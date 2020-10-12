openbase logo
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.8K

GitHub Stars

244

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Vue localStorage, Vue State Management

Readme

A Vue mixin to save the state of a component to local storage

Latest Version on NPM Software License Build Status npm

This package provides a SaveState mixin that automatically saves any change in the state of your component to localStorage. The next time that component gets initialized it will restore its state from the saved values in local storage.

Spatie is a webdesign agency based in Antwerp, Belgium. You'll find an overview of all our open source projects on our website.

Support us

We invest a lot of resources into creating best in class open source packages. You can support us by buying one of our paid products.

We highly appreciate you sending us a postcard from your hometown, mentioning which of our package(s) you are using. You'll find our address on our contact page. We publish all received postcards on our virtual postcard wall.

Postcardware

You're free to use this package (it's MIT-licensed), but if it makes it to your production environment we highly apprecatie you sending us a postcard from your hometown, mentioning which of our package(s) you are using.

Our address is: Spatie, Kruikstraat 22, 2018 Antwerp, Belgium.

All postcards are published on our website.

Install

You can install the package via yarn:

yarn add vue-save-state

or npm

npm install vue-save-state

Usage

In order to save the state of your component you'll need to add the SaveState mixin:

import saveState from 'vue-save-state';

export default {

    mixins: [saveState],

    ...
}

Next you'll need to add a method called getSaveStateConfig:

import saveState from 'vue-save-state';

export default {

    mixins: [saveState],
    
    // ...

    methods: {

        getSaveStateConfig() {
            return {
                'cacheKey': 'nameOfYourComponent',
            };
        },
    },
}

With these steps done any change to the state of your component will get written to local storage. The value given in cacheKey determines to which key in local storage the state of this component will get written. When the component is created it'll restore its state from local storage.

Only save certain properties of the state

There's also a configuration option to determine which properties of the state should be saved/restored:

import saveState from 'vue-save-state';

export default {
    
    // ...

    methods: {

        getSaveStateConfig() {
            return {
                'cacheKey': 'nameOfYourComponent',
                'saveProperties': ['title', 'text'],
            };
        },
    },
}

With this configuration only the title and text properties of your state will get saved/restored.

Alternatively you could specify which fields to ignore:

import saveState from 'vue-save-state';

export default {

    // ...

    methods: {

        getSaveStateConfig() {
            return {
                'cacheKey': 'nameOfYourComponent',
                'ignoreProperties': ['title'],
            };
        },
    },
}

In this scenario all fields except for the title property in your state will get saved/restored.

Transforming the state on load

If you want to transform the values stored in local storage before loading the into the state of the component add an onLoad function to the object return by getSaveStateConfig.

import saveState from 'vue-save-state';

export default {

    // ...

    methods: {

        getSaveStateConfig() {
            return {
                'onLoad': (key, value) => {
                    //return a new value
                },
            };
        },
    },
}

Change log

Please see CHANGELOG for more information what has changed recently.

Testing

$ npm run test

Contributing

Please see CONTRIBUTING for details.

Security

If you discover any security related issues, please contact Freek Van der Herten instead of using the issue tracker.

Credits

About Spatie

Spatie is a webdesign agency based in Antwerp, Belgium. You'll find an overview of all our open source projects on our website.

License

The MIT License (MIT). Please see License File for more information.

