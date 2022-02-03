Breaking Changes for verison 1.x:

Tag is now v-responsive the old v-responsiveness is no longer supported.

The file Vue_Responsive.common.js does no longer exist

Is a directive to use responsive breakpoints on html elements. Because sometimes it's nice to have a chance to let the view do resolution specific things.

No further Dependencies

🔧 Chrome, Firefox, IE11+

📺 Check the Demo-link (IE11-Demo without webpack)

📖 Docs

🔧 Install

npm install vue-responsive

import responsive from 'vue-responsive' Vue.use(responsive)

👈 Shortest usecase

Just put the breakpoint identifiers behind the directive with dots:

< div v-responsive.lg.xl > Only visible on desktop ! </ div > < div v-responsive.md > Visible on tablet ☺ </ div > < div v-responsive.sm.xs > Only visible on smartphone! </ div >

👈 Small usage example

<template> < div > < h1 v-responsive = "'hidden-xs'" > Big Title </ h1 > < div v-responsive = "['hidden-all','xs','sm']" > Only visible in small and extra-small windows </ div > < h1 v-responsive = "middleSize" > Big Jumbotron </ h1 > </ div > </ template > < script > import vueResponsive from 'vue-responsive' Vue.directive( 'responsive' , vueResponsive) ... data:{ middleSize : [ 'hidden-all' , 'lg' , 'xl' ] } </ script >

Features

This directive adds responsive Feautures to single HTML-Elements without CSS or @Media.

The default Responsive breaks follow Bootstrap 4 Responsive Utils.

The Bootstrap 3 breakpoints are includes as well.

Do you miss a feature?

Take charge and file an issue or add your idea or vote for your favorite feature to be implemented:

Usage

In the browser just include the script and use the directive on a Html-Element inside a Vue Element

< script src = "Vue-Responsive.min.js" > </ script >

Advanced: If you do not want the directive to be globally available just add the attribute notGlobal with a not empty value in the script tag and define it the components with:

< script src = "Vue-Responsive.min.js" notGlobal = "true" > </ script > ... directives:{ // the global variable is 'index.vueResponsive' responsive: index.vueResponsive }

For Bootstrap 4 breakpoints

At default every resolution is visible, the hidden-all tag changes this to everything hidden (display:none). These tags are valid hidden-all, xs, sm, md, lg, xl, hidden-xs,...,hidden-xl.

<h1 v-responsive= "'hidden-xs'" >Big Title< /h1> <div v-responsive="['hidden-all','md','lg']">Only visible in Middle and large Size View</ div> < div v-responsive = "['hidden-lg']" > Only hidden at lg </ div > < h1 v-responsive = "middleSize" > Jumbotron </ h1 > ... data :{ middleSize :[ 'hidden-all' , 'lg' , 'xl' ] }

For Bootstrap 3 breakpoints

Just add :bs3 after the directive to use bootstrap 3 breakpoints:

<p v-responsive:bs3= "['hidden-xs']" > As you can see on the big picture below.<br /> < img ... /> </ p >

In this defintion the xl breakpoint doesn't exist.

For self defined breakpoints

First you have to declar your own breakpoints in the component/root wich wraps the html-elements with the directive. Every definition must start with responsiveMarks$$ and a following name. So you can easily create breakpoints to differentiate between desktop and smartphones for instance, as you can see in the demo.html:

<p v-responsive:twoMarks= "'hidden-desktop'" > Visible on smartphone<br /> < img src = "http://lorempixel.com/360/240/animals" /> </ p > ... data :{ responsiveMarks$$twoMarks : { smartphone : { show : true , min : -1 , max : 767 }, desktop : { show : true , min : 768 , max : Infinity } } }

You can declar as much own definitions as you wish. Every defintion should have min:-1 for its smalles breakpoint and max:Infinity for its biggest.

Planned

Mixin to trigger methods on breakpoint change

Add and remove classes instead of changing only the style

License

MIT