RxJS v6 integration for Vue.js.
BREAKING CHANGES from 5.0
- vue-rx v6 now only works with RxJS v6 by default. If you want to keep using RxJS v5 style code, install
rxjs-compat.
rxjs is required as a peer dependency.
npm install vue vue-rx rxjs --save
import Vue from 'vue'
import VueRx from 'vue-rx'
Vue.use(VueRx)
When bundling via webpack,
dist/vue-rx.esm.js is used by default. It imports the minimal amount of Rx operators and ensures small bundle sizes.
To use in a browser environment, use the UMD build
dist/vue-rx.js. When in a browser environment, the UMD build assumes
window.rxjs to be already present, so make sure to include
vue-rx.js after Vue.js and RxJS. It also installs itself automatically if
window.Vue is present.
Example:
<script src="https://unpkg.com/rxjs/bundles/rxjs.umd.js"></script>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/vue/dist/vue.js"></script>
<script src="../dist/vue-rx.js"></script>
// provide Rx observables with the `subscriptions` option
new Vue({
el: '#app',
subscriptions: {
msg: messageObservable
}
})
<!-- bind to it normally in templates -->
<div>{{ msg }}</div>
The
subscriptions options can also take a function so that you can return unique observables for each component instance:
import { Observable } from 'rxjs'
Vue.component('foo', {
subscriptions: function () {
return {
msg: new Observable(...)
}
}
})
The observables are exposed as
vm.$observables:
const vm = new Vue({
subscriptions: {
msg: messageObservable
}
})
vm.$observables.msg.subscribe(msg => console.log(msg))
v-stream: Streaming DOM Events
vue-rx provides the
v-stream directive which allows you to stream DOM events to an Rx Subject. The syntax is similar to
v-on where the directive argument is the event name, and the binding value is the target Rx Subject.
<button v-stream:click="plus$">+</button>
Note that you need to declare
plus$ as an instance of
rxjs.Subject on the vm instance before the render happens, just like you need to declare data. You can do that right in the
subscriptions function:
import { Subject } from 'rxjs'
import { map, startWith, scan } from 'rxjs/operators'
new Vue({
subscriptions () {
// declare the receiving Subjects
this.plus$ = new Subject()
// ...then create subscriptions using the Subjects as source stream.
// the source stream emits in the format of `{ event: HTMLEvent, data?: any }`
return {
count: this.plus$.pipe(
map(() => 1),
startWith(0),
scan((total, change) => total + change)
)
}
}
})
Or, use the
domStreams convenience option:
new Vue({
// requires `Rx` passed to Vue.use() to expose `Subject`
domStreams: ['plus$'],
subscriptions () {
// use this.plus$
}
})
Finally, you can pass additional data to the stream using the alternative syntax:
<button v-stream:click="{ subject: plus$, data: someData }">+</button>
This is useful when you need to pass along temporary variables like
v-for iterators. You can get the data by simply plucking it from the source stream:
const plusData$ = this.plus$.pipe(pluck('data'))
Starting in 3.1 you can also pass along extra options (passed along to native
addEventListener as the 3rd argument):
<button v-stream:click="{
subject: plus$,
data: someData,
options: { once: true, passive: true, capture: true }
}">+</button>
See example for actual usage.
v-stream: Streaming Custom Events from Child Components
Similar to streaming
DOM events,
v-stream can be used on components as well and will create observables from custom events emitted by the child component. It works similar to
v-on:
<div>
<!-- Custom component -->
<pagination v-on:change="pageChanged()"></pagination>
<!-- v-stream with custom component -->
<pagination v-stream:change="pageChange$"></pagination>
</div>
$watchAsObservable(expOrFn, [options])
This is a prototype method added to instances. You can use it to create an observable from a value watcher. The emitted value is in the format of
{ newValue, oldValue }:
import { pluck, map } from 'rxjs/operators'
const vm = new Vue({
data: {
a: 1
},
subscriptions () {
// declaratively map to another property with Rx operators
return {
aPlusOne: this.$watchAsObservable('a').pipe(
pluck('newValue'),
map(a => a + 1)
)
}
}
})
// or produce side effects...
vm.$watchAsObservable('a')
.subscribe(
({ newValue, oldValue }) => console.log('stream value', newValue, oldValue),
err => console.error(err),
() => console.log('complete')
)
The optional
options object accepts the same options as
vm.$watch.
$eventToObservable(event)
Convert vue.$on (including lifecycle events) to Observables. The emitted value is in the format of
{ name, msg }:
import { interval } from 'rxjs'
import { take, takeUntil } from 'rxjs/operators'
const vm = new Vue({
created () {
this.$eventToObservable('customEvent')
.subscribe((event) => console.log(event.name,event.msg))
}
})
// vm.$once vue-rx version
this.$eventToObservable('customEvent').pipe(
take(1)
)
// Another way to auto unsub:
let beforeDestroy$ = this.$eventToObservable('hook:beforeDestroy').pipe(take(1))
interval(500)
.pipe(takeUntil(beforeDestroy$))
$subscribeTo(observable, next, error, complete)
This is a prototype method added to instances. You can use it to subscribe to an observable, but let VueRx manage the dispose/unsubscribe.
import { interval } from 'rxjs'
const vm = new Vue({
mounted () {
this.$subscribeTo(interval(1000), function (count) {
console.log(count)
})
}
})
$fromDOMEvent(selector, event)
This is a prototype method added to instances. Use it to create an observable from DOM events within the instances' element. This is similar to
Rx.Observable.fromEvent, but usable inside the
subscriptions function even before the DOM is actually rendered.
selector is for finding descendant nodes under the component root element, if you want to listen to events from root element itself, pass
null as first argument.
import { pluck } from 'rxjs/operators'
const vm = new Vue({
subscriptions () {
return {
inputValue: this.$fromDOMEvent('input', 'keyup').pipe(
pluck('target', 'value')
)
}
}
})
$createObservableMethod(methodName)
Convert function calls to observable sequence which emits the call arguments.
This is a prototype method added to instances. Use it to create a shared hot observable from a function name. The function will be assigned as a vm method.
<custom-form :onSubmit="submitHandler"></custom-form>
const vm = new Vue({
subscriptions () {
return {
// requires `share` operator
formData: this.$createObservableMethod('submitHandler')
}
}
})
You can use the
observableMethods option to make it more declarative:
new Vue({
observableMethods: {
submitHandler: 'submitHandler$'
// or with Array shothand: ['submitHandler']
}
})
The above will automatically create two things on the instance:
submitHandler method which can be bound to in template with
v-on;
submitHandler$ observable which will be the stream emitting calls to
submitHandler.
You cannot use the
watch option to watch subscriptions, because it is processed before the subscriptions are set up. But you can use
$watch in the
created hook instead.
See
/examples for some simple examples.