This is vue-router 3.0 which works only with Vue 2.0. For the 1.x router see the 1.0 branch.
Get started with the documentation, or play with the examples (see how to run them below).
# install deps
npm install
# build dist files
npm run build
# serve examples at localhost:8080
npm run dev
# lint & run all tests
npm test
# serve docs at localhost:8080
npm run docs
yarn run release
yarn run test
VERSION=<the_version> yarn run build
yarn run changelog
git add dist CHANGELOG.md && git commit -m "[build $VERSION]"
git push origin refs/tags/v$VERSION && git push
npm publish
Details changes for each release are documented in the
CHANGELOG.md file.
