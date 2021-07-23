Vue Router route config generator.
You may want to use vue-auto-routing for auto generating routing or vue-cli-plugin-auto-routing which includes all useful features on routing.
This tool generates a JavaScript code that exporting Vue Router's
routes config by reading your Vue components directory.
For example, when you have following file structure:
pages/
├── index.vue
├── users.vue
└── users/
└── _id.vue
Then run the following script:
const { generateRoutes } = require('vue-route-generator')
const code = generateRoutes({
pages: './pages' // Vue page component directory
})
console.log(code)
vue-route-generator will generate like the following code (beautified the indentations etc.):
export default [
{
name: 'index',
path: '/',
component: () => import('@/pages/index.vue')
},
{
name: 'users',
path: '/users',
component: () => import('@/pages/users.vue'),
children: [
{
name: 'users-id',
path: ':id',
component: () => import('@/pages/users/_id.vue')
}
]
}
]
You can save the code and include router instance:
const fs = require('fs')
const { generateRoutes } = require('vue-route-generator')
const code = generateRoutes({
pages: './pages'
})
fs.writeFileSync('./router/routes.js', code)
// router/index.js
import Vue from 'vue'
import Router from 'vue-router'
// import generated routes
import routes from './routes'
Vue.use(Router)
export default new Router({
routes
})
The routing is inspired by Nuxt routing and is implemented with the same functionality.
Directories and files started and ended with
__ (two underscores, e.g.
__foo__.vue) will be ignored. You can use them as partial components which will be used in some page components.
If the components have
<route> custom block, its json content will be merged into the generated route record.
For example, if
index.vue has the following
<route> block:
<route>
{
"name": "home",
"meta": {
"requiresAuth": true
}
}
</route>
<template>
<h1>Hello</h1>
</template>
The generated route config is like following:
module.exports = [
{
name: 'home', // Overwritten by <route> block's name field.
path: '/',
component: () => import('@/pages/index.vue'),
// Added by <route> block's meta field.
meta: {
requiresAuth: true
}
}
]
To enable syntax highlighting in VS Code using Vetur's Custom Code Blocks add the following snippet to your preferences...
"vetur.grammar.customBlocks": {
"route": "json"
}
generateRoutes(config: GenerateConfig): string
GenerateConfig has the following properties:
pages: Path to the directory that contains your page components.
importPrefix: A string that will be added to importing component path (default
@/pages/).
dynamicImport: Use dynamic import expression (
import()) to import component (default
true).
chunkNamePrefix: Prefix for each route chunk name (only available when
dynamicImport: true).
nested: If
true, generated route path will be always treated as nested. (e.g. will generate
path: 'foo' rather than
path: '/foo')
MIT