Lightweight layout resolver for Vue Router.

You may want to use vue-cli-plugin-auto-routing which includes all useful features on routing.

Installation

$ npm install vue-router-layout

Supported Vue Version

0.2.0 or newer only supports Vue >= 3.0.0. If you want to use vue-router-layout with Vue v2, try 0.1.x.

Overview

Create <RouterLayout> component by passing a callback which resolves layout component to createRouterLayout . The callback will receives a string of layout type and expect returning a promise resolves a layout component.

import { createRouterLayout } from 'vue-router-layout' const RouterLayout = createRouterLayout( layout => { return import ( '@/layouts/' + layout + '.vue' ) })

Pass <RouterLayout> to Vue Router's routes option with some children components.

import { createRouter, createWebHistory } from 'vue-router' import { createRouterLayout } from 'vue-router-layout' const RouterLayout = createRouterLayout( layout => { return import ( '@/layouts/' + layout + '.vue' ) }) export default createRouter({ history : createWebHistory(), routes : [ { path : '/' , component : RouterLayout, children : [ { path : '' , component : () => import ( '@/pages/index.vue' ) } ] } ] })

With the above router, if you have layouts/foo.vue and pages/index.vue like the following:

<!-- layouts/foo.vue --> <template> <div> <h1>{{ title }} Foo Layout</h1> <router-view/> </div> </template> <script> export default { props: { type: String, default: 'Hello', } } </script>

<!-- pages/index.vue --> <template> <p>index.vue</p> </template> <script> export default { // Specify the layout by either an object or a string. // The default value is 'default'. layout: { name: 'foo', props: { title: 'Hi' } } // or just `layout: 'foo'` if the layout component doesn't have any props. } </script>

The following html will be rendered when you access / route:

< div > < h1 > Hi Foo Layout </ h1 > < p > index.vue </ p > </ div >

License

MIT