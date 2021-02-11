🎬 Scene.js is an JavaScript & CSS timeline-based animation library.
Official Site / API / Features / Examples
$ npm install scenejs
<script src="//daybrush.com/scenejs/release/latest/dist/scene.min.js"></script>
|Package
|Version
|Description
|react-scenejs
|A React Component that create JavaScript & CSS timeline-based animation with Scene.js.
|ngx-scenejs
|An Angular Component that create JavaScript & CSS timeline-based animation with Scene.js.
|vue-scenejs
|A Vue Component that create JavaScript & CSS timeline-based animation with Scene.js.
|preact-scenejs
|A Preact Component that create JavaScript & CSS timeline-based animation with Scene.js.
|@scenejs/effects
|Effect collection library where you can add scene effects to Scene.js.
|@scenejs/timeline
|A library that represents the timeline of Scene.js. You can control time, properties, and items.
|@scenejs/media
|A library for playing or controlling media with Scene.js.
|@scenejs/iframe
|A library that control the animation of iframe with Scene.js.
|@scenejs/render
|Make a movie of CSS animation through Scene.js.
import Scene from "scenejs";
const scene = new Scene({
".class": {
0: "left: 0px; top: 0px; transform: translate(0px);",
1: {
"left": "100px",
"top": "0px",
transform: "translate(50px)",
},
2: {
"left": "200px",
"top": "100px",
transform: {
translate: "100px",
},
}
}
}, {
selector: true,
easing: "ease-in-out",
}).play();
|Internet Explorer
|Chrome
|FireFox
|Safari
|Opera
|9+(10+ playCSS)
|latest
|latest
|latest
|latest
