Responsive draggable and resizable grid layout for VueJS. Its responsiveness is based on breakpoints (similar to Bootstrap).
It's based on https://github.com/STRML/react-grid-layout
Now you can make both normal and responsive layout.
It works with Vuex nice as well.
And it's partly coded in Typescript.
Typescript types *.d.ts available from 1.1.6
$ npm run serve
npm install vue-responsive-grid-layout
import {VueResponsiveGridLayout, VueGridItem, VueGridLayout } from 'vue-responsive-grid-layout'
Vue.component('vue-responsive-grid-layout', VueResponsiveGridLayout)
Vue.component('vue-grid-item', VueGridItem)
Vue.component('vue-grid-layout', VueGridLayout)
import Vue from 'vue'
import VueResponsiveGridLayout from 'vue-responsive-grid-layout'
Vue.use(VueResponsiveGridLayout)
<template>
<VueResponsiveGridLayout
@layout-update="onLayoutUpdate"
@layout-change="onLayoutChange"
@layout-init="onLayoutInit"
@width-change="onWidthChange"
@breakpoint-change="onBreakpointChange"
:layouts="layouts"
:compactType="'vertical'"
:breakpoint="breakpoint"
:cols="cols"
ref="layout"
>
<template slot-scope="props">
<VueGridItem v-for="item in props.layout"
:i="item.i"
:w.sync="item.w"
:h.sync="item.h"
:x="item.x"
:y="item.y"
:immobile.sync="item.immobile"
:containerWidth="props.containerWidth"
:rowHeight="props.rowHeight"
:isDraggable="true"
:isResizable="true"
:className="'grid-item'"
:cols="props.cols"
:heightFromChildren="false"
:maxRows="props.maxRows"
>
<div>Test</div>
</VueGridItem>
</template>
</VueResponsiveGridLayout>
</template>
<script>
export default {
public onLayoutUpdate(layout: Layout, layouts: ResponsiveLayout, last) {
this.updateLayout({layout, breakpoint: this.breakpoint});
}
public onLayoutChange(layout: Layout, layouts: ResponsiveLayout, breakpoint: Breakpoint) {
this.updateLayout({layout, breakpoint});
}
public onLayoutInit(layout, currentLayouts, cols, breakpoint) {
this.updateCols({cols});
this.updateBreakpoint({breakpoint});
this.updateLayout({layout, breakpoint});
}
public onBreakpointChange(breakpoint: Breakpoint) {
this.updateBreakpoint({breakpoint});
}
public onWidthChange(width: number, cols: number) {
this.updateCols({cols});
}
}
</script>
Works with Vuex.
Vue Responsive Grid Layout uses scoped slot inside to get some props.
<slot :containerWidth="width" :layout="layout" :rowHeight="rowHeight" :cols="cols" :maxRows="maxRows">
You can use it to send containerWidth, layout, rowHeight, cols and maxRows for grid-items.
Sync modifier is used on `w` and `h` props to make them reactive for external changes,
when :heightFromChildren is set to `true`
@Prop({
type: Boolean,
required: false,
})
public autoSize: boolean;
@Prop({
type: Number,
required: false,
default: 12,
})
public cols: number;
@Prop({
type: String,
required: false,
default: 'vertical',
})
public compactType: CompactType;
@Prop({
type: Array,
required: false,
default: () => [5, 5],
})
public margin: [number, number];
@Prop({
type: Array,
required: false,
default: () => [5, 5],
})
public containerPadding: [number, number] | null;
@Prop({
type: Number,
required: false,
default: 10,
})
public rowHeight: number;
@Prop({
type: Number,
required: false,
default: Infinity,
})
public maxRows: number;
@Prop({
type: Boolean,
required: false,
default: true,
})
public isDraggable: boolean;
@Prop({
type: Boolean,
required: false,
default: true,
})
public isResizable: boolean;
@Prop({
type: Boolean,
required: false,
default: false,
})
public preventCollision: boolean;
@Prop({
type: Boolean,
required: false,
default: true,
})
public useCSSTransforms: boolean;
// Responsive config
@Prop({
type: String,
required: false,
default: 'vue-responsive-grid-layout',
})
public className: string;
@Prop({
type: String,
required: false,
default: 'lg',
})
public breakpoint: Breakpoint;
@Prop({
type: Object,
required: false,
default: () => ({ lg: 1200, md: 996, sm: 768, xs: 480, xxs: 0 }),
})
public breakpoints: { [key: string]: number };
@Prop({
type: Object,
required: false,
default: () => ({ lg: 12, md: 10, sm: 6, xs: 4, xxs: 2 }),
})
public colsAll: { [key: string]: number };
@Prop({
type: Object,
required: false,
default: () => ({}),
})
public layouts: { [key: string]: Layout };
If true, the container height swells and contracts to fit contents
notice: When you are using
autoSize, margin on items and layout should be the same value.
