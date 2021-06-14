openbase logo
vue-resource

by pagekit
1.5.3 (see all)

The HTTP client for Vue.js

npm
GitHub
CDN

Documentation
Downloads/wk

67.7K

GitHub Stars

10.1K

Maintenance

Last Commit

8mos ago

Contributors

25

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Vue HTTP Request

Reviews

Average Rating

3.3/53
Pereira-Lucas

Top Feedback

1Easy to Use

Readme

vue-resource Build Downloads jsdelivr Version License

The plugin for Vue.js provides services for making web requests and handle responses using a XMLHttpRequest or JSONP.

Features

  • Supports the Promise API and URI Templates
  • Supports interceptors for request and response
  • Supports latest Firefox, Chrome, Safari, Opera and IE9+
  • Supports Vue 1.0 & Vue 2.0
  • Compact size 14KB (5.3KB gzipped)

Installation

You can install it via yarn or NPM.

$ yarn add vue-resource
$ npm install vue-resource

CDN

Available on jsdelivr, unpkg or cdnjs.

<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/vue-resource@1.5.3"></script>

Example

{
  // GET /someUrl
  this.$http.get('/someUrl').then(response => {

    // get body data
    this.someData = response.body;

  }, response => {
    // error callback
  });
}

Documentation

Changelog

Details changes for each release are documented in the release notes.

Contribution

If you find a bug or want to contribute to the code or documentation, you can help by submitting an issue or a pull request.

License

MIT

100
Pereira-Lucas
November 9, 2020
November 9, 2020
Easy to Use

An HTTP Client for VueJs. The only advantage over Axios or Got is that by default you can use 'this.$http.get()' but you can get the same behavior with just few lines of code with others (maybe more robust) HTTP Client.

0
chaderenyore
December 25, 2020
December 25, 2020
djshox
August 18, 2020
August 18, 2020

