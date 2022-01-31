Lightweight layout resolver for Vue Router.
You may want to use vue-cli-plugin-auto-routing which includes all useful features on routing.
$ npm install vue-router-layout
0.2.0 or newer only supports Vue >= 3.0.0. If you want to use vue-router-layout with Vue v2, try 0.1.x.
Create
<RouterLayout> component by passing a callback which resolves layout component to
createRouterLayout. The callback will receives a string of layout type and expect returning a promise resolves a layout component.
import { createRouterLayout } from 'vue-router-layout'
// Create <RouterLayout> component.
const RouterLayout = createRouterLayout(layout => {
// Resolves a layout component with layout type string.
return import('@/layouts/' + layout + '.vue')
})
Pass
<RouterLayout> to Vue Router's
routes option with some children components.
import { createRouter, createWebHistory } from 'vue-router'
import { createRouterLayout } from 'vue-router-layout'
// Create <RouterLayout> component.
const RouterLayout = createRouterLayout(layout => {
// Resolves a layout component with layout type string.
return import('@/layouts/' + layout + '.vue')
})
export default createRouter({
history: createWebHistory(),
routes: [
{
path: '/',
// Pass <RouterLayout> as the route component
component: RouterLayout,
// All child components will be applied with corresponding layout component
children: [
{
path: '',
component: () => import('@/pages/index.vue')
}
]
}
]
})
With the above router, if you have
layouts/foo.vue and
pages/index.vue like the following:
<!-- layouts/foo.vue -->
<template>
<div>
<h1>{{ title }} Foo Layout</h1>
<router-view/>
</div>
</template>
<script>
export default {
props: {
type: String,
default: 'Hello',
}
}
</script>
<!-- pages/index.vue -->
<template>
<p>index.vue</p>
</template>
<script>
export default {
// Specify the layout by either an object or a string.
// The default value is 'default'.
layout: {
name: 'foo',
props: {
title: 'Hi'
}
}
// or just `layout: 'foo'` if the layout component doesn't have any props.
}
</script>
The following html will be rendered when you access
/ route:
<div>
<h1>Hi Foo Layout</h1>
<p>index.vue</p>
</div>
MIT