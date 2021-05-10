mount [eventName,left,top,width,height] Called after the component is mounted

destroy [eventName,left,top,width,height] Called before the component is destroyed

resize:start [eventName,left,top,width,height] Called after clicking on one of the active handlers

resize:move [eventName,left,top,width,height] Called when a handler is being dragged

resize:end [eventName,left,top,width,height] Called when the mouse button was released after resize

drag:start [eventName,left,top,width,height] Called after clicking on one of the drag elements

drag:move [eventName,left,top,width,height] Called when a drag element is being dragged

drag:end [eventName,left,top,width,height] Called when the mouse button was released after drag