Vue Router route config generator.

You may want to use vue-auto-routing for auto generating routing or vue-cli-plugin-auto-routing which includes all useful features on routing.

Overview

This tool generates a JavaScript code that exporting Vue Router's routes config by reading your Vue components directory.

For example, when you have following file structure:

pages/ ├── index .vue ├── users .vue └── users/ └── _id .vue

Then run the following script:

const { generateRoutes } = require ( 'vue-route-generator' ) const code = generateRoutes({ pages : './pages' }) console .log(code)

vue-route-generator will generate like the following code (beautified the indentations etc.):

export default [ { name : 'index' , path : '/' , component : () => import ( '@/pages/index.vue' ) }, { name : 'users' , path : '/users' , component : () => import ( '@/pages/users.vue' ), children : [ { name : 'users-id' , path : ':id' , component : () => import ( '@/pages/users/_id.vue' ) } ] } ]

You can save the code and include router instance:

const fs = require ( 'fs' ) const { generateRoutes } = require ( 'vue-route-generator' ) const code = generateRoutes({ pages : './pages' }) fs.writeFileSync( './router/routes.js' , code)

import Vue from 'vue' import Router from 'vue-router' import routes from './routes' Vue.use(Router) export default new Router({ routes })

Routing

The routing is inspired by Nuxt routing and is implemented with the same functionality.

Partials

Directories and files started and ended with __ (two underscores, e.g. __foo__.vue ) will be ignored. You can use them as partial components which will be used in some page components.

Route Custom Block

If the components have <route> custom block, its json content will be merged into the generated route record.

For example, if index.vue has the following <route> block:

<route> { "name": "home", "meta": { "requiresAuth": true } } </route> <template> <h1>Hello</h1> </template>

The generated route config is like following:

module .exports = [ { name : 'home' , path : '/' , component : () => import ( '@/pages/index.vue' ), meta : { requiresAuth : true } } ]

Syntax Highlighting

To enable syntax highlighting in VS Code using Vetur's Custom Code Blocks add the following snippet to your preferences...

"vetur.grammar.customBlocks" : { "route" : "json" }

References

generateRoutes(config: GenerateConfig): string

GenerateConfig has the following properties:

pages : Path to the directory that contains your page components.

: Path to the directory that contains your page components. importPrefix : A string that will be added to importing component path (default @/pages/ ).

: A string that will be added to importing component path (default ). dynamicImport : Use dynamic import expression ( import() ) to import component (default true ).

: Use dynamic import expression ( ) to import component (default ). chunkNamePrefix : Prefix for each route chunk name (only available when dynamicImport: true ).

: Prefix for each route chunk name (only available when ). nested : If true , generated route path will be always treated as nested. (e.g. will generate path: 'foo' rather than path: '/foo' )

Related Projects

vue-cli-plugin-auto-routing: Vue CLI plugin including auto pages and layouts resolution.

vue-router-layout: Lightweight layout resolver for Vue Router.

vue-auto-routing: Generate Vue Router routing automatically.

License

MIT