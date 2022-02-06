openbase logo
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.8M

GitHub Stars

18.7K

Maintenance

Last Commit

8d ago

Contributors

281

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Vue Routing

Readme

vue-router Build Status

This is vue-router 3.0 which works only with Vue 2.0. For the 1.x router see the 1.0 branch.

Supporting Vue Router

Vue Router is part of the Vue Ecosystem and is an MIT-licensed open source project with its ongoing development made possible entirely by the support of Sponsors. If you would like to become a sponsor, please consider:

Platinum Sponsors

Finogeeks

Gold Sponsors

VueJobs

Silver Sponsors

VueMastery Bird Eats Bug

Bronze Sponsors

Storyblok NuxtJS

Get started with the documentation, or play with the examples (see how to run them below).

Development Setup

# install deps
npm install

# build dist files
npm run build

# serve examples at localhost:8080
npm run dev

# lint & run all tests
npm test

# serve docs at localhost:8080
npm run docs

Releasing

  • yarn run release
    • Ensure tests are passing yarn run test
    • Build dist files VERSION=<the_version> yarn run build
    • Build changelog yarn run changelog
    • Commit dist files git add dist CHANGELOG.md && git commit -m "[build $VERSION]"
    • Publish a new version `npm version $VERSION --message "[release] $VERSION"
    • Push tags git push origin refs/tags/v$VERSION && git push
    • Publish to npm npm publish

Questions

For questions and support please use the Discord chat server or the official forum. The issue list of this repo is exclusively for bug reports and feature requests.

Issues

Please make sure to read the Issue Reporting Checklist before opening an issue. Issues not conforming to the guidelines may be closed immediately.

Contribution

Please make sure to read the Contributing Guide before making a pull request.

Changelog

Details changes for each release are documented in the CHANGELOG.md file.

Stay In Touch

  • For latest releases and announcements, follow on Twitter: @vuejs

License

MIT

Copyright (c) 2013-present Evan You

Special Thanks

BrowserStack Logo

Special thanks to BrowserStack for letting the maintainers use their service to debug browser specific issues.

100
Vladislav KnyshovRostov-on-Don, Russia56 Ratings46 Reviews
Hello, I am junior frontend developer with skills in JS, React and Node.js.
10 months ago
Easy to Use
Great Documentation
Highly Customizable
Bleeding Edge
Performant

A useful library for routing. Simple setup - even a beginner can figure it out. I've used vue-router in a couple of my apps and loved it. I am glad that the library is very intuitive - everything works exactly the way it should work. Working with routes and integration with the framework is also great - it's easy to understand what data was passed in the url

0
Manisha43 Ratings72 Reviews
1 year ago
Easy to Use
Highly Customizable
Performant
Great Documentation

Vue-router is very useful and help you to router your pages in vue application this library is official from vue to you can expect no bugs on this libary. i've used this library on my couple of project and this work very smoothly for me. without any issue. documentation is clean and clear. and easy to use library. with best community support

0
sahebrao7268 Ratings76 Reviews
1 year ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Bleeding Edge
Highly Customizable
Responsive Maintainers
Performant

One of the favaroiut library for me for vue. this library help me a lot for adding routs in my vue app. vue router is not as best as react router but you can use this. this library is powerful and excellent for vue for routing on different pages and components. its easy to learn and easy to use with great, clean and clear documentation.

0
Dhruvkaran38 Ratings40 Reviews
1 month ago

This is my favorite package for vue and the best directly comes from Vue so no bugs and Dependencies. The very easy and intuitive smaller learning curve, very easy to get started with. I used in a couple of projects for routing and loved it. Clean and clear documentation lots of examples available for implementation :D

0
Deven RathodIndia37 Ratings71 Reviews
Full Stack Developer | AWS | NodeJS | ReactJS | Flutter
1 year ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Hard to Use
Highly Customizable

i've use this library for many time for my clients projects and this work amazing we can this library on node.js or TypeScript backend application or we can also use Prisma on server less application and on microservices this use http request and response with REST API and GraphQL API. easy to use and documentation is easy to understand

0

