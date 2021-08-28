Whitelist-based HTML sanitizer (sanitize-html) for Vue.js apps.
We should always sanitize user input values on the server. Do sanitize with Vue only for necessary cases (e.g markdown preview).
npm install --save vue-sanitize
or
yarn add vue-sanitize
Register the plugin
import VueSanitize from "vue-sanitize";
Vue.use(VueSanitize);
You can pass default options too:
defaultOptions = {
allowedTags: ['a', 'b'],
allowedAttributes: {
'a': [ 'href' ]
}
};
Vue.use(VueSanitize, defaultOptions);
Use it in your components:
<template>
<div contenteditable="true" @paste="sanitize"></div>
</template>
<script>
export default {
methods: {
sanitize(event) {
event.preventDefault();
const html = this.$sanitize(event.clipboardData.getData('text/html'));
//or
//const html = this.$sanitize(
// event.clipboardData.getData('text/html'),
// {
// allowedTags: ['b', 'br']
// }
//);
document.execCommand('insertHTML', false, (html));
}
},
}
</script>
Vue.use(VueSanitize[, defaultOptions])
Object
This plugin is dependent on sanitize-html. For details, see here https://github.com/punkave/sanitize-html#readme.
this.$sanitize(diarty[, options])
String
true
Object
If you don't pass an options, the default options will be used.
VueSanitize.defaults
Return
sanitizeHtml.defaults.
Please see CHANGELOG for more information what has changed recently.
If you discover any security related issues, please email daichirata@gmail.com instead of using the issue tracker.
git checkout -b my-new-feature
git commit -am 'Add some feature'
git push origin my-new-feature
The MIT License (MIT). Please see License File for more information.