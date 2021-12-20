English | 简体中文
Vue.js tab components, based on Vue Router.
✅ Open or switch to tabs responding to route change
✅ Tabs mouse wheel scrolling
✅ Tabs drag sort
✅ Tab Operations: open, switch, close, refresh, reset
✅ Iframe tab: for external website
✅ Customized：transition, slot, contextmenu
✅ I18n
✅ Keep scroll position after tab switching
✅ Cache control: tab rules, cacheable, maximum keep alive, reusable
✅ Dynamic Tab Info: title, icon, tooltip
✅ Initial Tabs: initially opened tabs when entering page
✅ Restore Tabs: reopen tabs after browser refresh
|Task
|Command
|Description
|Lib build
yarn lib:build
|Lib build and generate report
yarn lib:build:report
|Lib publish
yarn lib:publish
|change
version in
package.json
|Demo develop
yarn demo:dev
|Demo build
yarn demo:build
|Document develop
yarn docs:dev
|Document build
yarn docs:build
|Code format check and fix
yarn lint
|Commit code
yarn commit
