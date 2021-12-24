openbase logo
Readme

Build Status Build Status npm version npm downloads codecov


Warning: Version 2.x only supports Vue 3 and is still in alpha.
v1 docs are available here


VueScreen logo

VueScreen@next

Reactive screen size and media query states for Vue. Supports your favourite UI framework out of the box, and can be configured with any custom breakpoints.

Docs

https://reegodev.github.io/vue-screen

Features

  • Reactive and debounced screen size
  • Reactive media query states and device orientation
  • Detect touch screen capability
  • Breakpoints for most common ui frameworks provided out of the box: Tailwind, Bootstrap, Bulma, Foundation, Materialize, Semantic UI
  • SSR compatible with Nuxt module included. Nuxt module development is pending Nuxt 3 release

Installation

npm i vue-screen@next

yarn add vue-screen@next

Quick start

Use with composition API

import { useScreen, useGrid } from 'vue-screen'

export default {
    setup() {
        const screen = useScreen()
        const grid = useGrid('bulma')

        return {
            screen,
            grid
        }
    }
}

For advanced configurations, check out the docs website.

Use as a plugin

import { createApp } from 'vue'
import VueScreen from 'vue-screen'

// In App.vue
createApp()
  .use(VueScreen, 'bootstrap')
  .mount('#app')

// In MyComponent.vue
<template>
    <ul>
        <li>Current breakpoint is: {{ $grid.breakpoint }}</li>
        <li>Window width is: {{ $screen.width }}</li>
        <li>Window height is: {{ $screen.height }}</li>
    </ul>
</template>

Upgrading from v1

v2 introduces a few breaking changes both in the configuration and in the API. Read more about them in the docs section.

Browser support

All browsers except IE.
Efforts in supporting IE will never occur. Let it die.

License

MIT

