Warning: Version 2.x only supports Vue 3 and is still in alpha.
v1 docs are available here
Reactive screen size and media query states for Vue. Supports your favourite UI framework out of the box, and can be configured with any custom breakpoints.
https://reegodev.github.io/vue-screen
npm i vue-screen@next
yarn add vue-screen@next
import { useScreen, useGrid } from 'vue-screen'
export default {
setup() {
const screen = useScreen()
const grid = useGrid('bulma')
return {
screen,
grid
}
}
}
For advanced configurations, check out the docs website.
import { createApp } from 'vue'
import VueScreen from 'vue-screen'
// In App.vue
createApp()
.use(VueScreen, 'bootstrap')
.mount('#app')
// In MyComponent.vue
<template>
<ul>
<li>Current breakpoint is: {{ $grid.breakpoint }}</li>
<li>Window width is: {{ $screen.width }}</li>
<li>Window height is: {{ $screen.height }}</li>
</ul>
</template>
v2 introduces a few breaking changes both in the configuration and in the API. Read more about them in the docs section.
All browsers except IE.
Efforts in supporting IE will never occur. Let it die.