📊 Vue.js wrapper for sChart.js





Support for use at the mobile. Support vue.js 1.x & 2.x & 3.x

Usage

Install:

npm install vue-schart -S

Use in component:

< template > < div id = "app" > < schart class = "wrapper" canvasId = "canvas" :options = "options" /> </ div > </ template > < script > import Schart from 'vue-schart' ; export default { data() { return { options : { type : "bar" , title : { text : "最近一周各品类销售图" }, bgColor : "#fbfbfb" , labels : [ "周一" , "周二" , "周三" , "周四" , "周五" ], datasets : [ { label : "家电" , fillColor : "rgba(241, 49, 74, 0.5)" , data : [ 234 , 278 , 270 , 190 , 230 ] }, { label : "百货" , data : [ 164 , 178 , 190 , 135 , 160 ] }, { label : "食品" , data : [ 144 , 198 , 150 , 235 , 120 ] } ] } } }, components :{ Schart } } </ script > < style > .wrapper { width : 7rem ; height : 5rem ; } </ style >

Options

Refer to the documentation for sChart.js.

License

MIT license.