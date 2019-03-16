openbase logo
vrd

vue-resize-directive

by David Desmaisons
1.2.0 (see all)

Vue directive to detect resize events with deboucing and throttling capacity.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

16.9K

GitHub Stars

326

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Vue.resize

GitHub open issues GitHub closed issues Npm download Npm version vue2 MIT License

Vue directive to detect HTML resize events based on CSS Element Queries with debouncing and throttling capacity.

Demo

demo gif

Typical usage

Simple

Use this option when you need to receive all the resize events.

The onResize function will be called each time the element resizes with the corresponding HTML element as only argument.

<div v-resize="onResize">

Throttle

Use throttle when you need to rate-limit resize events frequency.

  • With default timeout (150 ms):
<div v-resize:throttle="onResize">
  • With custom timeout (in ms):
<div v-resize:throttle.100="onResize">

Debounce

Use debounce when you only need to be notified when resize events ends.

  • With default timeout (150 ms):
<div v-resize:debounce="onResize">
  • With custom timeout (in ms):
<div v-resize:debounce.50="onResize">

Initial

Use this option to receive the resize callback right after the element is mounted on the DOM and visible.

<div v-resize.initial="onResize">

Installation

  • Available through npm:
 npm install vue-resize-directive --save
  • For Modules
// ES6
import resize from 'vue-resize-directive'
//...
export default {
    directives: {
        resize,
    }
//...
  
// ES5
var resize = require('vue-resize-directive')

  • For <script> Include

    Just include Vueresize.js after ResizeSensor.js from css-element-queries and lodash.js script.

