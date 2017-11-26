Keep vm data and router state in sync.

Install

yarn add vue-router-sync

CDN: UNPKG | jsDelivr (available as window.RouterSync )

Usage

Note that this is supposed to work with vue-router :

import Vue from 'vue' import RouterSync from 'vue-router-sync' Vue.use(RouterSync)

Then in your component

<script> export default { data() { return { foo: 'foo' } }, syncDataRouter: { foo: 'foo_in_query' } } </script>

Mount the app and the URL will be updated to /?foo_in_query=foo . Everytime the foo is changed the corresponding URL query will be updated too.

License

MIT © EGOIST