Vue component that allows you to resize and drag elements
Demo page\ CodeSandbox\ Material window
npm install vue-resizable --save
<template>
<vue-resizable>
<div class="resizable-content"></div>
</vue-resizable>
</template>
<script>
import VueResizable from 'vue-resizable'
export default {
name: "YourApp",
components: {VueResizable}
}
</script>
<style scoped>
.resizable-content {
height: 100%;
width: 100%;
background-color: aqua;
}
</style>
|Property
|Data attribute
|Type
|Default
|Description
|width
|w
|[Number, String]
|undefined
|Width in pixel or 'auto'
|minWidth
|minW
|Number
|0
|Minimum width
|maxWidth
|maxW
|Number
|undefined
|Maximum width
|height
|h
|[Number, String]
|undefined
|Height in pixel, or 'auto'
|minHeight
|minH
|Number
|0
|Minimum height
|maxHeight
|maxH
|Number
|undefined
|Maximum height
|left
|l
|[Number, String]
|0
|Offset left from parent
|top
|t
|[Number, String]
|0
|Offset top from parent
|active
|Array
|['r', 'rb', 'b', 'lb', 'l', 'lt', 't', 'rt']
|Active handlers for resize
|fitParent
|Boolean
|false
|Respect parent's size on resizing
|dragSelector
|dragElements
|String
|undefined
|Drag selector
|maximize
|Boolean
|false
|Maximize element to parent size
|disableAttributes
|calcMap
|Array
|[]
|Disable changes to attributes, Available values: ['l', 't', 'w', 'h']
|Name
|Payload
|Description
|mount
|[eventName,left,top,width,height]
|Called after the component is mounted
|destroy
|[eventName,left,top,width,height]
|Called before the component is destroyed
|resize:start
|[eventName,left,top,width,height]
|Called after clicking on one of the active handlers
|resize:move
|[eventName,left,top,width,height]
|Called when a handler is being dragged
|resize:end
|[eventName,left,top,width,height]
|Called when the mouse button was released after resize
|drag:start
|[eventName,left,top,width,height]
|Called after clicking on one of the drag elements
|drag:move
|[eventName,left,top,width,height]
|Called when a drag element is being dragged
|drag:end
|[eventName,left,top,width,height]
|Called when the mouse button was released after drag
|maximize
|[eventName,left,top,width,height, state]
|Called when "maximize" state changed
To begin development, run:
npm install
npm run dev
It starts webpack-dev-server on
localhost:8080 with Demo page.
This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE.md file for details.