Keep vm data and router state in sync.
yarn add vue-router-sync
CDN: UNPKG | jsDelivr (available as
window.RouterSync)
Note that this is supposed to work with
vue-router:
import Vue from 'vue'
import RouterSync from 'vue-router-sync'
Vue.use(RouterSync)
Then in your component
<script>
export default {
data() {
return {
foo: 'foo'
}
},
syncDataRouter: {
foo: 'foo_in_query'
}
}
</script>
Mount the app and the URL will be updated to
/?foo_in_query=foo. Everytime the
foo is changed the corresponding URL query will be updated too.
MIT © EGOIST