Number of cols. Default is 12.
Type of compacting layout. Default
"vertical".
Margin of grid-items.
Width of container, it is needed to calculate the width of items.
Height of one grid unit row for placeholder.
Max rows in layout.
Items can be dragged.
Items can be resized.
Preventing collisions. Makes some grid items static.
Uses transform css property for changing positions and size.
Defines additional classes for grid layout.
Default css class is
vue-responsive-grid-layout.
Actual breakpoint. Default is "lg".
Breakpoints object which define width for breakpoints.
Default
{ lg: 1200, md: 996, sm: 768, xs: 480, xxs: 0 }.
Defines cols for given breakpoints.
Default
{ lg: 12, md: 6, sm: 4, xs: 2, xxs: 1 }.
Layouts object for example:
{
"lg" : [
{ x: 0, y: 0, w: 1, h: 1, i: "1" },
{ x: 1, y: 0, w: 1, h: 1, i: "2" },
],
"md" : [
{ x: 0, y: 1, w: 1, h: 1, i: "1" },
{ x: 1, y: 1, w: 1, h: 1, i: "2" },
]
}
@layout-update(layout: Layout, layouts: ResponsiveLayout, last: boolean)
@layout-change(layout: Layout, layouts: ResponsiveLayout, breakpoint: Breakpoint)
@layout-init(layout: Layout, layouts: ResponsiveLayout, cols: number, breakpoint: Breakpoint);
@width-change(width: number, cols: number)
@breakpoint-change(breakpoint: Breakpoint)
@add-child(child: Vue)
@remove-child(child: Vue)
resizeAllItems(width: number, compactType: CompactType, defaultSize = false, mode = false)
@Prop({
type: String,
required: false,
default: 'vue-grid-layout',
})
public className: string;
@Prop({
type: Object,
required: false,
})
public styles: object;
@Prop({
type: Boolean,
required: false,
})
public autoSize: boolean;
@Prop({
type: Number,
required: false,
default: 12,
})
public cols: number;
@Prop({
type: String,
required: false,
default: '',
})
public draggableCancel: string;
@Prop({
type: String,
required: false,
default: '',
})
public draggableHandle: string;
@Prop({
type: String,
required: false,
default: 'vertical',
})
public compactType: CompactType;
@Prop({
required: false,
validator: (value) => {
if (!value) {
return true;
}
return validateLayout(value, 'layout');
},
})
public layout: Layout;
@Prop({
type: Array,
required: false,
default: () => [5, 5],
})
public margin: [number, number];
@Prop({
type: Array,
required: false,
default: () => [5, 5],
})
public containerPadding: [number, number] | null;
@Prop({
type: Number,
required: false,
default: 10,
})
public rowHeight: number;
@Prop({
type: Number,
required: false,
default: Infinity,
})
public maxRows: number;
@Prop({
type: Boolean,
required: false,
default: true,
})
public isDraggable: boolean;
@Prop({
type: Boolean,
required: false,
default: true,
})
public isResizable: boolean;
@Prop({
type: Boolean,
required: false,
default: false,
})
public preventCollision: boolean;
@Prop({
type: Boolean,
required: false,
default: true,
})
public useCSSTransforms: boolean;
@Prop({
type: Number,
required: true,
})
public width: number;
Defines additional classes for grid layout.
Default css class is
vue-grid-layout.
If true, the container height swells and contracts to fit contents
notice: When you are using
autoSize, margin on items and layout should be the same value.
Number of cols. Default is 12.
Type of compacting layout. Default
"vertical".
###layout Layout array.
Margin of grid-items.
Padding of layout.
Height of one grid unit row for placeholder.
Max rows in layout.
Items can be dragged.
Items can be resized.
Preventing collisions. Makes some grid items static.
Uses transform css property for changing positions and size.
Width of grid layout. Is set from inside of VueGridLayout.
