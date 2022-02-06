This is vue-router 3.0 which works only with Vue 2.0. For the 1.x router see the 1.0 branch.

Supporting Vue Router

Vue Router is part of the Vue Ecosystem and is an MIT-licensed open source project with its ongoing development made possible entirely by the support of Sponsors. If you would like to become a sponsor, please consider:

Get started with the documentation, or play with the examples (see how to run them below).

Development Setup

npm install npm run build npm run dev npm test npm run docs

Releasing

yarn run release Ensure tests are passing yarn run test Build dist files VERSION=<the_version> yarn run build Build changelog yarn run changelog Commit dist files git add dist CHANGELOG.md && git commit -m "[build $VERSION]" Publish a new version `npm version $VERSION --message "[release] $VERSION" Push tags git push origin refs/tags/v$VERSION && git push Publish to npm npm publish



Questions

For questions and support please use the Discord chat server or the official forum. The issue list of this repo is exclusively for bug reports and feature requests.

Issues

Please make sure to read the Issue Reporting Checklist before opening an issue. Issues not conforming to the guidelines may be closed immediately.

Contribution

Please make sure to read the Contributing Guide before making a pull request.

Changelog

Details changes for each release are documented in the CHANGELOG.md file .

Stay In Touch

For latest releases and announcements, follow on Twitter: @vuejs

License

MIT

Copyright (c) 2013-present Evan You

Special Thanks

Special thanks to BrowserStack for letting the maintainers use their service to debug browser specific issues.