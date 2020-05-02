openbase logo
vrm

vue-router-multiguard

by Atanas Angelov
1.0.3 (see all)

Provides the ability to specify multiple guards for vue routes

Overview

7K

GitHub Stars

79

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Vue Router Multiguard Build Status

Provides the ability to specify multiple guards for vue router routes.

Installing

npm install vue-router-multiguard

Notes

  • Guards are executed serially in the order they are supplied, respecting asynchronous ones.
  • Guard execution will stop when all passed guards are executed OR when any guard calls next() with an argument other than undefined.
  • When a guard calls next() with an argument other than undefined, that argument will be passed to VueRouter.

Usage

multiguard(function[] guards) -> function(to, from, next) {... }

import VueRouter from 'vue-router';
import multiguard from 'vue-router-multiguard';

const guard1 = function(to, from, next) {
    setTimeout(function() {
        console.log('guard1 called');
        next();
    }, 1000);
}

const guard2 = function(to, from, next) {
    setTimeout(function() {
        console.log('guard2 called');
        next();
    }, 1000);
}

const router = new VueRouter({
    routes: [
        {
            name: 'home',
            path: '/',
            component: {},
            beforeEnter: multiguard([guard1, guard2]),
        }
    ]
});

Running the tests

npm test

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE file for details

