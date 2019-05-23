Replace
<router-view/> with
<router-multi-view/> to keep the DOM of the deactivated route alive.
npm install --save vue-router-multi-view
Install the plugin into Vue:
import Vue from 'vue'
import VueRouterMultiView from 'vue-router-multi-view'
Vue.use(VueRouterMultiView)
Or use the directives and components directly:
import Vue from 'vue'
import { VueRouterMultiView } from 'vue-router-multi-view'
Vue.directive('router-multi-view', VueRouterMultiView)
Include vue-router-multi-view in the page.
<script src="https://unpkg.com/vue-router-multi-view"></script>
If Vue is detected in the Page, the plugin is installed automatically.
Manually install the plugin into Vue:
Vue.use(VueRouterMultiView)
Replace
<router-view/> with
<router-multi-view/> and replace the
name prop by the
viewName prop (this is to prevent potential conflicts with
<transition-group>).
⚠️ Contrary to
<router-view/>,
<router-multi-view/> will need to wrap the content with an element or component (default:
<div>).
If you were using the keep-alive component, you need to remove it. So if you had:
<keep-alive>
<router-view />
</keep-alive>
It should be replaced by:
<router-multi-view />
<router-multi-view /> already includes keep-alive and will trigger the
activated and
deactivated hooks on the children components.
⚠️ It is recommended to use props for the routes.
Example:
<template>
<div id="app">
<router-multi-view view-name="header" />
<router-multi-view />
<router-multi-view view-name="footer" />
</div>
</template>
Example of rendered HTML:
<div>
<div class="page" data-route-path="/c" style="display: none;">
<h1>Nested routes</h1>
<nav><a href="/c/" class="">Nested 1</a> <a href="/c/nested2" class="">Nested 2</a></nav>
<!---->
</div>
<div class="page" data-route-path="/b2/:id" data-route-name="page-b2" style="display: none;">
<h1>Route with props params</h1>
bar
</div>
<div class="page" data-route-path="" data-route-name="page-a" data-is-active="true">
<h1>Simple page</h1>
</div>
</div>
You can change the element or component used to wrap the routes with the
morph prop:
<router-multi-view morph="section" class="my-section" />
To use transition, you need to use the
viewName prop to set the name of the view, to prevent a conflict with the
name prop for the transition:
<router-multi-view
class="wrapper"
view-name="default"
morph="transition-group"
tag="div"
name="fade"
/>
Here
view-name and
morph are
<router-multi-view/> props, while
tag and
name are
<transition-group> props.