue 3 and is still in alpha.

v1 docs are available here

Reactive screen size and media query states for Vue. Supports your favourite UI framework out of the box, and can be configured with any custom breakpoints.

Features

Reactive and debounced screen size



Reactive media query states and device orientation



Detect touch screen capability



Breakpoints for most common ui frameworks provided out of the box: Tailwind, Bootstrap, Bulma, Foundation, Materialize, Semantic UI



SSR compatible with Nuxt module included . Nuxt module development is pending Nuxt 3 release



Installation

npm i vue-screen@next

yarn add vue-screen@next

Quick start

Use with composition API

import { useScreen, useGrid } from 'vue-screen' export default { setup() { const screen = useScreen() const grid = useGrid( 'bulma' ) return { screen, grid } } }

For advanced configurations, check out the docs website.

Use as a plugin

import { createApp } from 'vue' import VueScreen from 'vue-screen' createApp() .use(VueScreen, 'bootstrap' ) .mount( '#app' ) <template> < ul > < li > Current breakpoint is: {{ $grid.breakpoint }} </ li > < li > Window width is: {{ $screen.width }} </ li > < li > Window height is: {{ $screen.height }} </ li > </ ul > </ template >

Upgrading from v1

v2 introduces a few breaking changes both in the configuration and in the API. Read more about them in the docs section.

Browser support

All browsers except IE.

Efforts in supporting IE will never occur. Let it die.

License

MIT