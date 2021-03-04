openbase logo
vue-schart

by 林鑫
2.0.0 (see all)

📊 Vue.js wrapper for sChart.js

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.2K

GitHub Stars

297

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

vue-schart

📊 Vue.js wrapper for sChart.js

Downloads Version License

Support for use at the mobile. Support vue.js 1.x & 2.x & 3.x

Usage

Install:

npm install vue-schart -S

Use in component:

<template>
    <div id="app">
        <schart class="wrapper" canvasId="canvas" :options="options" />
    </div>
</template>
<script>
    import Schart from 'vue-schart';
    export default {
        data() {
            return {
                options: {
                    type: "bar",
                    title: {
                        text: "最近一周各品类销售图"
                    },
                    bgColor: "#fbfbfb",
                    labels: ["周一", "周二", "周三", "周四", "周五"],
                    datasets: [
                        {
                            label: "家电",
                            fillColor: "rgba(241, 49, 74, 0.5)",
                            data: [234, 278, 270, 190, 230]
                        },
                        {
                            label: "百货",
                            data: [164, 178, 190, 135, 160]
                        },
                        {
                            label: "食品",
                            data: [144, 198, 150, 235, 120]
                        }
                    ]
                }
            }
        },
        components:{
            Schart
        }
    }
</script>

<style>
.wrapper{
    width: 7rem;
    height: 5rem;
}
</style>

Options

Refer to the documentation for sChart.js.

License

MIT license.

