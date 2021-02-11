🎬 Scene.js is an JavaScript & CSS timeline-based animation library.

Official Site / API / Features / Examples

Translations: 🇺🇸 🇨🇳

🚀 Examples

More Examples

⚙️ Installation

$ npm install scenejs

< script src = "//daybrush.com/scenejs/release/latest/dist/scene.min.js" > </ script >

📄 Documents

📦 Packages

Package Version Description react-scenejs A React Component that create JavaScript & CSS timeline-based animation with Scene.js. ngx-scenejs An Angular Component that create JavaScript & CSS timeline-based animation with Scene.js. vue-scenejs A Vue Component that create JavaScript & CSS timeline-based animation with Scene.js. preact-scenejs A Preact Component that create JavaScript & CSS timeline-based animation with Scene.js. @scenejs/effects Effect collection library where you can add scene effects to Scene.js. @scenejs/timeline A library that represents the timeline of Scene.js. You can control time, properties, and items. @scenejs/media A library for playing or controlling media with Scene.js. @scenejs/iframe A library that control the animation of iframe with Scene.js. @scenejs/render Make a movie of CSS animation through Scene.js.

🎬 Make scene

import Scene from "scenejs" ; const scene = new Scene({ ".class" : { 0 : "left: 0px; top: 0px; transform: translate(0px);" , 1 : { "left" : "100px" , "top" : "0px" , transform : "translate(50px)" , }, 2 : { "left" : "200px" , "top" : "100px" , transform : { translate : "100px" , }, } } }, { selector : true , easing : "ease-in-out" , }).play();

✨ Effects

🌐 Supported Browsers

Internet Explorer Chrome FireFox Safari Opera 9+(10+ playCSS) latest latest latest latest

⭐️ Show Your Support

Please give a ⭐️ if this project helped you!

👏 Contributing

If you have any questions or requests or want to contribute to scenejs or other packages, please write the issue or give me a Pull Request freely.

🐞 Bug Report

If you find a bug, please report to us opening a new Issues on GitHub.

Contributors

Code Contributors

This project exists thanks to all the people who contribute. [Contribute].

Financial Contributors

Become a financial contributor and help us sustain our community. [Contribute]

Individuals

Organizations

Support this project with your organization. Your logo will show up here with a link to your website. [Contribute]

📝 License

This project is MIT licensed.