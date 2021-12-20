openbase logo
Readme

English | 简体中文

vue-router-tab logo

Build vue vue-router GitHub last commit

Version Downloads npm bundle size gzip size: css License

Vue Router Tab

Vue.js tab components, based on Vue Router.

📌 Features

✅ Open or switch to tabs responding to route change

✅ Tabs mouse wheel scrolling

✅ Tabs drag sort

Tab Operations: open, switch, close, refresh, reset

Iframe tab: for external website

✅ Customized：transition, slot, contextmenu

I18n

Keep scroll position after tab switching

Cache control: tab rules, cacheable, maximum keep alive, reusable

Dynamic Tab Info: title, icon, tooltip

Initial Tabs: initially opened tabs when entering page

Restore Tabs: reopen tabs after browser refresh

Page Leave Confirm

Nuxt Support

🔗 Links

🛠 Installation

📝 Documentation (Gitee)

📺 Online Demo (Gitee)

👨‍💻 Sample Project

📃 Changelog

🏷 NPM Task

TaskCommandDescription
Lib buildyarn lib:build
Lib build and generate reportyarn lib:build:report
Lib publishyarn lib:publishchange version in package.json
Demo developyarn demo:dev
Demo buildyarn demo:build
Document developyarn docs:dev
Document buildyarn docs:build
Code format check and fixyarn lint
Commit codeyarn commit

License

MIT

Copyright (c) 2019-present, 碧海幽虹

