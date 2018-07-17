This package requires no specific version of Vue but vue-resource. It works for both Vue/Vue2 as the time of this writing.

Copy and modified from https://github.com/airtonix/vue-resource-mock

Open to PR/Issue :)

Usage

Install

After npm install vue-resource-mock --save-dev ,

import Vue from 'vue' import VueResource from 'vue-resource' import VueResourceMock from 'vue-resource-mock' import MockData from 'path/to/file' Vue.use(VueResource) if (devMode) { Vue.use(VueResourceMock, MockData, ) }

Mock data

export default { [ 'GET */path/to/resource' ] (pathMatch, query, request, passThrough) { passThrough() let body = { } return { body : body, status : 200 , statusText : 'OK' , headers : { }, delay : 500 , } }, [ 'PUT */path/to/resource' ]: 200 , [ 'POST */path/to/resource' ]: { } }

TODO

Rewrite in typescript

UT

License

MIT