vrm

vue-router-multi-view

by Guillaume Chau
0.1.0 (see all)

router-view meet v-show meet keep-alive

Readme

vue-router-multi-view

About

Replace <router-view/> with <router-multi-view/> to keep the DOM of the deactivated route alive.




Installation

Npm

npm install --save vue-router-multi-view

Install the plugin into Vue:

import Vue from 'vue'
import VueRouterMultiView from 'vue-router-multi-view'

Vue.use(VueRouterMultiView)

Or use the directives and components directly:

import Vue from 'vue'
import { VueRouterMultiView } from 'vue-router-multi-view'

Vue.directive('router-multi-view', VueRouterMultiView)

Browser

Include vue-router-multi-view in the page.

<script src="https://unpkg.com/vue-router-multi-view"></script>

If Vue is detected in the Page, the plugin is installed automatically.

Manually install the plugin into Vue:

Vue.use(VueRouterMultiView)

Usage

Replace <router-view/> with <router-multi-view/> and replace the name prop by the viewName prop (this is to prevent potential conflicts with <transition-group>).

⚠️ Contrary to <router-view/>, <router-multi-view/> will need to wrap the content with an element or component (default: <div>).

If you were using the keep-alive component, you need to remove it. So if you had:

<keep-alive>
  <router-view />
</keep-alive>

It should be replaced by:

<router-multi-view />

<router-multi-view /> already includes keep-alive and will trigger the activated and deactivated hooks on the children components.

⚠️ It is recommended to use props for the routes.

Example:

<template>
  <div id="app">
    <router-multi-view view-name="header" />
    <router-multi-view />
    <router-multi-view view-name="footer" />
  </div>
</template>

Example of rendered HTML:

<div>
  <div class="page" data-route-path="/c" style="display: none;">
      <h1>Nested routes</h1>
      <nav><a href="/c/" class="">Nested 1</a> <a href="/c/nested2" class="">Nested 2</a></nav>
      <!---->
  </div>
  <div class="page" data-route-path="/b2/:id" data-route-name="page-b2" style="display: none;">
      <h1>Route with props params</h1>

      bar
  </div>
  <div class="page" data-route-path="" data-route-name="page-a" data-is-active="true">
      <h1>Simple page</h1>
  </div>
</div>

You can change the element or component used to wrap the routes with the morph prop:

<router-multi-view morph="section" class="my-section" />

To use transition, you need to use the viewName prop to set the name of the view, to prevent a conflict with the name prop for the transition:

<router-multi-view
  class="wrapper"

  view-name="default"
  morph="transition-group"

  tag="div"
  name="fade"
/>

Here view-name and morph are <router-multi-view/> props, while tag and name are <transition-group> props.

