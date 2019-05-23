Gold

Replace <router-view/> with <router-multi-view/> to keep the DOM of the deactivated route alive.

Installation

Npm

npm install --save vue-router-multi-view

Install the plugin into Vue:

import Vue from 'vue' import VueRouterMultiView from 'vue-router-multi-view' Vue.use(VueRouterMultiView)

Or use the directives and components directly:

import Vue from 'vue' import { VueRouterMultiView } from 'vue-router-multi-view' Vue.directive( 'router-multi-view' , VueRouterMultiView)

Browser

Include vue-router-multi-view in the page.

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/vue-router-multi-view" > </ script >

If Vue is detected in the Page, the plugin is installed automatically.

Manually install the plugin into Vue:

Vue.use(VueRouterMultiView)

Usage

Replace <router-view/> with <router-multi-view/> and replace the name prop by the viewName prop (this is to prevent potential conflicts with <transition-group> ).

⚠️ Contrary to <router-view/> , <router-multi-view/> will need to wrap the content with an element or component (default: <div> ).

If you were using the keep-alive component, you need to remove it. So if you had:

< keep-alive > < router-view /> </ keep-alive >

It should be replaced by:

< router-multi-view />

<router-multi-view /> already includes keep-alive and will trigger the activated and deactivated hooks on the children components.

⚠️ It is recommended to use props for the routes.

Example:

< template > < div id = "app" > < router-multi-view view-name = "header" /> < router-multi-view /> < router-multi-view view-name = "footer" /> </ div > </ template >

Example of rendered HTML:

< div > < div class = "page" data-route-path = "/c" style = "display: none;" > < h1 > Nested routes </ h1 > < nav > < a href = "/c/" class = "" > Nested 1 </ a > < a href = "/c/nested2" class = "" > Nested 2 </ a > </ nav > </ div > < div class = "page" data-route-path = "/b2/:id" data-route-name = "page-b2" style = "display: none;" > < h1 > Route with props params </ h1 > bar </ div > < div class = "page" data-route-path = "" data-route-name = "page-a" data-is-active = "true" > < h1 > Simple page </ h1 > </ div > </ div >

You can change the element or component used to wrap the routes with the morph prop:

< router-multi-view morph = "section" class = "my-section" />

To use transition, you need to use the viewName prop to set the name of the view, to prevent a conflict with the name prop for the transition:

< router-multi-view class = "wrapper" view-name = "default" morph = "transition-group" tag = "div" name = "fade" />