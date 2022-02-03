openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
vr

vue-responsive

by Reiner Bamberger
1.1.0 (see all)

A plugin for responsive handling with vue.js

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

810

GitHub Stars

90

Maintenance

Last Commit

17d ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Vue-Responsive

JavaScript Standard Style

vue2 npm Npm package yearly downloads license Github file size GitHub stars

NPM

Breaking Changes for verison 1.x:

  • Tag is now v-responsive the old v-responsiveness is no longer supported.
  • The file Vue_Responsive.common.js does no longer exist

Is a directive to use responsive breakpoints on html elements. Because sometimes it's nice to have a chance to let the view do resolution specific things.

  • No further Dependencies
  • 🔧 Chrome, Firefox, IE11+

📺 Check the Demo-link (IE11-Demo without webpack)

📖 Docs

🔧 Install

npm install vue-responsive


import responsive from 'vue-responsive'
Vue.use(responsive)

👈 Shortest usecase

Just put the breakpoint identifiers behind the directive with dots:


   <div v-responsive.lg.xl >Only visible on desktop !</div>

   <div v-responsive.md    >Visible on tablet ☺</div>

   <div v-responsive.sm.xs >Only visible on smartphone!</div>

👈 Small usage example


<template>
  <div>
    <h1 v-responsive="'hidden-xs'">Big Title</h1>
    <div v-responsive="['hidden-all','xs','sm']">
      Only visible in small and extra-small windows
    </div>

    <h1 v-responsive="middleSize">Big Jumbotron</h1>
  </div>
</template>

<script>
  import vueResponsive from 'vue-responsive'
  Vue.directive('responsive', vueResponsive)
  ...
  data:{
    middleSize: ['hidden-all','lg','xl']
  } 
</script>

Features

This directive adds responsive Feautures to single HTML-Elements without CSS or @Media.

The default Responsive breaks follow Bootstrap 4 Responsive Utils.

The Bootstrap 3 breakpoints are includes as well.

Do you miss a feature?

Take charge and file an issue or add your idea or vote for your favorite feature to be implemented:

Feature Requests

Usage

In the browser just include the script and use the directive on a Html-Element inside a Vue Element

<script src="Vue-Responsive.min.js"></script>

Advanced: If you do not want the directive to be globally available just add the attribute notGlobal with a not empty value in the script tag and define it the components with:


    <script src="Vue-Responsive.min.js" notGlobal="true" ></script> 
    ...
    directives:{
        // the global variable is 'index.vueResponsive'
        responsive: index.vueResponsive
    }

For Bootstrap 4 breakpoints

At default every resolution is visible, the hidden-all tag changes this to everything hidden (display:none). These tags are valid hidden-all, xs, sm, md, lg, xl, hidden-xs,...,hidden-xl.


  <h1 v-responsive="'hidden-xs'">Big Title</h1>
  <div v-responsive="['hidden-all','md','lg']">Only visible in Middle and large Size View</div>
  <div v-responsive="['hidden-lg']">Only hidden at lg</div>

  <h1 v-responsive="middleSize">Jumbotron</h1>
  ...   //in the vue object
  data:{
    middleSize:['hidden-all','lg','xl']
  }

For Bootstrap 3 breakpoints

Just add :bs3 after the directive to use bootstrap 3 breakpoints:


  <p v-responsive:bs3="['hidden-xs']">
    As you can see on the big picture below.<br /><img ... />
  </p>

In this defintion the xl breakpoint doesn't exist.

For self defined breakpoints

First you have to declar your own breakpoints in the component/root wich wraps the html-elements with the directive. Every definition must start with responsiveMarks$$ and a following name. So you can easily create breakpoints to differentiate between desktop and smartphones for instance, as you can see in the demo.html:


  <p v-responsive:twoMarks="'hidden-desktop'">
    Visible on smartphone<br />
    <img src="http://lorempixel.com/360/240/animals" />
  </p>

  ... //in the vue object
  data:{
    responsiveMarks$$twoMarks: {  //set a custom breakpoint with the name "twoMarks"
      smartphone: { 
        show: true, 
        min: -1, 
        max: 767 
      }, 
      desktop: { 
        show: true, 
        min: 768, 
        max: Infinity 
      } 
    }
  }

You can declar as much own definitions as you wish. Every defintion should have min:-1 for its smalles breakpoint and max:Infinity for its biggest.

Planned

  • Mixin to trigger methods on breakpoint change
  • Add and remove classes instead of changing only the style

License

MIT MIT License

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial