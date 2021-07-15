Responsive Video Background Player for Vue 2 & 3 ⚡️

If you are looking to play videos in the background, you have found the best Vue package for it 😜 (Currently no YouTube videos)

Prerequisites: Vue 2.x.x or Vue 3.x.x

Installation in 2 Steps

1: Add with npm 💻

npm install vue-responsive-video-background-player@1.3.0 npm install vue-responsive-video-background-player

2a: Install as a component

import VideoBackground from 'vue-responsive-video-background-player' Vue.component( 'video-background' , VideoBackground);

2b: Install as a plugin

import { Plugin } from 'vue-responsive-video-background-player' Vue.use(Plugin);

(3: Only for Nuxt.js users)

Thanks to @skoulix for his instructions:

Again this is only for Nuxt.js users. Gridsome users click here. At your nuxt.config.js locate the part where you declare your plugins and import the file. Example:

plugins: [ { src: '~/plugins/vue-video-background' , ssr: false } ]

Now the component is globally available and can be used at any .vue file without issues.

Usage - (or to make it runnable 🏃‍♂️)

Easiest version 🔍

< video-background src = "<your-video-path>.mp4" style = "max-height: 400px; height: 100vh;" > < h1 style = "color: white;" > Hello welcome! </ h1 > </ video-background >

Advanced version 🌐

< video-background src = "<your-default-video-path>.mp4" poster = "/images/mainfoto.jpg" :sources = "[ {src: '<your-tablet-video-path>.mp4', res: 900, autoplay: true}, {src: '<your-mobile-video-path>.mp4', res: 638, autoplay: true, poster: '<your-mobile-background-image-path>.png'} ]" style = "max-height: 400px; height: 100vh;" overlay = "linear-gradient(45deg,#2a4ae430,#fb949e6b)" > < h1 style = "color: white;" > Hallo welcome! </ h1 > </ video-background >

Demo ⚡️

https://avidofood.github.io/vue-responsive-video-background-player/

Props

This package is for responsive videos depicting different video resolution. Have you ever visited my favorite car company Tesla? Have a look, they use a lot of video background videos and are using different resolutions for each device.

Props values

src (required: true )

This is your path to your video. You can just use this value for showing your video in every resolution.

⚠️Warning for Vue CLI: You need to bind the source like this: :src="require( @/assets/video/timelapse.mp4 )" . Read here why

poster (default: '' )

This is your first background image that is shown before the video is loaded.

⚠️Warning for Vue CLI: You need to bind the source like this: :src="require( @/assets/img/logo.png )" . Read here why

sources (default: [] )

This is the main reason for this package. I wanted to have the possibility to change the resolution of the video when the resize event is fired.

To make it work, sources is an array that contains objects. For example:

[{src: '<your-mobile-video-path>.mp4', res: 638, autoplay: true, poster: '<your-mobile-background-image-path>.png'}]

To make it work you need at least src, res, autoplay .

poster is optional.

res stand for resolution. This example means that between 0px and 638px of the window's width only the mobile video will be shown. After that your default src .

autoplay (default: true )

The video is going to be played immediately when the video is ready. If you are setting it to false, you can start the video just by this.$refs.videobackground.player.play() . But remember to set ref=videobackground to the HTML tag <video-background> , so that it can work.

overlay (default: '' ) If you love overlays, then copy the overlay from the advanced example.

muted (default: true )

Warning. Videos are perhaps not played when unmuted.

loop (default: true )

Loops through the video. You can catch the event ended to show only the poster.

preload (default: auto )

https://www.w3schools.com/tags/att_video_preload.asp

objectFit (default: cover )

So the video fits perfectly in the container

playsWhen (default: canplay )

This is important, if you know that you might have users with bad internet speed, you should definetly use canplaythrough . Learn more in video events.

playbackRate (default: 1.0 )

The playbackRate property sets the current playback speed of the video. Example but negative values didn't work for me?

transition (default: fade )

You can add your own transition styles here. If you set it to empty string, it won't show any transitions.

Events

ready : Video is loaded

: Video is loaded playing : Video is playing

: Video is playing error : Video error

: Video error loading : Video is loading

: Video is loading ended : Video finished, only when loop is set to false

Methods

If you happen to need more control over the player, you can use the internal methods. For that, you need to set ref=videobackground to the HTML tag <video-background> . After that you can call all methods like this this.$refs.videobackground.player.play() .

play() : Video is playing

: Video is playing pause() : Video is paused

: Video is paused show() : Video is shown

: Video is shown hide() : Video is hidden, the poster is shown

: Video is hidden, the poster is shown load() : Video is loaded

Security

If you discover any security related issues, please don't email me. I'm afraid 😱. avidofood@protonmail.com

Credits

Now comes the best part! 😍 This package is based on

Oh come on. You read everything?? If you liked it so far, hit the ⭐️ button to give me a 🤩 face.

Changelog

Mental node. Because of vue-cli, I cannot upgrade to webpack 5, therefore I cannot use laravel-mix 6...