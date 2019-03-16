Vue directive to detect HTML resize events based on CSS Element Queries with debouncing and throttling capacity.
Use this option when you need to receive all the resize events.
The
onResize function will be called each time the element resizes with the corresponding HTML element as only argument.
<div v-resize="onResize">
Use throttle when you need to rate-limit resize events frequency.
<div v-resize:throttle="onResize">
<div v-resize:throttle.100="onResize">
Use debounce when you only need to be notified when resize events ends.
<div v-resize:debounce="onResize">
<div v-resize:debounce.50="onResize">
Use this option to receive the resize callback right after the element is mounted on the DOM and visible.
<div v-resize.initial="onResize">
npm install vue-resize-directive --save
// ES6
import resize from 'vue-resize-directive'
//...
export default {
directives: {
resize,
}
//...
// ES5
var resize = require('vue-resize-directive')
<script> Include
Just include
Vueresize.js after
ResizeSensor.js from css-element-queries and
lodash.js script.