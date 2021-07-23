openbase logo
vrg

vue-route-generator

by Katashin
1.0.0 (see all)

Vue Router route config generator

Readme

vue-route-generator

Vue Router route config generator.

You may want to use vue-auto-routing for auto generating routing or vue-cli-plugin-auto-routing which includes all useful features on routing.

Overview

This tool generates a JavaScript code that exporting Vue Router's routes config by reading your Vue components directory.

For example, when you have following file structure:

pages/
├── index.vue
├── users.vue
└── users/
    └── _id.vue

Then run the following script:

const { generateRoutes } = require('vue-route-generator')

const code = generateRoutes({
  pages: './pages' // Vue page component directory
})

console.log(code)

vue-route-generator will generate like the following code (beautified the indentations etc.):

export default [
  {
    name: 'index',
    path: '/',
    component: () => import('@/pages/index.vue')
  },
  {
    name: 'users',
    path: '/users',
    component: () => import('@/pages/users.vue'),
    children: [
      {
        name: 'users-id',
        path: ':id',
        component: () => import('@/pages/users/_id.vue')
      }
    ]
  }
]

You can save the code and include router instance:

const fs = require('fs')
const { generateRoutes } = require('vue-route-generator')

const code = generateRoutes({
  pages: './pages'
})

fs.writeFileSync('./router/routes.js', code)

// router/index.js
import Vue from 'vue'
import Router from 'vue-router'

// import generated routes
import routes from './routes'

Vue.use(Router)

export default new Router({
  routes
})

Routing

The routing is inspired by Nuxt routing and is implemented with the same functionality.

Partials

Directories and files started and ended with __ (two underscores, e.g. __foo__.vue) will be ignored. You can use them as partial components which will be used in some page components.

Route Custom Block

If the components have <route> custom block, its json content will be merged into the generated route record.

For example, if index.vue has the following <route> block:

<route>
{
  "name": "home",
  "meta": {
    "requiresAuth": true
  }
}
</route>

<template>
  <h1>Hello</h1>
</template>

The generated route config is like following:

module.exports = [
  {
    name: 'home', // Overwritten by <route> block's name field.
    path: '/',
    component: () => import('@/pages/index.vue'),

    // Added by <route> block's meta field.
    meta: {
      requiresAuth: true
    }
  }
]

Syntax Highlighting

To enable syntax highlighting in VS Code using Vetur's Custom Code Blocks add the following snippet to your preferences...

 "vetur.grammar.customBlocks": {
    "route": "json"
  }

References

generateRoutes(config: GenerateConfig): string

GenerateConfig has the following properties:

  • pages: Path to the directory that contains your page components.
  • importPrefix: A string that will be added to importing component path (default @/pages/).
  • dynamicImport: Use dynamic import expression (import()) to import component (default true).
  • chunkNamePrefix: Prefix for each route chunk name (only available when dynamicImport: true).
  • nested: If true, generated route path will be always treated as nested. (e.g. will generate path: 'foo' rather than path: '/foo')

License

MIT

