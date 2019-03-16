Vue directive to detect HTML resize events based on CSS Element Queries with debouncing and throttling capacity.

Typical usage

Simple

Use this option when you need to receive all the resize events.

The onResize function will be called each time the element resizes with the corresponding HTML element as only argument.

<div v-resize= "onResize" >

Throttle

Use throttle when you need to rate-limit resize events frequency.

With default timeout (150 ms):

< div v-resize:throttle = "onResize" >

With custom timeout (in ms):

< div v-resize:throttle.100 = "onResize" >

Debounce

Use debounce when you only need to be notified when resize events ends.

With default timeout (150 ms):

< div v-resize:debounce = "onResize" >

With custom timeout (in ms):

< div v-resize:debounce.50 = "onResize" >

Initial

Use this option to receive the resize callback right after the element is mounted on the DOM and visible.

< div v-resize.initial = "onResize" >

Installation

Available through npm:

npm install vue-resize-directive --save

For Modules

import resize from 'vue-resize-directive' export default { directives : { resize, } var resize = require ( 'vue-resize-directive' )