Vue Router Multiguard

Provides the ability to specify multiple guards for vue router routes.

Installing

npm install vue-router-multiguard

Notes

Guards are executed serially in the order they are supplied, respecting asynchronous ones.

Guard execution will stop when all passed guards are executed OR when any guard calls next() with an argument other than undefined .

with an argument other than . When a guard calls next() with an argument other than undefined , that argument will be passed to VueRouter.

Usage

multiguard(function[] guards) -> function(to, from, next) {... }

import VueRouter from 'vue-router' ; import multiguard from 'vue-router-multiguard' ; const guard1 = function ( to, from, next ) { setTimeout( function ( ) { console .log( 'guard1 called' ); next(); }, 1000 ); } const guard2 = function ( to, from, next ) { setTimeout( function ( ) { console .log( 'guard2 called' ); next(); }, 1000 ); } const router = new VueRouter({ routes : [ { name : 'home' , path : '/' , component : {}, beforeEnter : multiguard([guard1, guard2]), } ] });

Running the tests

npm test

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE file for details