detect container resizing.

event based

no window.onresize

no interval/timeout detection

no CSS modifications

no Javascript-Framework dependency

Example

< template > < div > < resize-sensor @ resize = "resize" > </ resize-sensor > </ div > </ template >

API

props

initial Boolean

Request an initial size event.

events

@resize Object

A size object { width, height }

Browser support

Same browser support as Vue.js 2

Note

since v2.x, the script is exported as esm.

Credits

Franck Freiburger