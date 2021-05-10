openbase logo
vr

vue-resizable

by NikSnV
2.0.5 (see all)

VueResizable component

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

5.8K

GitHub Stars

141

Maintenance

Last Commit

9mos ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Readme

VueResizable

Latest Version on NPM npm Software License

Vue component that allows you to resize and drag elements

Demo

Demo page\ CodeSandbox\ Material window

Installation

npm install vue-resizable --save

Basic usage

<template>
    <vue-resizable>
        <div class="resizable-content"></div>
    </vue-resizable>
</template>

<script>
import VueResizable from 'vue-resizable'

export default {
    name: "YourApp",
    components: {VueResizable}
}
</script>

<style scoped>
    .resizable-content {
        height: 100%;
        width: 100%;
        background-color: aqua;
    }
</style>

Properties

PropertyData attributeTypeDefaultDescription
widthw[Number, String]undefinedWidth in pixel or 'auto'
minWidthminWNumber0Minimum width
maxWidthmaxWNumberundefinedMaximum width
heighth[Number, String]undefinedHeight in pixel, or 'auto'
minHeightminHNumber0Minimum height
maxHeightmaxHNumberundefinedMaximum height
leftl[Number, String]0Offset left from parent
topt[Number, String]0Offset top from parent
activeArray['r', 'rb', 'b', 'lb', 'l', 'lt', 't', 'rt']Active handlers for resize
fitParentBooleanfalseRespect parent's size on resizing
dragSelectordragElementsStringundefinedDrag selector
maximizeBooleanfalseMaximize element to parent size
disableAttributescalcMapArray[]Disable changes to attributes, Available values: ['l', 't', 'w', 'h']

Events

NamePayloadDescription
mount[eventName,left,top,width,height]Called after the component is mounted
destroy[eventName,left,top,width,height]Called before the component is destroyed
resize:start[eventName,left,top,width,height]Called after clicking on one of the active handlers
resize:move[eventName,left,top,width,height]Called when a handler is being dragged
resize:end[eventName,left,top,width,height]Called when the mouse button was released after resize
drag:start[eventName,left,top,width,height]Called after clicking on one of the drag elements
drag:move[eventName,left,top,width,height]Called when a drag element is being dragged
drag:end[eventName,left,top,width,height]Called when the mouse button was released after drag
maximize[eventName,left,top,width,height, state]Called when "maximize" state changed

Development

To begin development, run:

npm install 
npm run dev

It starts webpack-dev-server on localhost:8080 with Demo page.

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE.md file for details.

