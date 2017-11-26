openbase logo
vrs

vue-router-sync

by EGOIST
0.1.0 (see all)

Keep vm data and router state in sync.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

184

GitHub Stars

14

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

vue-router-sync

Keep vm data and router state in sync.

Install

yarn add vue-router-sync

CDN: UNPKG | jsDelivr (available as window.RouterSync)

Usage

Note that this is supposed to work with vue-router:

import Vue from 'vue'
import RouterSync from 'vue-router-sync'

Vue.use(RouterSync)

Then in your component

<script>
export default {
  data() {
    return {
      foo: 'foo'
    }
  },
  syncDataRouter: {
    foo: 'foo_in_query'
  }
}
</script>

Mount the app and the URL will be updated to /?foo_in_query=foo. Everytime the foo is changed the corresponding URL query will be updated too.

License

MIT © EGOIST

