This is vue-router 3.0 which works only with Vue 2.0. For the 1.x router see the 1.0 branch.
Vue Router is part of the Vue Ecosystem and is an MIT-licensed open source project with its ongoing development made possible entirely by the support of Sponsors. If you would like to become a sponsor, please consider:
Get started with the documentation, or play with the examples (see how to run them below).
# install deps
npm install
# build dist files
npm run build
# serve examples at localhost:8080
npm run dev
# lint & run all tests
npm test
# serve docs at localhost:8080
npm run docs
yarn run release
yarn run test
VERSION=<the_version> yarn run build
yarn run changelog
git add dist CHANGELOG.md && git commit -m "[build $VERSION]"
git push origin refs/tags/v$VERSION && git push
npm publish
For questions and support please use the Discord chat server or the official forum. The issue list of this repo is exclusively for bug reports and feature requests.
Please make sure to read the Issue Reporting Checklist before opening an issue. Issues not conforming to the guidelines may be closed immediately.
Please make sure to read the Contributing Guide before making a pull request.
Details changes for each release are documented in the
CHANGELOG.md file.
Copyright (c) 2013-present Evan You
Special thanks to BrowserStack for letting the maintainers use their service to debug browser specific issues.
A useful library for routing. Simple setup - even a beginner can figure it out. I've used vue-router in a couple of my apps and loved it. I am glad that the library is very intuitive - everything works exactly the way it should work. Working with routes and integration with the framework is also great - it's easy to understand what data was passed in the url
Vue-router is very useful and help you to router your pages in vue application this library is official from vue to you can expect no bugs on this libary. i've used this library on my couple of project and this work very smoothly for me. without any issue. documentation is clean and clear. and easy to use library. with best community support
One of the favaroiut library for me for vue. this library help me a lot for adding routs in my vue app. vue router is not as best as react router but you can use this. this library is powerful and excellent for vue for routing on different pages and components. its easy to learn and easy to use with great, clean and clear documentation.
This is my favorite package for vue and the best directly comes from Vue so no bugs and Dependencies. The very easy and intuitive smaller learning curve, very easy to get started with. I used in a couple of projects for routing and loved it. Clean and clear documentation lots of examples available for implementation :D
i've use this library for many time for my clients projects and this work amazing we can this library on node.js or TypeScript backend application or we can also use Prisma on server less application and on microservices this use http request and response with REST API and GraphQL API. easy to use and documentation is easy to understand