📊 Vue.js wrapper for sChart.js
Support for use at the mobile. Support vue.js 1.x & 2.x & 3.x
Install:
npm install vue-schart -S
Use in component:
<template>
<div id="app">
<schart class="wrapper" canvasId="canvas" :options="options" />
</div>
</template>
<script>
import Schart from 'vue-schart';
export default {
data() {
return {
options: {
type: "bar",
title: {
text: "最近一周各品类销售图"
},
bgColor: "#fbfbfb",
labels: ["周一", "周二", "周三", "周四", "周五"],
datasets: [
{
label: "家电",
fillColor: "rgba(241, 49, 74, 0.5)",
data: [234, 278, 270, 190, 230]
},
{
label: "百货",
data: [164, 178, 190, 135, 160]
},
{
label: "食品",
data: [144, 198, 150, 235, 120]
}
]
}
}
},
components:{
Schart
}
}
</script>
<style>
.wrapper{
width: 7rem;
height: 5rem;
}
</style>
Refer to the documentation for sChart.js.