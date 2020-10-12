A Vue mixin to save the state of a component to local storage

This package provides a SaveState mixin that automatically saves any change in the state of your component to localStorage. The next time that component gets initialized it will restore its state from the saved values in local storage.

Install

You can install the package via yarn:

yarn add vue-save-state

or npm

npm install vue-save-state

Usage

In order to save the state of your component you'll need to add the SaveState mixin:

import saveState from 'vue-save-state' ; export default { mixins : [saveState], ... }

Next you'll need to add a method called getSaveStateConfig :

import saveState from 'vue-save-state' ; export default { mixins : [saveState], methods : { getSaveStateConfig() { return { 'cacheKey' : 'nameOfYourComponent' , }; }, }, }

With these steps done any change to the state of your component will get written to local storage. The value given in cacheKey determines to which key in local storage the state of this component will get written. When the component is created it'll restore its state from local storage.

Only save certain properties of the state

There's also a configuration option to determine which properties of the state should be saved/restored:

import saveState from 'vue-save-state' ; export default { methods : { getSaveStateConfig() { return { 'cacheKey' : 'nameOfYourComponent' , 'saveProperties' : [ 'title' , 'text' ], }; }, }, }

With this configuration only the title and text properties of your state will get saved/restored.

Alternatively you could specify which fields to ignore:

import saveState from 'vue-save-state' ; export default { methods : { getSaveStateConfig() { return { 'cacheKey' : 'nameOfYourComponent' , 'ignoreProperties' : [ 'title' ], }; }, }, }

In this scenario all fields except for the title property in your state will get saved/restored.

Transforming the state on load

If you want to transform the values stored in local storage before loading the into the state of the component add an onLoad function to the object return by getSaveStateConfig .

import saveState from 'vue-save-state' ; export default { methods : { getSaveStateConfig() { return { 'onLoad' : ( key, value ) => { }, }; }, }, }

Change log

Please see CHANGELOG for more information what has changed recently.

Testing

$ npm run test

Contributing

Please see CONTRIBUTING for details.

Security

If you discover any security related issues, please contact Freek Van der Herten instead of using the issue tracker.

Credits

License

The MIT License (MIT). Please see License File for more information.