@layout-update(layout: Layout, last: boolean)
@add-child(child: Vue)
@remove-child(child: Vue)
@Prop({
type: Number,
required: false,
default: 12,
})
public cols: number;
@Prop({
type: Number,
required: true,
default: 0,
})
public containerWidth: number;
@Prop({
type: Number,
required: false,
default: 10,
})
public rowHeight: number;
@Prop({
type: Array,
required: false,
default: () => [10, 10],
})
public margin: number[];
@Prop({
type: Number,
required: false,
default: Infinity,
})
public maxRows: number;
@Prop({
type: Array,
required: false,
default: () => [5, 5],
})
public containerPadding: number[];
// CORDS
@Prop({
type: Number,
required: true,
})
public x: number;
@Prop({
type: Number,
required: true,
})
public y: number;
@Prop({
type: Number,
required: true,
})
public w: number;
@Prop({
type: Number,
required: true,
})
public h: number;
@Prop({
type: Number,
required: false,
default: 0,
})
public minW: number;
@Prop({
type: Number,
required: false,
default: Infinity,
})
public maxW: number;
@Prop({
type: Number,
required: false,
default: 0,
})
public minH: number;
@Prop({
type: Number,
required: false,
default: Infinity,
})
public maxH: number;
// ID
@Prop({
type: String,
required: true,
})
public i: string;
// Functions
@Prop({
type: Function,
})
public onDragStart: () => void;
@Prop({
type: Function,
})
public onDrag: () => void;
@Prop({
type: Function,
})
public onDragStop: () => void;
// Flags
@Prop({
type: Boolean,
default: false,
})
public isDraggable: boolean;
@Prop({
type: Boolean,
default: false,
})
public isResizable: boolean;
@Prop({
type: Boolean,
default: false,
})
public immobile: boolean;
@Prop({
type: Boolean,
default: true,
required: false,
})
public canBeResizedWithAll: boolean;
// Use CSS transforms instead of top/left
@Prop({
required: false,
type: Boolean,
default: true,
})
public useCSSTransforms: boolean;
@Prop({
required: false,
type: Boolean,
default: false,
})
public usePercentages: boolean;
// Others
@Prop({
required: false,
type: String,
default: 'vue-grid-item',
})
public className: string;
@Prop({
required: false,
type: String,
default: 'vue-grid-draggable-container',
})
public dragContainerClass: string;
// Selector for draggable handle
@Prop({
required: false,
type: String,
default: '',
})
public handle: string;
// Selector for draggable cancel
@Prop({
required: false,
type: String,
default: '',
})
public cancel: string;
// Child
@Prop({
type: Vue,
required: false,
})
public component: Vue;
@Prop({
type: Object,
required: false,
})
public componentProps: object;
@Prop({
type: Number,
required: false,
default: 2,
})
public defaultSize: number;
// Internal components
@Prop({
type: Object,
required: false,
})
public resizableProps: object;
@Prop({
type: Object,
required: false,
})
public draggableCoreProps: object;
@Prop({
type: Boolean,
default: true,
})
public noTouchAction: boolean;
@Prop({
type: String,
default: 'none',
})
public touchAction: string;
@Prop({
required: false,
type: Boolean,
default: false,
})
public heightFromChildren: boolean;
@Prop({
required: false,
type: Boolean,
default: false,
})
public placeholder: boolean;
Cols number default 12.
Width of container. Provided for counting of size and cords.
Row height. Default infinite.
Margin of elements. Default [10, 10].
Max rows in layout.
Padding of container. Default [5, 5].
X cord for item.
Y cord for item.
Width of item.
Height of item.
Min width for item when resized.
Max width for item when resized.
Min height for item when resized.
Max height for item when resized.
Id of item as string. Must be unique for items.
Enable draggable mode.
Enable resizable mode.
Makes item static.
Determinate if item can be resized with all by resizeAllItems() function.
Uses percentages to count coords.
Class name for item. Default
vue-grid-item.
Class for dragContainer in item.
Selector for draggable handel.
Selector for draggable cancel.
Component to render inside grid item. You can use slot instead.
Props for component inside grid item.
Default size of item. This size can be used to determinate size of items after resizeAllItems().
Props for resizable item.
Props for draggable core item.
Enable/disable touch action style after dragged.
Touch action value after dragged.
Determinate if item should have height get from child element.
Determinate if item is a placeholder.
MIT